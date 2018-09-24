NHL 19 Ratings: Best Centers

(Image Credit: EA Sports)

Your center is the player who dictates almost every phase of the game. As the player up the middle, they’ll win the puck in the faceoff circle, circulate the puck between teammates, and, in the case of the best centers in NHL 19, score plenty of goals.

These are the centers who can lead your team to the Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid (94 OVR)

Team: Edmonton OilersRole: PlaymakerAge: 21Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Speed 97, Acceleration 97, Offensive Awareness 97, Agility 97

With 78 faceoffs and 90 poise, Connor McDavid is a decent pivot whose stats in these crucial attributes are sure to grow as he’s still only 21-years-old. The Edmonton Oilers captain’s primary asset is his speed, as seen above, but with a rating of 95 or 96 for all puck skills, he can certainly deliver on the end of his blazing runs.

Sidney Crosby (93 OVR)

Team: Pittsburgh PenguinsRole: PlaymakerAge: 31Nationality: CanadianHeight: 180cmWeight: 91kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Offensive Awareness 95, Deking 95, Poise 95, Passing 95, Puck Control 95, Hand-Eye 95

He may not have McDavid’s speed or youth in NHL 19, but Sidney Crosby is still a formidable center to sit on your top line. As well as superb puck skills and shooting attributes all rated at 90 or above, Crosby also boasts very user-friendly defensive attributes of 93 defensive awareness and 93 stick checking.

Steven Stamkos (91 OVR)

Team: Tampa Bay LightningRole: PlaymakerAge: 28Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 88kgShoots: RightBest Stats: Passing 94, Slap Shot Power 94, Deking 94, Offensive Awareness 94, Puck Control 94

Based on the predictions for the Bolts captain and the rest of the Tampa Bay Lightning team, having Steven Stamkos at a rating of 91 overall is set to be quite the collector’s item. In future updates, Stamkos is set to see his overall rating tick up as the Lightning climb the standings and make a charge for the Stanley Cup. Stamkos’ offensive skill is greatly buffed in NHL 19 by his skating, which features 93 acceleration, 93 speed, and 93 agility.

Evgeni Malkin (91 OVR)

Team: Pittsburgh PenguinsRole: PlaymakerAge: 32Nationality: RussianHeight: 191cmWeight: 88kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Slap Shot Power 94, Wrist Shot Accuracy 94, Passing 94, Offensive Awareness 94, Puck Control 94, Hand-Eye 94

If any other team had drafted him, Evgeni Malkin would be the star of the show. For the Penguins, he must share the spotlight with one Sidney Crosby. But, that doesn’t get in the mighty Russian’s way as he continues to score emphatic goals and rack up big points totals. In NHL 19, he can command any number of top lines, with his 91 strength, 89 stick checking, and 87 durability making him useful in all phases of the game.

John Tavares (90 OVR)

Team: Toronto Maple LeafsRole: SniperAge: 27Nationality: CanadianHeight: 185cmWeight: 94kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: Passing 94, Offensive Awareness 94, Hand-Eye 94, Wrist Shot Accuracy 94, Deking 94, Puck Control 94

After the New York Islanders missed their opportunity to build a decent team around the top-class center, John Tavares has moved on to pastures blue in Canada. He’s expected to handle the second line center role behind Auston Matthews, which merely makes the new Bud even more threatening. With 93 slap shot accuracy, 92 slap shot power, 94 wrist shot accuracy, and 91 wrist shot power, you merely need to pass the puck to Tavares in NHL 19, and he’ll be able to score.

Other top centers on NHL 19