Fighting games are a staple of the gaming industry, offering excitement, competition, and enjoyment for players of all skill levels. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're in for a treat, as the service boasts a diverse selection of fighting games. These titles promise intense battles, intricate combos, and captivating storylines.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a complete newcomer, there's a fighting game on Xbox Game Pass that's perfect for you! From iconic classics to cutting-edge releases, these games guarantee hours of heart-pounding action and strategic combat.

Without further ado, let's dive right into the best fighting games on Xbox Game Pass!

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11, a household name in the gaming world, offers a brutal yet brilliant fighting experience. Featuring iconic characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Johnny Cage, all reimagined for the new generation, it's sure to get your blood pumping.

Alongside the iconically gruesome gameplay, the game's story mode is a standout in fighting game history, with a cinematic presentation and intriguing plot that will keep you hooked until the very end. The gameplay is as satisfying as ever, with fast-paced battles, grisly fatalities, and a variety of new mechanics to learn.

If you're looking for a top-notch fighting game to play on Xbox Game Pass, Mortal Kombat 11 is the perfect choice.

Guilty Gear Strive

For a more vibrant experience with stunning characters and stylised flair, Guilty Gear Strive might be the fighting game for you! With its impressively fluid fighting system, masterful cel-shaded look, and detailed character designs, it may just be the best-looking fighting game to date.

Widely hailed as the pinnacle of Arc System Works’ acclaimed franchise, you'll never run short of creative ideas with the game’s unique roster of formidable characters and an abundance of intricate mechanics to explore.

For those willing to invest the time, the game offers a surprising amount of depth. If you're an anime enthusiast who revels in exhilarating combat set to incredible music, then Guilty Gear Strive is the ticket!

UFC 4

Based on the popular MMA brand, UFC 4 offers something more realistic and technical. It features a wide range of famous MMA fighters from all over the world, as well as a variety of different fighting disciplines, including boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

UFC 4 is known for its realistic graphics, fluid gameplay, and comprehensive combat system. The game's grappling system is particularly impressive, and it allows you to execute a variety of takedowns, submissions, and reversals. The game is further bolstered with a deep career mode, where you can create your own fighter and take them from the amateur ranks all the way to the UFC championship belt.

If you're a fan of MMA, or if you're just looking for a challenging and rewarding fighting game, UFC 4 is a great choice.

Injustice 2

Injustice 2 is a superhero fighting game that pits DC Comics' iconic characters against each other in epic battles. Boasting a roster of fan-favourite characters, along with its fast-paced action and stunning visuals, it's no surprise it's among the best fighting games on Xbox Game Pass.

Continuing the narrative from its predecessor, Injustice 2 delivers one of the most captivating story modes in fighting game history. As a fractured Justice League strives to reunite in the face of a Brainiac invasion, players are immersed in a gripping tale of heroism and conflict. Beyond its compelling narrative, the gameplay itself shines with its swift-paced battles, striking visuals, and an array of new mechanics to master.

Injustice 2 caters not only to fans of the DC Comics universe but also to anyone who relishes a thrilling superhero brawl.

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

A reboot of the popular Killer Instinct series, Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition is renowned for its dynamic gameplay and memorable characters. The Definitive Edition is the ultimate version of the popular fighting game franchise. It includes all 26 characters from the previous seasons, as well as all of the stages, costumes, and accessories.

Alongside a more balanced roster, Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition introduces an innovative Combo Breaker system that offers versatility, allowing you to chain moves for a much more satisfying combofest.

If you're looking for a fighting game that's both fun and challenging, Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition is a great choice. It's one of the best fighting games on Xbox Game Pass, and it's sure to provide you with hours of entertainment.

That concludes our top five fighting games on Xbox Game Pass! We hope this guide aids you in finding the right fighting game for you.

