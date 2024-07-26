MLB The Show 24 Season 2 Captains Choice Pack Revealed!

The Season 2 Captains choice pack has arrived at MLB The Show 24, and it introduced some fantastic cards, that are perfect to build a team around, as they provide other players in your squad with some great boosts.

These cards possess great attributes and quirks, and above all else, they boost their teammates. If you are looking to upgrade your Diamond Dynasty squad then these cards are perfect for you!

MLB The Show 24 Season 2 Captains Choice Pack

The MLB The Show 24 Season 2 Captains choice pack arrived at Diamond Dynasty on 26 July at 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST.

It brought these five fantastic cards:

95 OVR Jackie Robinson

95 OVR Cedric Mullins

95 OVR Joe Nathan

95 OVR Jackson Chourio

95 OVR Justin Verlander

All of these captain cards have great attributes, and quirks, and provide unique boosts to the players in your squad.

Jackie Robinson boosts players who have graced the cover of MLB The Show, Cedric Mullins increases the attributes of players who have reached 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season, and Joe Nathan boosts players born in Texas.

Jackson Chourio's card boosts players 23 years old and younger, while Justin Verlander boosts every pitcher who has thrown a no-hitter or combined no-hitter, as well as catchers who have caught a no-hitter.

It's important to take into account the boost every card provides, to make sure you select the one that will most benefit your squad.

The Season 2 Captains choice pack costs 30k Stubs, and is limited to two packs per user.

