Zenless Zone Zero PS5 Version is in Development!

Console players, rejoice!

HoYoverse's highly anticipated next project, Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), has been revealed to be in development for the PlayStation 5! The news was revealed during the PlayStation January 2024 State of Play livestream, accompanied by a vibrant and action-packed announcement trailer.

Since its initial tease in May 2022, Zenless Zeno Zero has captivated players with its stunning visuals, fast-paced combat, and diverse cast of characters. The trailers have fueled anticipation for its release, potentially later this year, and the PS5 confirmation has only intensified the excitement!

Zenless Zone Zero is in development for PlayStation 5

During the latest PlayStation State of Play livestream, a joint announcement from Sony and HoYoverse confirmed that the action RPG Zenless Zone Zero is in development for PlayStation 5. The trailer showcased characters from Cunning Hares and Belobog Heavy Industries, set against the backdrop of the overhauled urban landscape of New Eridu.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

The developers have emphasised their commitment to pushing the boundaries of game design by leveraging the cutting-edge technology and hardware capabilities of the PlayStation 5, aiming to create an "enchanting virtual world" for players to explore and immerse themselves in,

This isn't HoYoverse's first foray onto a Sony platform. Fans already enjoy Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 5. Just recently, Genshin Impact received its Version 4.4 update, and Honkai: Star Rail is gearing up for its 2.0 patch in early February 2024.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Similar to its beloved predecessors, ZZZ promises a free-to-play action RPG experience with HoYoverse's long-standing gacha mechanics. But what truly sets it apart is its captivating roster of characters. From bubblegum-haired delinquents to gun-toting math whiz bears, each personality promises to inject a unique brand of chaos into this upcoming game!

The story takes place in a city called New Eridu, which coexists with perilous alternate dimensions called "Hollows". Players take on the role of a "Proxy", who helps others explore these Hollows and fight monsters called the "Ethereal".

While the confirmed platforms include PS5, PC, and mobile devices, an exact release date or window for ZZZ remains under wraps. As of now, it's set for a 2024 launch. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated title from HoYoverse!

For more articles like this, take a look at our More page.