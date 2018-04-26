Liverpool: 5 players who could contribute during the run-in

(Photo credit: Reuters/Carl Recine)

Jurgen Klopp has a predicament with how he approaches the rest of the Premier League season.

Recent injuries have left the squad extremely thin. They are particularly light in midfield after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was ruled out for the rest of the season, joining Emre Can and Adam Lallana on the sidelines. Centre-back Joel Matip is also out.

The only positive for Liverpool is that few of their first team regulars have been hit by injury. After Georginio Wijnaldum replaced Oxlade-Chamberlain in Liverpool's midfield, they romped to a 5-0 lead over Roma.

However, Klopp's ability to rotate is severely compromised. It will be a struggle to keep his best players fit and fresh for their huge European encounters, especially with the intensity the German coach demands. The likes of Lallana and Matip would have been perfect to come in.

After letting their lead slip against West Brom last weekend, Liverpool can't afford to approach the final stretch with complacency. Assuming Chelsea win their game in hand against Huddersfield, Liverpool's lead will be cut to just five points.

Visiting Stamford Bridge in the penultimate game of the season, they don't want to be in a position whereby a loss would cost them a Champions League position.

Stoke are fighting to stay up. It's not an ideal fixture to be sandwiched between two Champions League semi-finals, and a loss would put the nerves into Liverpool.

Here are five players that could play a role in their last three league fixtures: