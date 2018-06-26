South Korea vs Germany: 5 things to look forward to

Reuters/MICHAEL DALDER

If South Korea can defeat Germany 2-0 and Mexico defeat Sweden, then South Korea will be the unlikely side to progress into the knockouts with just three points.

However, realistically they will know that their hopes at this competition are over unless they can get a minor miracle.

Germany knows that they just need to better Sweden’s result against Mexico, but it may not be quite so simple as a Sweden and Germany win would tie the top three sides in the group on six points. It will be an interesting afternoon that is for sure.

Here are five things to look forward to: