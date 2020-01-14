header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

14 Jan 2020

Dying Light 2: Pre-Order guide for PS4, Xbox One & PC

Dying Light 2: Pre-Order guide for PS4, Xbox One & PC

Techland are back to deliver the sequel to their zombie survival series - here's where to find it!

Jump To
link decal

Pre-Order

This year we see the return of Techland’s beautifully rendered zombie-infested wasteland in Dying Light 2.

The original Dying Light game rocked some unique features, such as worldbuilding, open-ended parkour movement, and a day-and-night cycle that influenced the severity of experiences with the infected. 

The next instalment is set roughly 15 years after the events of the original and depicts a ‘dark age’ where humanity struggles to rebuild civilization. 

The game is set to launch sometime in Spring 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC so stay tuned for the updates – but continue reading for our guide on pre-ordering.

Pre-Order

Though the release date is yet to be confirmed, we’re here to help you secure a copy of one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The parkour mechanics on offer in Dying Light 2 look incredible

The standard edition (currently the only edition on offer) includes the game, as well as any pre-order bonuses that could get announced.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Dying Light 2

Limited Edition versions of the game will undoubtedly release once we have a release date confirmed, so be patient.

Check out the links below and add your name to the ever-growing waiting list!

Order Dying Light 2 from GAME

PS4

Xbox

Order Dying Light 2 from Argos

PS4

Xbox

Order Dying Light 2 from Base.com

PS4

Xbox

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy