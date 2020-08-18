BREAKING* Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Release Trailer – Graphics, Gameplay & more

With the super realistic game arriving, we can take a closer look at some breathtaking locations.

It’s release day!

If you are still not sure whether to purchase Microsoft Flight Simulator, we can see some of the finest’s sites on the planet on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Oceania Trailer

In what could be the first of a series of trailers, we get a closer look at some of the breathtaking sights in the continent of Oceania.

The trailer highlights the following fantastic locations

Easter Island, Chile

Pitcairn Islands

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Tonga

Tuvalu

Wellington, New Zealand

Mount Ngauruhoue, New Zealand

Hobart, Australia

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney Opera House, Australia

Uluru (Ayers Rock), Australia

More trailers coming

We think that more trailers featuring the different continents could be on the way, so watch this space!

READ MORE: The best controllers for Microsoft Flight Simulator