NHL 19: Colorado Avalanche Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The Colorado Avalanche boast some of the most exciting stars in the NHL, but the team is greatly lacking strength in depth around their top skaters. But, sometimes, a hugely talented top line can carry a team to the playoffs. The Avs are certainly in with a shot of making it to the postseason but would benefit greatly from some players stepping up to make the lower lines more menacing.

Nathan MacKinnon, Center, 90 OVR

Age: 23Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 183cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 93 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed

Nathan MacKinnon had a monster campaign in 2017/18, scoring 39 goals and a massive 97 points alongside the emergence of Mikko Rantanen, who claimed 84 points himself. MacKinnon and his fellow top-liners are the reason why this team is competing for a place in the playoffs, with MacKinnon off to another hot start of 19 goals and 43 points through 28 games.

Tyson Barrie, Defenseman, 85 OVR

Age: 27Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 178cmWeight: 86kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Passing, Puck Control. 90 Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power

Colorado’s cornerstone defenseman is the one who holds it all together. With an emphasis on moving the puck to talented scorers rather than seeking personal glory, Tyson Barrie works both ends of the ice very well, plays in all situations, and tallies a fair few points. At the 28-game mark, Barrie had featured in 24 games, tallying 21 points.

Semyon Varlamov﻿, Goaltender, 86 OVR

Age: 30Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 91 Agility, Speed. 90 Recover

It wasn’t too long ago that pundits thought Semyon Varlamov was on his way out of Colorado following some weak seasons that were also plagued by injury. But, the Russian hung in to re-establish himself as the Avs’ number one and is currently putting together what could be his most accomplished season to date. Through 19 starts, Varlamov had a goals against average of 2.43 and a very strong .923 save percentage with one shutout.

﻿NHL 19 Colorado Avalanche Roster﻿

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Colorado Avalanche’s first lines start. As you can see by the line, Colorado puts all of its eggs in one basket here, with the only exception being Nikita Zadorov in for Erik Johnson. This is the line that will put up points at even strength, with the majority of them featuring on the man-advantage as well.

Gabriel Landeskog (85) – Nathan MacKinnon (90) – Mikko Rantanen (87)Nikita Zadorov (80) – Tyson Barrie (85)Semyon Varlamov (86)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats Mikko Rantanen 87 Left Wing Sniper 193cm 21 Left 91 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power Gabriel Landeskog 85 Left Wing Power Forward 185cm 25 Left 89 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power Erik Johnson 83 Two-Way Defenseman 193cm 30 Right 89 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking Alexander Kerfoot 81 Playmaker Center 178cm 24 Left 88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Ian Cole 81 Defensive Defenseman 185cm 29 Left 88 Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking Carl Soderberg 81 Two-Way Center 191cm 32 Left 87 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength Nikita Zadorov 80 Defensive Defenseman 196cm 23 Left 90 Balance, Aggressiveness. 89 Strength, Body Checking Patrik Nemeth 80 Defensive Defenseman 191cm 26 Left 90 Balance, Strength. 88 Body Checking Colin Wilson 80 Left Wing Playmaker 185cm 28 Left 90 Discipline. 88 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power Matt Calvert 79 Right Wing Sniper 180cm 28 Left 90 Acceleration, Agility. 89 Deking Matt Nieto 79 Two-Way Left Wing 180cm 25 Left 88 Speed. 87 Acceleration, Agility Sven Andrighetto 78 Right Wing Sniper 178cm 25 Left 87 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Speed, Agility Mark Barberio 78 Offensive Defenseman 185cm 28 Left 86 Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power Tyson Jost 78 Two-Way Center 180cm 20 Left 85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Aggressiveness, Agility, Acceleration, Speed, Stick Checking J.T. Compher 78 Two-Way Center 183cm 23 Right 85 Discipline, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Durability, Acceleration, Speed Samuel Girard 78 Offensive Defenseman 178cm 20 Left 95 Discipline. 89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed Gabriel Bourque 77 Two-Way Left Wing 178cm 27 Left 90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking Anton Lindholm 76 Two-Way Defenseman 180cm 23 Left 85 Shot Blocking, Slap Shot Power. 84 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Wrist Shot Power Dominic Toninato 73 Two-Way Center 188cm 24 Left 85 Balance, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power Philipp Grubauer 83 Hybrid Goaltender 185cm 26 Left 88 Agility, Recover, Speed

A.J. Greer, Left Wing, 75 OVR

Age: 21Role: Two-Way Left WingHeight: 191cmWeight: 92kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 9 med

A.J. Greer has the potential to break into the Colorado Avalanche team from the start of the game if you choose to infuse some more youth into the team. Fairly average across the board, Greer’s strengths come from his physicality attributes – with 87 aggressiveness and body checking as well as 85 strength – making him a good fit for a checking line until he develops his other skills.

It’s a rather uninspiring prospect pool which appears to have been all but drained in recent years. Teenage defenseman Connor Timmins is one of the better prospects but has a few years left until he can compete for a place in the NHL lines, with same going for 18-year-old two-way center Martin Kraut.

NHL 19 Colorado Avalanche Top Prospects