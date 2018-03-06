Liverpool vs Porto: Champions League Live Updates

Kick Off: 19:45 GMT / 20:45 CET

Teams

Liverpool: Karius; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Milner, Can; Lallana, Firmino, Sane

Subs: Mignolet, van Dijk, Klavan, Alexander-Arnold, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Ings

FC Porto: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Reyes, Diogo Dalot; Oliver Torres, Andre Andre; Bruno Costa, Corona; Aboubakar, Waris

Subs: Jose Sa, Brahimi, Goncalo Paciencia, Ricardo, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Mata

FT - Liverpool 0-0 FC Porto

That's it, folks! A game that never really started comes to a close and the fans are grateful for the final whistle.

Liverpool are through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but no one ever really doubted this. Still, it's a good day at the office for Jurgen Klopp who has rested his key players for the big clash with Manchester United this weekend and can look forward to a break from European football for a few weeks.

For FC Porto, it's also job done. A repeat embarrassment has been avoided and they can now go back to fight for the Portuguese title.

90+2 mins

Yellow card for Dalot after he brings down a marauding Ings.

90+1 mins

'Ole, ole, ole!' sing the Liverpool fans. No one quite knows why...

90 mins

The fourth official is holding up the board. Three minutes of added time.

89 mins

Well that's the best chance of the lot. Danny Ings from point blank. But Iker Casillas pulls off a great save and the ball is cleared for a goal kick.

88 mins

It's not coming is it... This time, Joe Gomez drills a ball across the box to Salah, but the ball is just too far ahead of the Egyptian.

85 mins

Alberto Moreno is seeing a lot of the ball here. When the ball comes in from the right, he chests it down but can only boom it over the bar.

84 mins

Big chance for Porto. The ball is driven into the Liverpool box from a free kick and flies through a group of bodies before Corona gets a foot on it. A group of Liverpool players smother the ball though and it rolls through to Karius.

82 mins

Again Salah goes close, latching onto Moreno's through ball but failing to trouble Casillas. Immediately, Porto strike back. Unfortunately for them, the strike belongs to Corona who flashes a ball over the goal.

79 mins

Final substitution for Porto after Jesus Corona drags a shot wide of Karius' post. It's the talisman Vincent Aboubakar off for Goncalo Paciencia. Liverpool also bring off a player, Emre Can taking a rest for the remainder of the game. He's replaced by Ragnar Klavan.

76 mins

There has been a sea change since Mo Salah came on. He clips a cross into James Milner in the box but the former Leeds United player can only head it straight at Casillas. Is there a goal coming? Is there?

75 mins

Salah is fizzing and popping but it is Alberto Moreno who gets the next chance. Once again, though, the Porto captain Felipe blocks the shot, leaving Casillas with an easy save.

72 mins

Mo Salah has stripped off here. He replaces Sadio Mane. *crosses fingers*

71 mins

Adam Lallana twists and turns his way into the box, crossing to a teammate who isn't there. Iker Casillas catches comfortably.

70 mins

Penalty shout for Porto. Oliver Torres goes down under the challenge of Joel Matip. Nothing doing, says Felix Zwayer, the German referee.

68 mins

That's another substitution for FC Porto, Waris coming off for Ricardo. Will it result in a Porto goal? Probably not.

67 mins

It would be nice to say 'Danny Ings makes an immediate impact' but he doesn't. He does, however, put a shot on target - getting his head to a Joe Gomez cross. It bounces harmlessly into Casillas' arms.

62 mins

Well that's it for Firmino. He's brought off, replaced by Danny Ings.

Porto also make a substitution: Andre Andre leaving the field for Sergio Oliveira.

59 mins

Big chance! Roberto Firmino is through on goal and seems certain to score but Felipe does well to slide his body between the Brazilian and the goal, blocking the ball.

58 mins

There goes any misplaced halftime optimism: the game has settled into the same rhythm of the first half.

54 mins

The Liverpool subs are warming up, giving an early viewing of Mohamed Salah. Will we see him later?

52 mins

Save! Loris Karius is forced into a save when Waris seeks to force the ball in at his right-hand post. FC Porto can do little with the resulting corner.

48 mins

Well this is promising. Liverpool break forward and Can's squared ball into the box finds Milner unmarked. He snatches at the shot, though, and it slices out for a goal kick.

46 mins

We're back underway here at Anfield. Let's hope for a little more excitement in the second half.

