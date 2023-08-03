NCAA Football Is Looking Good

All eyes are on the upcoming Madden 24, but fans of the EA Sports College Football game will be happy to know that there is a positive update from developers. Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson delivered promising news for the NCAA Football game, and it looks like we will finally have the long-awaited college football title.

The previous edition of the game was NCAA Football 14. Although the players patiently waited for a new NCAA football game in the past few years, EA couldn’t obtain the required licenses to launch the game.

It seems that is not going to be a problem anymore. A positive step forward is what gamers need, so let’s check out the details below.

Crucial licensing agreements

Wilson shared the NCAA Football promising news and revealed that EA has successfully obtained licensing agreements with numerous major colleges in America. That was the main obstacle in game development in recent years. Namely, the discontinuation of EA's NCAA Football series occurred because of unauthorized usage of players' information. All of this came without using their real names and faces, so the developers could avoid providing compensation.

Now, appropriate compensation to undisclosed organizations is on the cards. It moved the collaboration a step forward. In other words, college players who accept to participate and allow their names and likenesses to be used in the new NCAA Football game will get compensation.

The new title was announced two years ago, and until now, we didn’t get any updates. The first college football game came in 1993 with Bill Walsh College Football, while the last was NCAA Football 14.

NCAA Football to come as a live service platform model

Talking about the NCAA Football promising news, this one is also important. Unlike the annual release of a popular Madden franchise, the new NCAA Football will likely be an ongoing platform and come with constant updates. The fans will undoubtedly accept this news with open hands, as many Madden fans think EA should do that with the NFL simulation years ago.

click to enlarge NCAA players will now have real names and faces

It is vital to mention that even though college licenses are in, there is still a lot of work to be done. For instance, the real players are still not added to the game, but that should arrive soon. When it comes to gameplay, gamers can expect a much-improved experience despite a decade-long gap between the previous version of the NCAA Football game and the upcoming title. Considering how EA developed Madden in the meantime, we shouldn’t worry about the college football game.

The NCAA Football promising news came after two years of the announcement of EA Sports College Football. We are pretty sure the next update will be much sooner, and we don’t have to wait another two years. Stay tuned for more info about the NCAA Football video game.