The Last of Us 2 Trailer: Gameplay, Release Date, Plot, enemies, Ellie, Joel & more

Initially due for release on February 21st 2020, The Last of Us 2 has been pushed back to May 29, 2020.

Game director Neil Druckmann apologized in a blog post, explained that the developers would rather ensure a certain “level of polish” than a punctual launch.

They simply realised that they didn’t have enough time to produce a game worthy of being called “Naughty Dog quality”.

But it seems like The Last of Us 2 is still on track for the new release date, and it’s been confirmed the game will only launch on PS4.

However, there’s a good chance we will see the game launch on PS5 also (when it eventually launches).

If you’re here for news surrounding the upcoming game’s trailers, you’ve come to the right place – continue reading for all the details.

Initial trailer, 2016

The first look at The Last of Us 2 came with its announcement trailer at PlayStation Experience, in 2016.

Despite the fact that the game was early in development, the trailer showed a full (non-gameplay) scene that features both Ellie and Joel.

At this showing, some fans started noticing some neat visual parallels between the original and the upcoming sequel.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about The Last of Us 2

A recent tweet comparing the beginning and end scenes from both games has drawn a lot of attention for the striking similarities.

Check it out below:

SIDE BY SIDE: Ellie and Joel are caught overlooking derelict landscapes in the opening sequences of both games

Those who enjoyed the original game will be happy to see this nod of acknowledgement, and chances are there will be a lot more parallels between the two games for players to discover post-release.

Paris Games Week Trailer, 2017

The next trailer for the game was shown at Sony’s press conference during the 2017 Paris Games Week.

BACK FOR MORE: Joel links up with Ellie to get the team back together

This trailer focuses on conflicts between the human factions in the game, showing us that Part 2 is going to have a dark story, perhaps even darker than in the first.

Besides the stunning visuals, the trailer is actually pretty harrowing to watch – you’ve been warned.

Official Gameplay Trailer, E3 2018

An emotion-evoking Last of Us 2 trailer was shown during E3 2018.

This gameplay trailer finally gave us a good look at Ellie’s character in an intimate environment, before cutting to some of the vicious, stealth-based combat that we can expect to see at launch.

This exhilarating gameplay sequence shows us Ellie fighting for her life in the wild, using every possible feature in the environment to help her get out alive.

READ MORE: The best games arriving in 2020

Success in a fight will clearly require the right balance between stealth and physicality, as damage seems to have a more realistic impact on health than before.

Ellie is able to move quietly between areas, taking weapons from bodies before tactically taking down her enemies.

It’s going to be a whole different beast to the original, but it really does look like something to get excited about.