Half time - Liverpool 0-0 FC Porto

A lacklustre performance from both sides as the Portuguese side seem content not to fall to a similarly embarrassing scoreline as they did in the first leg. Liverpool, on the other hand, are fielding too many players who are looking to make an impression. The result, unfortunately, has been very much a stalemate.

45 mins

The first half is threatening to go by without a single shot on target. The referee, no doubt unimpressed, blows the whistle without giving any added time.

42 mins

Liverpool are pushing here. Emre Can breaks into the box having dispossessed Andre. He doesn't get far though and the ball pops out to Lallana who is similarly tackled. Stodgy football here from a deep-lying FC Porto.

40 mins

Dejan Lovren reminds us why he has developed a reputation for being accident prone there, popping an uncomfortable pass to Karius which the keeper clips out to Emre Can. Can, under pressure, finds the Croatian who pumps the ball out without any real need.

38 mins

Cries of "Bobby Firmino!" echo around Anfield as the Brazilian chases a hopeful long ball. Casillas is having none of it though.

34 mins

That's the first card of the match: Andre clattering into Emre Can. The resulting free kick yields another chance as Dejan Lovren heads over Iker Casillas' goal.

31 mins

There's a big chance and still it isn't on target. Milner drills a ball into Mane on the right and, with Dalot misjudging the flight of the ball, the Senegalese international finds himself in front of the goal with the ball at his feet. His shot has the keeper beaten but not, unfortunately, the post.

29 mins

Liverpool seem to be making a concerted effort to attack along Diogo Dalot's left-back area. That's a number of chances coming from the Liverpool right.

27 mins

Another half chance. This time from the boot of Adam Lallana, who flights a ball in from the right. Firmino rises for the ball but it's that man Reyes again heading out.

25 mins

Roberto Firmino finds himself on the end of a Sadio Mane dinked pass in the box. He tries to bring it down but Diego Reyes is back to clear up. The hunt for a shot on target continues.

19 mins

The half chances are coming in thick and fast now. Aboubakar takes his turn, swinging a right leg at a lofted ball in the box. He can't really make a contact though and the chance breaks down.

18 mins

Liverpool take their turn to threaten a goal. Joe Gomez moves into space on the right and flashes a tempting looking ball into the Porto box. Sadio Mane does get a foot on it. However, his foot is well above his head and he can only help the ball on its way out.

17 mins

Chance for FC Porto there. Bruno Costa lifts a ball over the Liverpool defence for Majeed Waris. Karius is out smartly, though, meaning the game is still without a shot on goal.

15 mins

The FC Porto fans are doing a good job of drowning out the Liverpool fans here. No doubt they're trying to entertain themselves given the stodgy nature of the football so far.

13 mins

The injured Maxi Pereira is back on and looks to be running off the injury.

11 mins

Maxi Pereira is off the field for treatment here, looking like he's taken a knock to the ankle after challenging James Milner for the ball.

9 mins

Porto, not to be left out, fashion an outside chance: the ball fired into the box and falling at the feet of Vincent Aboubakar. However, his control is loose and the ball runs through to Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal.

8 mins

That's the closest we've come to a chance so far. Emre Can finds himself out wide on the right and fires the ball in towards Adam Lallana. Maxi Pereira is back, though, to chest the ball back to Iker Casillas.

7 mins

Adam Lallana is hauled down by the tautologically named Andre Andre, who escapes a booking on this occasion.

3 mins

Liverpool have had the brighter start here on Merseyside, but with little to show for it. The closest they come is from a James Milner cross into the box easily cleared by the defence.

Kick Off

The teams are underway here at Anfield after a moment of silence for Davide Astori who tragically passed away last weekend.

Liverpool vs FC Porto - Team news

Jurgen Klopp's side come into this one virtually assured of their place in the quarterfinals after putting in a performance in Porto which will have had the grandees of European football sitting up and listening.

With a 5-0 advantage going into the second leg - five away goals no less - the only question this week has been how much Klopp will tinker with his team. With a fixture against Manchester United coming up at the weekend, the German isn't treating this match as a free hit.

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip take up positions in the central area of the defence flanked by Alberto Moreno and Joe Gomez, meaning that this is a Liverpool defence more reminiscent of the early stages of the season.

In front of them, Jordan Henderson takes up his place in a midfield three alongside James Milner and Emre Can.

In spite of the dead rubber nature of the game, Klopp will not drop all of his front three: Sadio Mane joins Roberto Firmino, with Adam Lallana replacing Mohamed Salah.