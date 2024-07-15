MLB The Show 24 - Best Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 Cards

With the arrival of Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 to MLB The Show 24, 30 great cards were introduced to the Diamond Dynasty mode, and you can earn all of them for free!

These cards have some great attributes and quirks, allowing you to significantly upgrade your squad, without spending a single Stub.

However, with so many good cards, you must understand which ones you should pick first.

Best Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 Cards

After carefully looking at all the Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 cards and taking into consideration their attributes and quirks, we found out the best card for each of the six divisions.

You want to get your hands on these cards first, as they possess great attributes and quirks and can also help you complete the Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 program more easily and quickly.

So let's take a look at them.

AL East - Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck is the best card in the AL East division and one of the best pitchers in the Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 program. Houck possesses some great pitching attributes such as 102 stamina, 102 BB/9, 99 breaking, and 96 H/9.

This card has no quirks, but it's still the best card in the AL East division for a good margin, as his attributes are quite good, as we can see in the image above.

AL Central - Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in the Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 program, even better than Tanner Houck. Skubal pitching attributes are incredible, with 106 PCLT, 99 velocity, 98 stamina, and 95 H/9. It's also worth noting that four of his five pitches are lightning-fast.

Furthermore, Skubal has the homebody, day player, and break-outler quirks, making his card even better. If you are looking for a great pitcher, then this card is perfect for you.

AL West - José Altuve

If you want to hit the ball out of the park, this José Altuve card has your name written. Altuve has some spectacular hitting attributes, such as 117 CON L, 115 vision, 113 CON R, and 115 CLT.

He also has some great quirks, such as road warrior, day player, dead red, rally monkey, fighter, and table setter. These quirks make him an even better hitter, and some that can get you a run when you need it.

As you can see above, his fielding attributes aren't great, but his hitting attributes combined with the great quirks outweigh that. You also pick this card for its hitting prowess, not its fielding or defense capabilities.

NL East - Zack Wheeler

Another great pitcher of Team Affinity Season 2 Chapter 2 program, and also the best card in the NL East division, is Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler has five incredibly fast pitches and some great attributes such as 104 PCLT, 103 H/9, 99 breaking, and 98 stamina, among others. Furthermore, he has the road warrior and day player quirks.

NL Central - Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds shortstop is the best card in the NL Central division, possessing some astonishing attributes such as 99 speed, 99 steal, 99 arm strength, and an impressive 104 power versus right-handed pitchers.

Unfortunately, Elly De La Cruz has no quirks, but his fantastic fielding and hitting attributes more than makeup for it.

NL West: Ketel Marte

There is no doubt that Ketel Marte is the best player from the NL West division. His card possesses some astonishing hitting and fielding attributes, as well as a plethora of secondary positions.

Marte has some spectacular attributes, such as 125 CON L, 125 POW L, 110 CLT, 95 fielding, 85 accuracy, and 80 reactions.

So, not only can he send the ball out of the stadium, which is a nightmare for left-handed pitchers, but he can also save you a lot of points with his great fielding ability.

Which one of these cards will you go for first? Let us know in the comments below.

