NHL 19: Colorado Avalanche Player Ratings, Roster & Top Prospects

The Colorado Avalanche boast some of the most exciting stars in the NHL, but the team is greatly lacking strength in depth around their top skaters. But, sometimes, a hugely talented top line can carry a team to the playoffs. The Avs are certainly in with a shot of making it to the postseason but would benefit greatly from some players stepping up to make the lower lines more menacing.
Nathan MacKinnon, Center, 90 OVR
Age: 23Role: Playmaker CenterHeight: 183cmWeight: 93kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 93 Deking, Passing, Puck Control, Acceleration, Agility, Speed
Nathan MacKinnon had a monster campaign in 2017/18, scoring 39 goals and a massive 97 points alongside the emergence of Mikko Rantanen, who claimed 84 points himself. MacKinnon and his fellow top-liners are the reason why this team is competing for a place in the playoffs, with MacKinnon off to another hot start of 19 goals and 43 points through 28 games.
Tyson Barrie, Defenseman, 85 OVR
Age: 27Role: Two-Way DefensemanHeight: 178cmWeight: 86kgShoots: RightBest Stats: 91 Passing, Puck Control. 90 Offensive Awareness, Acceleration, Agility, Slap Shot Power
Colorado’s cornerstone defenseman is the one who holds it all together. With an emphasis on moving the puck to talented scorers rather than seeking personal glory, Tyson Barrie works both ends of the ice very well, plays in all situations, and tallies a fair few points. At the 28-game mark, Barrie had featured in 24 games, tallying 21 points.
Semyon Varlamov, Goaltender, 86 OVR
Age: 30Role: Hybrid GoaltenderHeight: 188cmWeight: 95kgShoots: LeftBest Stats: 91 Agility, Speed. 90 Recover
It wasn’t too long ago that pundits thought Semyon Varlamov was on his way out of Colorado following some weak seasons that were also plagued by injury. But, the Russian hung in to re-establish himself as the Avs’ number one and is currently putting together what could be his most accomplished season to date. Through 19 starts, Varlamov had a goals against average of 2.43 and a very strong .923 save percentage with one shutout.
NHL 19 Colorado Avalanche Roster
From the Day 1, September 13 update, this is how the Colorado Avalanche’s first lines start. As you can see by the line, Colorado puts all of its eggs in one basket here, with the only exception being Nikita Zadorov in for Erik Johnson. This is the line that will put up points at even strength, with the majority of them featuring on the man-advantage as well.
Gabriel Landeskog (85) – Nathan MacKinnon (90) – Mikko Rantanen (87)Nikita Zadorov (80) – Tyson Barrie (85)Semyon Varlamov (86)
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Best Stats
|Mikko Rantanen
|87
|Left Wing Sniper
|193cm
|21
|Left
|91 Deking, Hand-Eye, Passing, Puck Control, Offensive Awareness, Slap Shot Power
|Gabriel Landeskog
|85
|Left Wing Power Forward
|185cm
|25
|Left
|89 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|Erik Johnson
|83
|Two-Way Defenseman
|193cm
|30
|Right
|89 Strength, Balance, Stick Checking
|Alexander Kerfoot
|81
|Playmaker Center
|178cm
|24
|Left
|88 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Ian Cole
|81
|Defensive Defenseman
|185cm
|29
|Left
|88 Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Body Checking, Strength, Balance, Stick Checking, Shot Blocking
|Carl Soderberg
|81
|Two-Way Center
|191cm
|32
|Left
|87 Stick Checking, Balance, Strength
