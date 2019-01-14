header decal
14 Jan 2019

NHL 19: Colorado Avalanche Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

Can you take the Colorado Avalanche to glory with this roster?

Nathan MacKinnon, Center, 90 OVR

Tyson Barrie, Defenseman, 85 OVR

Semyon Varlamov ﻿ , Goaltender, 86 OVR

﻿ NHL 19 Colorado Avalanche Roster ﻿

A.J. Greer, Left Wing, 75 OVR

NHL 19 Colorado Avalanche Top Prospects

(Image Source: EA Sports)

The Colorado Avalanche boast some of the most exciting stars in the NHL, but the team is greatly lacking strength in depth around their top skaters. But, sometimes, a hugely talented top line can carry a team to the playoffs. The Avs are certainly in with a shot of making it to the postseason but would benefit greatly from some players stepping up to make the lower lines more menacing.

Age: 23Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 183cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 93 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed

Nathan MacKinnon had a monster campaign in 2017/18, scoring 39 goals and a massive 97 points alongside the emergence of Mikko Rantanen, who claimed 84 points himself. MacKinnon and his fellow top-liners are the reason why this team is competing for a place in the playoffs, with MacKinnon off to another hot start of 19 goals and 43 points through 28 games. 

Age: 27Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 178cmWeight: 86kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Passing, Puck Control. 90 Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power

Colorado’s cornerstone defenseman is the one who holds it all together. With an emphasis on moving the puck to talented scorers rather than seeking personal glory, Tyson Barrie works both ends of the ice very well, plays in all situations, and tallies a fair few points. At the 28-game mark, Barrie had featured in 24 games, tallying 21 points. 

Age: 30Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 91 Agility, Speed. 90 Recover

It wasn’t too long ago that pundits thought Semyon Varlamov was on his way out of Colorado following some weak seasons that were also plagued by injury. But, the Russian hung in to re-establish himself as the Avs’ number one and is currently putting together what could be his most accomplished season to date. Through 19 starts, Varlamov had a goals against average of 2.43 and a very strong .923 save percentage with one shutout. 

From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Colorado Avalanche’s first lines start. As you can see by the line, Colorado puts all of its eggs in one basket here, with the only exception being Nikita Zadorov in for Erik Johnson. This is the line that will put up points at even strength, with the majority of them featuring on the man-advantage as well.

Gabriel Landeskog (85) – Nathan MacKinnon (90) – Mikko Rantanen (87)Nikita Zadorov (80) – Tyson Barrie (85)Semyon Varlamov (86)

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Best Stats
Mikko Rantanen87Left Wing Sniper193cm21Left91 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power
Gabriel Landeskog85Left Wing Power Forward185cm25Left89 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Erik Johnson83Two-Way Defenseman193cm30Right89 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
Alexander Kerfoot81Playmaker Center178cm24Left88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Ian Cole81Defensive Defenseman185cm29Left88 Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking
Carl Soderberg81Two-Way Center191cm32Left87 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength
Nikita Zadorov80Defensive Defenseman196cm23Left90 Balance, Aggressiveness. 89 Strength, Body Checking
Patrik Nemeth80Defensive Defenseman191cm26Left90 Balance, Strength. 88 Body Checking
Colin Wilson80Left Wing Playmaker185cm28Left90 Discipline. 88 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
Matt Calvert79Right Wing Sniper180cm28Left90 Acceleration, Agility. 89 Deking
Matt Nieto79Two-Way Left Wing180cm25Left88 Speed. 87 Acceleration, Agility
Sven Andrighetto78Right Wing Sniper178cm25Left87 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Speed, Agility
Mark Barberio78Offensive Defenseman185cm28Left86 Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power
Tyson Jost78Two-Way Center180cm20Left85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Aggressiveness, Agility, Acceleration, Speed, Stick Checking
J.T. Compher78Two-Way Center183cm23Right85 Discipline, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Durability, Acceleration, Speed
Samuel Girard78Offensive Defenseman178cm20Left95 Discipline. 89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Gabriel Bourque77Two-Way Left Wing178cm27Left90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
Anton Lindholm76Two-Way Defenseman180cm23Left85 Shot Blocking, Slap Shot Power. 84 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Wrist Shot Power
Dominic Toninato73Two-Way Center188cm24Left85 Balance, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
Philipp Grubauer83Hybrid Goaltender185cm26Left88 Agility, Recover, Speed

Age: 21Role: Two-Way Left WingHeight: 191cmWeight: 92kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 9 med

A.J. Greer has the potential to break into the Colorado Avalanche team from the start of the game if you choose to infuse some more youth into the team. Fairly average across the board, Greer’s strengths come from his physicality attributes – with 87 aggressiveness and body checking as well as 85 strength – making him a good fit for a checking line until he develops his other skills.

It’s a rather uninspiring prospect pool which appears to have been all but drained in recent years. Teenage defenseman Connor Timmins is one of the better prospects but has a few years left until he can compete for a place in the NHL lines, with same going for 18-year-old two-way center Martin Kraut.

Name Overall Rating Position/Role Height Age Shoots Potential
Martin Kraut61Two-Way Center185cm18RightTop 6 med
Nick Henry61Two-Way Right Wing183cm19RightTop 9 med
Conor Timmins65Two-Way Defenseman185cm19RightTop 4 med
Travis Barron60Two-Way Center185cm20RightBottom 6 med
Josh Anderson61Defensive Defenseman188cm20Left7th D med
Brandon Saigeon60Two-Way Center185cm20LeftTop 9 med
Ty Lewis61Two-Way Left Wing180cm20LeftBottom 6 med
Nicolas Meloche70Two-Way Defenseman188cm21RightTop 6 med
Jean-Christophe Beaudin63Playmaker Center185cm21RightTop 9 med
Justus Annunen54Butterfly Goaltender191cm18LeftBackup med
Adam Werner58Butterfly Goaltender193cm21LeftBackup med
Spencer Martin68Hybrid Goaltender188cm23LeftAHL Starter med
