NHL 19: Columbus Blue Jackets Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)
A couple of seasons back, the Columbus Blue Jackets shocked the NHL by muscling up the standings with colossal win-streaks to disrupt the Metropolitan Division’s hierarchy. Some thought that they’d drop off, but the young team has only become stronger. Now, with other big names in the division fading, the Blue Jackets are continuing to establish themselves as top contenders in the Eastern Conference and could very well compete for a place in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Artemi Panarin, Left Wing, 88 OVR
Age: 26Role: Left Wing SniperHeight: 180cmWeight: 76kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 94 Deking. 93 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness
Since moving from the Chicago Blackhawks – where he won the Calder Trophy while playing on Patrick Kane’s line – Artemi Panarin has proven that he is a great player in his own right. Last season, the Russian sniper netted 27 goals and 82 points to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets. This season, Panarin has continued to show his shrewd playmaking ability with 22 assists and 29 points through 26 games.
Seth Jones, Defenseman, 87 OVR
Age: 23Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 193cmWeight: 95kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Puck Control. 90 Defensive Awareness, Passing, Offensive Awareness
Seth Jones and Zach Werenski headline what has to be among the very best and most exciting defenses in the NHL. Last season, Jones posted 16 goals and 57 points – good for tenth among NHL defensemen – and is following it up well, despite the early injury, with 14 points through 20 games.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Goaltender, 91 OVR
Age: 29Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Rebound Control. 92 Recover, Glove Low
Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the best goaltenders in the league. Through 65 games last season, Bobrovsky posted 37 wins, a .921 save percentage, 2.42 goals against average, and five shutouts. This season, however, while he has proven to be very stingy at times – conceding two or fewer in seven of his first 18 starts – two heavy nights of eight conceded as well as one of five and two of four have dampened his stats line.
NHL 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first lines start. They boast an incredibly mobile, enigmatic roster which boasts tremendous strength in depth. Better still, many of their skaters are under-25 and still on the rise. This top line provides two snipers on the wings, two playmakers on the blueline, and a powerful center to disrupt the opposition.
Artemi Panarin (88) – Pierre-Luc Dubois (83) – Cam Atkinson (84)Zach Werenski (86) – Seth Jones (87)Sergei Bobrovsky (91)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Zach Werenski
|86
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|21
|Left
|90 Defensive Awareness. 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Strength
|Cam Atkinson
|84
|Right Wing Sniper
|173cm
|29
|Right
|93 Deking. 92 Acceleration, Agility.
|Ryan Murray
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|24
|Left
|88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 87 Passing, Defensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|David Savard
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|27
|Right
|89 Shot Blocking. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|83
|Power Forward Center
|191cm
|20
|Left
|88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
|Alexander Wennberg
|83
|Playmaker Center
|188cm
|23
|Left
|95 Discipline. 91 Deking. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Nick Foligno
|82
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|30
|Left
|88 Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Riley Nash
|81
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|29
|Right
|90 Discipline. 86 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Agility, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Markus Nutivaara
|81
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|24
|Left
|87 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|81
|Right Wing Sniper
|183cm
|23
|Right
|95 Discipline. 90 Deking, Acceleration, Speed, Agility
|Brandon Dubinsky
|80
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|32
|Left
|88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking
|Boone Jenner
|80
|Two-Way Left Wing
|188cm
|25
|Left
|88 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Josh Anderson
|80
|Right Wing Power Forward
|191cm
|24
|Right
|90 Balance. 89 Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
|Anthony Duclair
|80
|Right Wing Sniper
|180cm
|23
|Left
|92 Acceleration, Speed. 89 Agility
|Sonny Milano
|79
|Two-Way Left Wing
|183cm
|22
|Left
|87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Scott Harrington
|77
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|25
|Left
|87 Body Checking, Balance, Shot Blocking, Strength
|Dean Kukan
|75
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|25
|Left
|85 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength
|Lukas Sedlak
|75
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|25
|Left
|85 Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
|Markus Hannikainen
|75
|Two-Way Left Wing
|185cm
|25
|Left
|85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Strength
|Joonas Korpisalo
|81
|Hybrid Goaltender
|191cm
|24
|Left
|88 Agility, Speed. 87 Aggressiveness
Gabriel Carlsson, Defenseman, 76 OVR
Age: 21Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 4 med
The Columbus Blue Jackets boast a very strong and young defense, but that doesn’t mean that the big, strong, and mobile Gabriel Carlsson can’t break in soon. While his offensive skill set isn’t up to scratch for this team just yet, his defensive attributes are very good for his age.
It’s a big prospect pool, with many forwards having the potential to battle for a place in Columbus’ bottom six, but none of them really stick out as game-changing prospects in the future. That said, Vitalii Abramov is a true hidden gem in the game, and well worth keeping on the team and moving up over the next couple of seasons. The Russian sniper becomes one of the best players for speed, agility, and acceleration, boasting some very user-friendly shooting skills too.
NHL 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Marcus Karlberg
|57
|Two-Way Right Wing
|173cm
|18
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Tim Berni
|55
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|18
|Left
|7th D med
|Liam Foudy
|58
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|18
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|59
|Right Wing Sniper
|170cm
|19
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Alexandre Texier
|62
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|19
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Emil Bemstrom
|62
|Center Sniper
|178cm
|19
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Maxime Fortier
|63
|Right Wing Playmaker
|178cm
|20
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Vitalii Abramov
|67
|Left Wing Sniper
|175cm
|20
|Left
|Top 6 med
|Jonathan Davidsson
|60
|Two-Way Right Wing
|180cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Calvin Thurkauf
|67
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Paul Bittner
|67
|Left Wing Power Forward
|193cm
|21
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Kole Sherwood
|64
|Two-Way Right Wing
|185cm
|21
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Kevin Stenlund
|67
|Two-Way Center
|191cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Veini Vehvilainen
|71
|Butterfly Goaltender
|185cm
|21
|Left
|Backup med
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|64
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|22
|Left
|AHL Starter high