*BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Release Trailer – Graphics, Gameplay & more
With the super realistic game arriving, we can take a closer look at some breathtaking locations.
It’s release day!
If you are still not sure whether to purchase Microsoft Flight Simulator, we can see some of the finest’s sites on the planet on the Xbox YouTube channel.
Oceania Trailer
In what could be the first of a series of trailers, we get a closer look at some of the breathtaking sights in the continent of Oceania.
The trailer highlights the following fantastic locations
- Easter Island, Chile
- Pitcairn Islands
- Bora Bora, French Polynesia
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Wellington, New Zealand
- Mount Ngauruhoue, New Zealand
- Hobart, Australia
- Melbourne, Australia
- Sydney Opera House, Australia
- Uluru (Ayers Rock), Australia
More trailers coming
We think that more trailers featuring the different continents could be on the way, so watch this space!
