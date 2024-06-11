Architects Program Brings New Batch of Great Cards to Diamond Dynasty

The MLB The Show 24 Architects Program is finally here, and it brings entertaining challenges, many packs, Stubs, and four great cards, which are perfect to upgrade your squad in this Season 2 start.

It's perhaps the second-best program the Season 2 of MLB The Show 24 has introduced so far, only behind the Team Affinity program.

MLB The Show 24 Architects Program

The MLB The Show 24 Architects Program provides players with the chance to earn five Show packs, 1k Stubs, a lot of XP, and these four cards:

87 OVR Tim Locastro

87 OVR Mike Napoli

89 OVR Ronald Acuña Jr.

89 OVR Fernando Tatis JR.

Unfortunately, all of these cards are unsellable, which has been the norm in most MLB The Show 24 programs so far, even if the community has already voiced its discontentment with it many times.

To finish the Architects Program, players will need to complete four different moments and 13 missions. This might take some time, but the rewards are worthy, especially so early into Season 2, where these cards can help you upgrade your squad.

Speaking of ways to upgrade your squad, make sure you also complete the London Series Program to earn great cards, packs, and a lot of XP.

