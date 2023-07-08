MLB The Show 23 Season 3 - New Negro Leagues Legends cards

MLB The Show 23 Season 3 is starting with a bang, bringing amazing new content to one of the best baseball games of all time, including new Negro Leagues Legends cards.

The Negro Leagues Legends cards are made in collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to showcase historic players and have their stories reach new audiences via video games.

For Season 3 of MLB The Show 23, there are a total of six cards available, all featuring the artwork of prominent artist Jin Kim. Here's everything you need to know about them.

MLB The Show 23 Season 3 - All new Negro Leagues Legends cards

Credit: Sony San Diego More Negro Leagues Legends are here!

With Season 3 of MLB The Show 23, we finally got a few 99 OVR Negro Leagues Legends cards. There are several ways to get them, so below we'll list every card and the method to acquire it:

Jin Kim Series Buck O’Neil, 1B Negro Leagues Legend (99 OVR): Season 3 XP Boss Choice Pack

Jin Kim Series John Donaldson, SP/1B/OF Negro Leagues Legend (99 OVR): Near the 650,000 XP mark on the reward path

Jin Kim Series Satchel Paige Negro Leagues Legend (99 OVR): Ranked 4 Program reward (non-sellable)

Jin Kim Series Martin Dihigo Negro Leagues Legend (99 OVR): Part of the Set 3 Collection

Jin Kim Series Hilton Smith, SP/LF/RF, Negro Leagues Legend (99 OVR): Collect 90 cards from Set 3

Jin Kim Series Jackie Robinson, SS, Negro Leagues Legend (99 OVR): Collect 120 cards from Set 3

As you can see, regardless of what type of mode you decide to grind, MLB The Show 23 has made sure you can start grinding for new Negro Leagues Legends cards if you choose to.

It'll remain to be seen if any of these cards will have a huge impact on the Diamond Dynasty meta moving forwards. These are early days, so it's hard to tell at the moment.

As things develop, we'll be bringing you more exciting content, in the meantime, check out all cards for the Team Affinity 3 program in MLB The Show 23.