|Nikita Zadorov
|80
|Defensive Defenseman
|196cm
|23
|Left
|90 Balance, Aggressiveness. 89 Strength, Body Checking
|Patrik Nemeth
|80
|Defensive Defenseman
|191cm
|26
|Left
|90 Balance, Strength. 88 Body Checking
|Colin Wilson
|80
|Left Wing Playmaker
|185cm
|28
|Left
|90 Discipline. 88 Balance, Strength, Slap Shot Power
|Matt Calvert
|79
|Right Wing Sniper
|180cm
|28
|Left
|90 Acceleration, Agility. 89 Deking
|Matt Nieto
|79
|Two-Way Left Wing
|180cm
|25
|Left
|88 Speed. 87 Acceleration, Agility
|Sven Andrighetto
|78
|Right Wing Sniper
|178cm
|25
|Left
|87 Discipline. 86 Acceleration, Speed, Agility
|Mark Barberio
|78
|Offensive Defenseman
|185cm
|28
|Left
|86 Acceleration, Speed, Slap Shot Power
|Tyson Jost
|78
|Two-Way Center
|180cm
|20
|Left
|85 Slap Shot Power, Durability, Aggressiveness, Agility, Acceleration, Speed, Stick Checking
|J.T. Compher
|78
|Two-Way Center
|183cm
|23
|Right
|85 Discipline, Slap Shot Power, Aggressiveness, Durability, Acceleration, Speed
|Samuel Girard
|78
|Offensive Defenseman
|178cm
|20
|Left
|95 Discipline. 89 Acceleration, Agility, Speed
|Gabriel Bourque
|77
|Two-Way Left Wing
|178cm
|27
|Left
|90 Discipline. 87 Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Deking
|Anton Lindholm
|76
|Two-Way Defenseman
|180cm
|23
|Left
|85 Shot Blocking, Slap Shot Power. 84 Stick Checking, Acceleration, Agility, Speed, Wrist Shot Power
|Dominic Toninato
|73
|Two-Way Center
|188cm
|24
|Left
|85 Balance, Durability, Slap Shot Power, Wrist Shot Power
|Philipp Grubauer
|83
|Hybrid Goaltender
|185cm
|26
|Left
|88 Agility, Recover, Speed
A.J. Greer, Left Wing, 75 OVR
Age: 21Role: Two-Way Left WingHeight: 191cmWeight: 92kgShoots: LeftPotential: Top 9 med
A.J. Greer has the potential to break into the Colorado Avalanche team from the start of the game if you choose to infuse some more youth into the team. Fairly average across the board, Greer’s strengths come from his physicality attributes – with 87 aggressiveness and body checking as well as 85 strength – making him a good fit for a checking line until he develops his other skills.
It’s a rather uninspiring prospect pool which appears to have been all but drained in recent years. Teenage defenseman Connor Timmins is one of the better prospects but has a few years left until he can compete for a place in the NHL lines, with same going for 18-year-old two-way center Martin Kraut.
NHL 19 Colorado Avalanche Top Prospects
|Name
|Overall Rating
|Position/Role
|Height
|Age
|Shoots
|Potential
|Martin Kraut
|61
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|18
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Nick Henry
|61
|Two-Way Right Wing
|183cm
|19
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Conor Timmins
|65
|Two-Way Defenseman
|185cm
|19
|Right
|Top 4 med
|Travis Barron
|60
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|20
|Right
|Bottom 6 med
|Josh Anderson
|61
|Defensive Defenseman
|188cm
|20
|Left
|7th D med
|Brandon Saigeon
|60
|Two-Way Center
|185cm
|20
|Left
|Top 9 med
|Ty Lewis
|61
|Two-Way Left Wing
|180cm
|20
|Left
|Bottom 6 med
|Nicolas Meloche
|70
|Two-Way Defenseman
|188cm
|21
|Right
|Top 6 med
|Jean-Christophe Beaudin
|63
|Playmaker Center
|185cm
|21
|Right
|Top 9 med
|Justus Annunen
|54
|Butterfly Goaltender
|191cm
|18
|Left
|Backup med
|Adam Werner
|58
|Butterfly Goaltender
|193cm
|21
|Left
|Backup med
|Spencer Martin
|68
|Hybrid Goaltender
|188cm
|23
|Left
|AHL Starter med