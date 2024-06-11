The MLB The Show 24 London Series Program has arrived at Diamond Dynasty, and it brought with it some great cards. This program provides players with a chance to earn good cards, packs, and an exclusive bat skin.

The goal of the program is to celebrate the London Series, which recently brought the MLB magic to the UK.

MLB The Show 24 London Series Program

As mentioned above, the London Series Program allows players to earn some great rewards. By completing the program missions and challenges users will progress in the London Series reward path and collect all of the rewards.

The last reward of the program is a London Series Choice pack, where players can choose one of these great cards:

87 OVR David Dahl

87 OVR Mark Vientos

87 OVR Orion Kerkering

91 OVR Brandon Nimmo

91 OVR Bryce Harper

Apart from being able to choose one of these cards, players will also earn five Show packs, one Balling Is A Habit pack, 5K XP, and a great-looking MLB World Tour London Series bat.

This program is quite small, so players shouldn't have an issue completing it. These rewards can be quite useful, especially since we are still at the beginning of Season 2.

Players can use any of the cards to upgrade their squad, while the 5K XP is very useful to progress in the Season 2 reward path, helping users unlock even more rewards.

