NBA 2K24: How to fix error code 4b538e50

NBA 2K24 has finally arrived, but a frequent error code has plagued players. Error codes are always a mystery to users, and the error 4b538e50 is a highly confusing one.

Thankfully we are able to fix this for you so that you can get back to playing the game and enjoying everything NBA 2K24 has to offer.

How to fix error code 4b538e50

Also labelled "EFEAB30C", this error code is a frustrating one as it can strike when you are already in the game.

There are several potential reasons for this error code to appear, so let's start with the most common one.

click to enlarge + 2

The most common issue is that there is a new update or you haven't successfully downloaded the most recent update yet. To fix error you should go back to your console home screen or PC launcher and check for an update to install.

If you can't see an update waiting for you and are still getting the error code in the game, then jumping into Play Now mode should trigger the pop-up for the download.

I've done that and it isn't fixed

If you have definitely got the latest data downloaded and are still getting the error code 4b538e50 then there are a few other possibilities and some steps you can take to remedy the situation.

The account email confirmation needs to be sent again

To do this, perform the following steps:

Go to: https://www.nba2k.com Click "Sign In" at the top-right of the screen Enter your MyPLAYER account name AND password When you log in successfully, this is an automatic verification of your account via the login.

You may be encountering this error due to the exceeded amount of allowed NBA 2K accounts on your console

There is a maximum number of NBA 2K accounts that you can create on a single console. That maximum is five. If you've created more than five accounts, then a security protocol is set in place that disallows server access to all NBA 2K accounts except for the first five accounts ever created on that specific console. We do not have an additional workaround to bypass the error and you will have to use your first five NBA 2K accounts to play online.

There may be some software blocking your connection to the servers

If that's the case, we'll need you to try a PathPing and a TraceRoute to see if there is any interference.

click to enlarge + 2

That may sound intimidating, but don't worry! Just follow these steps:

On a computer (which needs to be connected to the router you are currently using), open the Windows menu, type "CMD" and press Enter. In the command prompt, enter the following command: pathping -n 104.255.107.131 After a few seconds the command prompt is going to show some statistics. To copy the output, right-click anywhere in the window and select: Select All. Right click again and select Copy. Open Notepad. Press Ctrl+V to paste into Notepad. Back at the prompt, type tracert 104.255.107.131 and press Enter. Please wait until the window says Trace Complete. Copy that information as well and send both of these documents to us as attachments.

Reserved Space has been cleared on your hard drive

The reserved space is space on your hard drive that's been allocated for updates and patches. Games like NBA 2K and WWE 2K regularly make use of this feature. If you delete a game's reserved space, the game will re-create it when it launches. When this happens, if the process is cancelled, there's a possibility you might encounter problems (including the error message: EFEAB30C in NBA 2K24).

We can't stress this enough: Do not delete a game's reserved space on your hard drive.

Loading...

Your data is out of sync

Often, files will appear missing due to all data not being synced (this is especially possible if you've deleted your Reserve Space.) Please select the "Play Now" option and allow your game to sit on that menu until you receive an update message. The message could take quite a long time (possibly hours) to appear depending on where you are in the syncing process.

After receiving the message, you will be asked to go back to the main menu. Please note that when you do this, you'll encounter a loading screen which will apply the update. Once the update is applied, you will automatically be brought to the main menu.