The NBA season is already underway so it was only a matter of time until a roster update arrived at NBA 2K24. Ten games into the season, 2K tough it was the perfect time to update the player's ratings.

This update increased the ratings of some major players but also saw others have a dramatic fall. These ratings are based on the player's performance so far, so it's no surprise to see players from teams that have struggled going down some numbers.

Without further ado, let's find out which players were affected by these NBA 2K24 rating changes.

NBA 2K24 ratings update

There are many players who saw their ratings change in this update and for a plethora of different reasons. Joel Embiid, Cameron Thomas, and Victor Wembanyama are three of the biggest names of this update, and they all saw their OVR increase.

Wembanyama had a great start to the season, proving he is indeed everything people said about him, and perhaps even more. The French player proved to be capable of impacting both sides of the floor, and we should see him noting a double-double on a regular basis. Because of his great performances, especially a 38-point and 10 rebounds game versus the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama went up to an 86 OVR in NBA 2K24.

Embiid is in the same boat as Wembanyama, as the reigning MVP and scoring champion proved that he doesn't need James Harden to produce monstrous numbers. With an average of 32.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, it's more than fair to see his 2K rating increase to a 97 OVR.

Another player who has been putting on tremendous performances is Cameron Thomas. The rising star of the Brooklyn Nets is averaging 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Because of that, Thomas will see his 2K rating increase a whopping 6 points, making him an 82 OVR.

There are many other players who saw their ratings increase or decrease. You can take a look at all of them below.

All rating changes

Here are the full rating changes that are coming to NBA 2K24.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

Dejounte Murray: 86 OVR (+2)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Clint Capela: 81 OVR (-1)

Jalen Johnson: 79 OVR (+4)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+6)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 80 OVR (-1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (+1)

Day'Ron Sharpe: 74 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porziņģis: 87 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 83 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 85 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 80 OVR (+3)

Mark Williams: 80 OVR (+3)

Gordon Hayward: 80 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan: 85 OVR (-1)

Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (-2)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-2)

Alex Caruso: 79 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 76 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 75 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 75 OVR (-2)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-1)

Max Strus: 77 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 72 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 72 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 96 OVR (+1)

Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 80 OVR (+2)

Dereck Lively II: 79 OVR (+7)

Grant Williams: 79 OVR (+3)

Dwight Powell: 77 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun: 77 OVR (+1)

Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (+1)

Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (+3)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren: 83 OVR (+4)

Ausar Thompson: 82 OVR (+6)

Alec Burks: 77 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 76 OVR (-2)

Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (+5)

Joe Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

Klay Thompson: 83 OVR (-2)

Chris Paul: 82 OVR (-3)

Andrew Wiggins: 79 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (+2)

Moses Moody: 75 OVR (+2)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 72 OVR (+3)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 84 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 82 OVR (-1)

Jalen Green: 82 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+2)

Jabari Smith Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 74 OVR (-2)

Jock Landale: 73 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 79 OVR (+1)

Bennedict Mathurin: 79 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 78 OVR (+2)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)

Mason Plumlee: 78 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers

D'Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (-2)

Christian Wood: 78 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 76 OVR (-3)

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 75 OVR (-2)

Ziaire Williams: 73 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+2)

Kevin Love: 76 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 82 OVR (-2)

MarJon Beauchamp: 76 OVR (+3)

Jae Crowder: 76 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 75 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 74 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)

Shake Milton: 74 OVR (-2)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 85 OVR (+1)

Brandon Ingram: 84 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (-1)

Dyson Daniels: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Hawkins: 75 OVR (+3)

Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (+2)

New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 83 OVR (-2)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 78 OVR (-2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 77 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 83 OVR (+6)

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (-2)

Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+2)

Cason Wallace: 75 OVR (+3)

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony: 81 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Moritz Wagner: 77 OVR (+1)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 75 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)

Anthony Black: 74 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 74 OVR (-3)

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)

Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (-2)

Paul Reed: 75 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkić: 80 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 78 OVR (+2)

Josh Okogie: 76 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trailblazers

Shaedon Sharpe: 82 OVR (+4)

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (-1)

Robert Williams III: 81 OVR (-1)

Scoot Henderson: 75 OVR (-3)

Jabari Walker: 73 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 70 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 86 OVR (+2)

Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (-1)

Cedi Osman: 76 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 74 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 78 OVR (-2)

Davion Mitchell: 74 OVR (-1)

Chris Duarte: 74 OVR (-1)

Colby Jones: 71 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+3)

Pascal Siakam: 85 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 80 OVR (+3)

Gary Trent Jr.: 76 OVR (-3)

Jalen McDaniels: 75 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 81 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 81 OVR (-2)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 78 OVR (-2)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (-2)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma: 84 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 81 OVR (-1)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (+3)

Corey Kispert: 76 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 75 OVR (-2)

Mike Muscala: 73 OVR (-2)

Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (+1)

Ryan Rollins: 71 OVR (+3)

As you can see, players such as Shaedon Sharpe, Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, and Marcus Sasser, also saw their ratings increase significantly.

However, Delon Wright, Gary Trent Jr, and Jonathan Isaac, among many others, saw their ratings decrease after subpar performances in the first ten games of the season.

