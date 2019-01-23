NHL 19: Columbus Blue Jackets Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

A couple of seasons back, the Columbus Blue Jackets shocked the NHL by muscling up the standings with colossal win-streaks to disrupt the Metropolitan Division’s hierarchy. Some thought that they’d drop off, but the young team has only become stronger. Now, with other big names in the division fading, the Blue Jackets are continuing to establish themselves as top contenders in the Eastern Conference and could very well compete for a place in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Artemi Panarin, Left Wing, 88 OVR

Age: 26Role: Left Wing SniperHeight: 180cmWeight: 76kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 94 Deking. 93 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness

Since moving from the Chicago Blackhawks – where he won the Calder Trophy while playing on Patrick Kane’s line – Artemi Panarin has proven that he is a great player in his own right. Last season, the Russian sniper netted 27 goals and 82 points to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets. This season, Panarin has continued to show his shrewd playmaking ability with 22 assists and 29 points through 26 games.

Seth Jones, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Age: 23Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 193cmWeight: 95kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Puck Control. 90 Defensive Awareness, Passing, Offensive Awareness

Seth Jones and Zach Werenski headline what has to be among the very best and most exciting defenses in the NHL. Last season, Jones posted 16 goals and 57 points – good for tenth among NHL defensemen – and is following it up well, despite the early injury, with 14 points through 20 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Goaltender, 91 OVR

Age: 29Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Rebound Control. 92 Recover, Glove Low

Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the best goaltenders in the league. Through 65 games last season, Bobrovsky posted 37 wins, a .921 save percentage, 2.42 goals against average, and five shutouts. This season, however, while he has proven to be very stingy at times – conceding two or fewer in seven of his first 18 starts – two heavy nights of eight conceded as well as one of five and two of four have dampened his stats line.

NHL 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Roster

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first lines start. They boast an incredibly mobile, enigmatic roster which boasts tremendous strength in depth. Better still, many of their skaters are under-25 and still on the rise. This top line provides two snipers on the wings, two playmakers on the blueline, and a powerful center to disrupt the opposition.

Artemi Panarin (88) – Pierre-Luc Dubois (83) – Cam Atkinson (84)Zach Werenski (86) – Seth Jones (87)Sergei Bobrovsky (91)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Zach Werenski 86 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 21 Left 90 Defensive Awareness. 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Strength Cam Atkinson 84 Right Wing Sniper 173cm 29 Right 93 Deking. 92 Acceleration, Agility. Ryan Murray 83 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 24 Left 88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 87 Passing, Defensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power David Savard 83 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 27 Right 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength Pierre-Luc Dubois 83 Power Forward Center 191cm 20 Left 88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength Alexander Wennberg 83 Playmaker Center 188cm 23 Left 95 Discipline. 91 Deking. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed Nick Foligno 82 Two-Way Right Wing 183cm 30 Left 88 Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Riley Nash 81 Two-Way Center 185cm 29 Right 90 Discipline. 86 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Agility, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Markus Nutivaara 81 Two-Way Defenseman 185cm 24 Left 87 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power Oliver Bjorkstrand 81 Right Wing Sniper 183cm 23 Right 95 Discipline. 90 Deking, Acceleration, Speed, Agility Brandon Dubinsky 80 Two-Way Center 188cm 32 Left 88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking Boone Jenner 80 Two-Way Left Wing 188cm 25 Left 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Josh Anderson 80 Right Wing Power Forward 191cm 24 Right 90 Balance. 89 Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength Anthony Duclair 80 Right Wing Sniper 180cm 23 Left 92 Acceleration, Speed. 89 Agility Sonny Milano 79 Two-Way Left Wing 183cm 22 Left 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Scott Harrington 77 Defensive Defenseman 188cm 25 Left 87 Body Checking, Balance, Shot Blocking, Strength Dean Kukan 75 Two-Way Defenseman 188cm 25 Left 85 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength Lukas Sedlak 75 Two-Way Center 183cm 25 Left 85 Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength Markus Hannikainen 75 Two-Way Left Wing 185cm 25 Left 85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Strength Joonas Korpisalo 81 Hybrid Goaltender 191cm 24 Left 88 Agility, Speed. 87 Aggressiveness

Gabriel Carlsson, Defenseman, 76 OVR

Age: 21Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 4 med

The Columbus Blue Jackets boast a very strong and young defense, but that doesn’t mean that the big, strong, and mobile Gabriel Carlsson can’t break in soon. While his offensive skill set isn’t up to scratch for this team just yet, his defensive attributes are very good for his age.

It’s a big prospect pool, with many forwards having the potential to battle for a place in Columbus’ bottom six, but none of them really stick out as game-changing prospects in the future. That said, Vitalii Abramov is a true hidden gem in the game, and well worth keeping on the team and moving up over the next couple of seasons. The Russian sniper becomes one of the best players for speed, agility, and acceleration, boasting some very user-friendly shooting skills too.

