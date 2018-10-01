NHL 19 Ratings: Best Defensive Defensemen

Based on the ratings given by EA Sports in NHL 19, either the defensive defenseman is a dying breed, or they are very under-appreciated. Well, these players are here to show that there is still a lot of value in protecting the net and keeping the puck safe.

Starting with the best, these are the defensive defensemen with the highest overall ratings on NHL 19.

Ryan Suter (88 OVR)

Team: Minnesota WildAge: 33Nationality: AmericanHeight: 188cmWeight: 92kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Passing 90, Puck Control 90, Shot Blocking 90, Stick Checking 90, Endurance 90

Ryan Suter is the epitome of defensive defensemen in NHL 19 with a grand rating of 88. He pulls in strong fundamental ratings on key defensive attributes, as well as holding an 88 for acceleration, agility, balance, and speed to allow him to keep up with speedy forwards.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic (86 OVR)

Team: San Jose SharksAge: 31Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 93kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Stick Checking 92, Shot Blocking 90, Endurance 89, Acceleration 88, Agility 88

Without doing anything particularly out of the ordinary to the score sheet, Marc-Edouard Vlasic has managed to play for Canada 29 times, scoring six points. This is because he does an incredible job of protecting the goal and regaining possession. As you can see, stick checking is his primary weapon, but his 85 ratings in body checking, durability, and strength means that he can get physical if needed as well.

Colton Parayko (85 OVR)

Team: St. Louis BluesAge: 25Nationality: CanadianHeight: 198cmWeight: 104kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 93, Wrist Shot Power 90, Defensive Awareness 89, Shot Blocking 89

Colton Parayko is tough as nails and is more than willing to do whatever it takes to protect his net. With huge numbers in all defensive areas and passing, Parayko is also a threat in the offensive end, boasting a thunderous slap shot and wrist shot that clock in at 93 and 90, respectively.

Christopher Tanev (84 OVR)

Team: Vancouver CanucksAge: 28Nationality: CanadianHeight: 188cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Defensive Awareness 89, Shot Blocking 88, Stick Checking 88, Slap Shot Power 88, Wrist Shot Power 88, Strength 88

With good skating stats, all eclipsing 85, workable puck skills, powerful shots clocking in as 88s on the ratings, Christopher Tanev is all about the defensive aspects of his game. His defensive awareness at 89, shot blocking and stick checking at 88, as well as his 87 in body checking rank him as one of the premier defensive defensemen in NHL 19.

Niklas Hjalmarsson (﻿84 OVR)

Team: Arizona CoyotesAge: 31Nationality: SwedishHeight: 191cmWeight: 89kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Poise 90, Shot Blocking 90, Stick Checking 90, Defensive Awareness 89

Niklas Hjalmarsson is only one of seven players to have won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015 – proving his immense value as a defenseman. Now a little older and with a team that looks to be the exact opposite of the dynasty that the Swede was a part of, Hjalmarsson still boasts lofty attribute numbers in all defensive areas, with his strength, balance, and endurance at 88 to bolster the numbers listed above.

Other top defensive defensemen in NHL 19