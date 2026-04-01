Primary Subject: NBA 2K26 — Season 6

NBA 2K26 — Season 6 Key Update: New anime-inspired aesthetic featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and the return of the legendary Old Town Park to The City.

New anime-inspired aesthetic featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and the return of the legendary Old Town Park to The City. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Quick Answer: NBA 2K26 Season 6 launches April 3 at 8 am PT, featuring anime-style MyTEAM cards, Old Town Park's return, and a 100 OVR Shaquille O’Neal reward.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 arrives on Friday, April 3, and it brings an anime vibe to the game, with New York Knicks superstar Karl-Anthony Towns being the face of Season 6.

With the NBA Playoffs just around the corner, Season 6 focuses on "high-stakes competition and heroic transformations", two of the things we see every year when playoffs come around, and something Knicks fans are hoping Karl-Anthony Towns will be able to provide this postseason.

Without further ado, let's see everything the NBA 2K26 Season 6 has in store for us.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 Content

Credit: NBA 2K

As mentioned above, the NBA 2K26 Season 6 goes live on Friday, April 3, at around 8 am PT/4 pm GMT.

Season 6 brings a lot of new content to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. A plethora of unique rewards will be added to each game mode, a new Season Pass will be introduced, and even the iconic Old Town Park is returning to The City.

As usual, new cards will be added to MyTEAM, but these aren't your typical cards, as they have an anime art style that was hand-drawn.

These cards, along with other rewards such as packs, MT, and apparel, can be earned by progressing in the Season Pass. This season's level 40 reward is none other than 100 OVR Shaquille O’Neal.

Here are a few of the players in the Season 6 Season Pass:

Pink Diamond Ja Morant Evo (LVL 1)

Dark Matter Mike D’Antoni Coach (LVL 28)

Dark Matter Dark Matter Dennis Rodman (LVL 30)

100 OVR Lisa Leslie. (LVL 35)

100 OVR Shaquille O’Neal (LVL 40)

MyCAREER is also receiving plenty of rewards, with most of them being apparel, such as Orange Anime Hair, Cyborg Mods, and the beloved Toronto Raptors Mascot. As usual, there are also a few cap breakers and boots in the MyCAREER Season Pass.

Perhaps the biggest addition to MyCAREER, The City, to be more specific, is the return of the legendary Old Town Park, where players will once again be able to compete.

When it comes to The W, most rewards are also gear-related, such as the Sheryl Swoopes Jersey Dress or the Astronaut Helmet.

The WNBA is gearing up for its upcoming season, and NBA 2K26 Season 6 focuses on that as well, with rewards and challenges that fit that theme.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 Season Pass

Credit: 2K

As tradition dictates, a new season demands a new Season Pass. The NBA 2K26 Season 6 Season Pass brings a plethora of rewards, with the Pro Pass & Hall of Fame Pass offering 40 extra rewards, such as the Dark Matter Rui Hachimura or a Cyber Jacket + Sweats.

Apart from that, the Season 6 Season Pass also offers rewards such as packs, cards, VC, XP, that will allow you to improve your MyTEAM lineup or increase your MyPLAYER attributes.

Season 6 Introduces New Playlist

NBA 2K26 Season 6 also brings a brand-new playlist to the court, curated by producing trio Beach Noise, and featuring names such as Baby Keem, Eem Triplin, Dominic Fike, Daddex, Louis The Child, and Jake the Snake.

But that's not all, as NBA 2K26 will also be the place of the world premiere of “Impossible feat. Hope Tala” by Austin Millz & Jake the Snake.

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons to be excited for NBA 2K26 Season 6.

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