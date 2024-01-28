Defense is just as important as offence!

Playing Tekken, you need to master not only skilful attacking but also a defence to avoid opponents' hits and timely counterattacks. Sometimes a more calculated battle strategy is much more effective than random button spamming, and therefore it is important to know how to block in Tekken 8.

Often, enemies will use not only ordinary attacks but also Heat moves, which is a very painful trick. In such a case, the best thing to do is to defend yourself if you have nowhere to run, so now you will learn how to do it.

Tekken 8: How to block enemy attacks

Blocking enemy punches in Tekken 8 is straightforward because all you have to do is move in the opposite direction to the enemy. Essentially, you just need to move away from the enemy when you see them start to attack you. You can tap once to quickly defend yourself and then counterattack, for example, or just hold down the corresponding button to always be in a defensive position.

Depending on the course of the battle, you will need to understand when to defend yourself intuitively. Standing in the defence position all the time is not a good strategy, so you'll have to combine it with other moves and combos.

click to enlarge Credit: Bandai Namco

If the enemy is attacking you below the waist, you will need to defend yourself in another way. For example, if your opponent is standing to your right, you need to press two buttons at once: left and down. This way you can protect your lower body, but you will still be vulnerable to attacks from above.

To master the defence and blocks, you'll need to learn how and when to alternate between the bottom and top block. A viable strategy is to counterattack your opponent in between blocks to land a few punches which can turn the tables in your fight. The most important thing is to keep your distance from the enemy so that you can react in time to his strike and block it.

Keep in mind that the block allows you to avoid all incoming damage from enemy attacks, but the opponent will still be able to reach you if they use Heat attacks. These amplified attacks can break through the block, so the best solution is to run away or go on the attack.

That's all you need to know to block effectively in Tekken 8. But before you go, check out our article on how to unlock every additional ball in Tekken Ball.

