23 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Columbus Blue Jackets Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Columbus Blue Jackets to glory with this roster?

Artemi Panarin, Left Wing, 88 OVR

Seth Jones, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Sergei Bobrovsky, Goaltender, 91 OVR

NHL 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Roster

Gabriel Carlsson, Defenseman, 76 OVR

NHL 19 Columbus Blue Jackets Top Prospects

A couple of seasons back, the Columbus Blue Jackets shocked the NHL by muscling up the standings with colossal win-streaks to disrupt the Metropolitan Division’s hierarchy. Some thought that they’d drop off, but the young team has only become stronger. Now, with other big names in the division fading, the Blue Jackets are continuing to establish themselves as top contenders in the Eastern Conference and could very well compete for a place in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Artemi Panarin, Left Wing, 88 OVR

Age: 26Role: Left Wing SniperHeight: 180cmWeight: 76kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 94 Deking. 93 Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness

Since moving from the Chicago Blackhawks – where he won the Calder Trophy while playing on Patrick Kane’s line – Artemi Panarin has proven that he is a great player in his own right. Last season, the Russian sniper netted 27 goals and 82 points to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets. This season, Panarin has continued to show his shrewd playmaking ability with 22 assists and 29 points through 26 games. 

Seth Jones, Defenseman, 87 OVR

Age: 23Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 193cmWeight: 95kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Puck Control. 90 Defensive Awareness, Passing, Offensive Awareness

Seth Jones and Zach Werenski headline what has to be among the very best and most exciting defenses in the NHL. Last season, Jones posted 16 goals and 57 points – good for tenth among NHL defensemen – and is following it up well, despite the early injury, with 14 points through 20 games. 

Sergei Bobrovsky, Goaltender, 91 OVR

Age: 29Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 82kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 93 Rebound Control. 92 Recover, Glove Low

Sergei Bobrovsky is one of the best goaltenders in the league. Through 65 games last season, Bobrovsky posted 37 wins, a .921 save percentage, 2.42 goals against average, and five shutouts. This season, however, while he has proven to be very stingy at times – conceding two or fewer in seven of his first 18 starts – two heavy nights of eight conceded as well as one of five and two of four have dampened his stats line. 

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first lines start. They boast an incredibly mobile, enigmatic roster which boasts tremendous strength in depth. Better still, many of their skaters are under-25 and still on the rise. This top line provides two snipers on the wings, two playmakers on the blueline, and a powerful center to disrupt the opposition.

Artemi Panarin (88) – Pierre-Luc Dubois (83) – Cam Atkinson (84)Zach Werenski (86) – Seth Jones (87)Sergei Bobrovsky (91)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Zach Werenski86Two-Way Defenseman188cm21Left90 Defensive Awareness. 89 Shot Blocking. 88 Passing, Puck Control, Stick Checking, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power, Strength
Cam Atkinson84Right Wing Sniper173cm29Right93 Deking. 92 Acceleration, Agility. 
Ryan Murray83Two-Way Defenseman185cm24Left88 Shot Blocking, Stick Checking. 87 Passing, Defensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Balance, Endurance, Speed, Strength, Slap Shot Power
David Savard83Two-Way Defenseman188cm27Right89 Shot Blocking. 88 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength
Pierre-Luc Dubois83Power Forward Center191cm20Left88 Slap Shot Power. 87 Passing, Puck Control, Defensive Awareness, Offensive Awareness, Balance, Wrist Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Durability, Strength
Alexander Wennberg83Playmaker Center188cm23Left95 Discipline. 91 Deking. 89 Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Nick Foligno82Two-Way Right Wing183cm30Left88 Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Riley Nash81Two-Way Center185cm29Right90 Discipline. 86 Defensive Awareness, Stick Checking, Agility, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Markus Nutivaara81Two-Way Defenseman185cm24Left87 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Oliver Bjorkstrand81Right Wing Sniper183cm23Right95 Discipline. 90 Deking, Acceleration, Speed, Agility
Brandon Dubinsky80Two-Way Center188cm32Left88 Aggressiveness, Body Checking. 87 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength, Balance, Shot Blocking
Boone Jenner80Two-Way Left Wing188cm25Left88 Stick Checking, Balance, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Josh Anderson80Right Wing Power Forward191cm24Right90 Balance. 89 Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength
Anthony Duclair80Right Wing Sniper180cm23Left92 Acceleration, Speed. 89 Agility
Sonny Milano79Two-Way Left Wing183cm22Left87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Scott Harrington77Defensive Defenseman188cm25Left87 Body Checking, Balance, Shot Blocking, Strength
Dean Kukan75Two-Way Defenseman188cm25Left85 Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Durability, Strength
Lukas Sedlak75Two-Way Center183cm25Left85 Balance, Speed, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power, Strength
Markus Hannikainen75Two-Way Left Wing185cm25Left85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Strength
Joonas Korpisalo81Hybrid Goaltender191cm24Left88 Agility, Speed. 87 Aggressiveness

Gabriel Carlsson, Defenseman, 76 OVR

Age: 21Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 196cmWeight: 87kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 4 med

The Columbus Blue Jackets boast a very strong and young defense, but that doesn’t mean that the big, strong, and mobile Gabriel Carlsson can’t break in soon. While his offensive skill set isn’t up to scratch for this team just yet, his defensive attributes are very good for his age.

It’s a big prospect pool, with many forwards having the potential to battle for a place in Columbus’ bottom six, but none of them really stick out as game-changing prospects in the future. That said, Vitalii Abramov is a true hidden gem in the game, and well worth keeping on the team and moving up over the next couple of seasons. The Russian sniper becomes one of the best players for speed, agility, and acceleration, boasting some very user-friendly shooting skills too.

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Marcus Karlberg57Two-Way Right Wing173cm18RightBottom 6 med
Tim Berni55Two-Way Defenseman180cm18Left7th D med
Liam Foudy58Two-Way Center183cm18LeftTop 9 med
Trey Fix-Wolansky59Right Wing Sniper170cm19RightBottom 6 med
Alexandre Texier62Two-Way Center183cm19LeftTop 9 med
Emil Bemstrom62Center Sniper178cm19RightBottom 6 med
Maxime Fortier63Right Wing Playmaker178cm20RightBottom 6 med
Vitalii Abramov67Left Wing Sniper175cm20LeftTop 6 med
Jonathan Davidsson60Two-Way Right Wing180cm21RightTop 9 med
Calvin Thurkauf67Two-Way Center188cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Paul Bittner67Left Wing Power Forward193cm21LeftBottom 6 med
Kole Sherwood64Two-Way Right Wing185cm21RightBottom 6 med
Kevin Stenlund67Two-Way Center191cm21RightTop 9 med
Veini Vehvilainen71Butterfly Goaltender185cm21LeftBackup med
Matiss Kivlenieks64Hybrid Goaltender188cm22LeftAHL Starter high
