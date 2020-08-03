NBA 2K21: Will we see something new at PS5 State of Play event?

There may not be much confirmed around the PS5 State of Play Event, but we are hopeful for NBA 2K21.

The PS5 State of Play event is rumored to be coming soon – and much like the PS5 Reveal Event, it could contain something big for NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 reveal

Our first real look at NBA 2K21 came at the PS5 Reveal Event in the form of the NBA 2K21 Announcement Trailer.

THE LATEST: NBA 2K21’s last reveal included the full soundtrack for the game

It featured in-engine game footage of Zion Williamson, and functioned as a cover reveal as well.

PS5 State of Play

While the details around the PS5 State of Play event so far aren’t confirmed, we have some predictions.

MYSTERY: What could we see at the next PS5 State of Play event?

According to conjecture, we should expect the PS5 State of Play event to happen around 6 August.

The State of Play event is a way for Sony to debut gameplay footage of upcoming games to build hype.

There are few games in a better position for this kind of insight than NBA 2K21. Especially with 2K Sports being relatively silent about the game over the last few weeks (outside of its full soundtrack).

Will we see NBA 2K21 at the PS5 State of Play event?

If the PS5 State of Play event happens as we expect, NBA 2K21 would be a perfect fit – if not for gameplay footage, to premiere another exciting trailer.

FIRST LOOK: NBA 2K21’s Announcement Trailer sparked plenty of hype, could another trailer follow suit?

While we haven’t gotten any teasers from 2K Games just yet – we think something could be coming to surprise the audience and keep up hype.

With the NBA officially back in session, now would be a great time to capitalize on the moment.