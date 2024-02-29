Switch gamers won't be missing out!

29 Feb 2024 11:31 AM +00:00

Step into the snow-covered streets of South Park with iconic characters Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny in an all-new 3D co-op adventure: South Park: Snow Day! As excitement builds, portable gamers are eager to know: will South Park: Snow Day be available on the Switch?

Amidst a massive blizzard engulfing the town, South Park finds itself both transformed into a winter wonderland and besieged by chaos. Join forces with up to three friends or embark on a solo journey and battle your way through the snow-covered streets.

Is South Park: Snow Day on Switch?

The answer is yes! South Park: Snow Day is coming to Nintendo Switch on 26 March 2024, alongside Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

click to enlarge Credit: Question

Team up with three friends or brave the blizzard with ally bots – the Switch's local and online multiplayer features are perfect for tackling the outrageous chaos of South Park: Snow Day.

Set cunning traps, coordinate devastating assaults, and revive fallen comrades to keep the mayhem rolling. Brace yourself for outrageous scenarios and laugh-out-loud moments as you battle through the blizzard-ravaged town!

Pre-order South Park: Snow Day now!

South Park: Snow Day Standard and Digital Deluxe editions are now available for pre-order on Steam, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, and Xbox stores.

Standard edition: £24.99 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Base Game

Digital Deluxe Edition: £39.99 SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Base Game Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Season Pass

Collectors Edition: £189.99 Available exclusively on the THQ Nordic store STANDARD EDITION + SEASON PASS delivered March 26th – Collectors Edition ships later Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe, 12,5 cm / 5 inch snow globe diameter, 17 cm / 6,8 inch in height. Made from glass and resin Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! - 6 Tarot Cards SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! - Original Soundtrack Game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PS5 or PC SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Season Pass



Gather your crew, grab your controllers, and embark on a hysterical snow-filled escapade in South Park: Snow Day! With classic South Park humour and boundless absurdity, this hilarious 3D co-op adventure guarantees hours of entertainment.

For more articles like this, take a look at our More page.