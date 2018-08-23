Southampton: 3 ways they could line up in the Premier League this season

REUTERS/Peter Powell

Southampton are considered by many to be a team who will be in and around the mix at the wrong end of the table this season. However, Mark Hughes has a wealth of players at his disposal compromising of a strong balance of experience and youth.

The Saints opened their new season with a 0-0 draw against Burnley and followed this up with a 2-1 defeat to at Goodison Park.

Hughes has tinkered with his system in the opening two games but will most likely revert back to a 3-4-2-1 for their home clash against Leicester at the weekend. With Leicester's Jamie Vardy suspended, it would be surprising if a three-man defence does not reappear.﻿

The major issue last season was that goals were hard to come by, only picking up a mere 37 Premier League goals in the course of their campaign. Hughes has brought in some attacking threats for the upcoming season so it will be interesting to see how they aid the side.

﻿Here are three ways in which the Saints could line up this season: