Best Controllers for Star Wars: Squadrons - Flightsticks, Joysticks, VR, and more!

When we talk about the best controllers for Star Wars: Squadrons, we're not just talking about a custom PS4 gamepad, or an Xbox Elite.

We're talking serious immersive gear, which literally puts you in the cockpit of some of the most iconic starfighters in the Star Wars saga!

If you want to get the most out of this epic game, you're in the right place.

And before we dive in, a quick note - the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 saw a huge demand in these types of controllers, so stock has been on the low side. However, we’ll keep this article updated with the latest stock updates, so be sure to check back in!

Star Wars: Squadrons best controllers

Before we get into the best controllers for Star Wars: Squadrons, you'll first want to bag yourself a copy of the game!

Due for release on October 2nd, Star Wars: Squadrons is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Pre-ordering will net you a whole bunch of extras including additional cosmetic items for both your starfighter ships and pilots!

CLICK HERE TO BUY:Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) at Amazon - £29.99

CLICK HERE TO BUY:Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One) at Amazon - £34.99

The Best Flight Controller: Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog

The Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog is legendary among flight stick enthusiasts.

It's actually a replica of the setup used in the U.S. Air Force A-10C attack aircraft! So get ready for full-on immersion with this stick and throttle combo.

It doesn't stop there, as the joystick features 19 action buttons, while the control panel includes a further 15 alongside five programmable LEDs!

While the throttle system includes an afterburner you can disengage and offers independent control of two motors.

This is unquestionably the best controller setup on the market if you want to get the full Star Wars: Squadrons experience.

CLICK HERE TO BUY:Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog at Amazon - £386.65

The Best Budget Controller: Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4

This very affordable Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 is widely considered one of the best flight controllers for those on a budget.

Perfect if you just want to plug in and play without worrying about fine-tuning, the T.Flight HOTAS 4 features a detachable throttle, high-precision joystick, weighted based, wide hand rest and internal memory.

The HOTAS 4 is designed to be used on the PS4 (or PC), but there is also the T.Flight HOTAS One, which you can use for Xbox One.

CLICK HERE TO BUY:Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 at Amazon - £73.08

The Best Joystick: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick

Looking for just the basics? This Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick is the one for you.

The precision twist rudder control will give you the required accuracy to have an advantage in any skirmish, while a comfortable hand grip ensures you’ll be able to play long into the night.

With 12 programmable buttons and an 8-way hat switch, the Extreme 3D Pro offers a good deal of customisation even with its relatively low price tag.

We're not going to lie, this is a trickster to get ahold of at the minute, but Amazon is due to restock later this month!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick at Amazon - £44.99

Step into the cockpit

If you want to truly feel like you’re in the heat of battle then the game offers full PlayStation VR support.

Star Wars: Squadrons is designed to fully immerse you in the world of intergalactic space battles with its detailed starfighter interiors and first-person perspective.

Obviously, this feature is only available on PS4, and does require a full VR setup, thankfully getting your hands on a PSVR has never been easier or more affordable!

You can grab the Starter Pack, which comes with everything you need to play Star Wars: Squadrons in VR (bar the game itself), for £259 or you can get the Mega Pack, which comes with five full games including Skyrim VR and Astrobot: Recuse Mission, for £299 at Amazon.

CLICK HERE TO BUY:PlayStation VR Starter Pack at Amazon - £259

CLICK HERE TO BUY:PlayStation VR Mega Pack at Amazon - £299