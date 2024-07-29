Best Safeties in Madden 25 Revealed

The Madden 25 ratings reveal week is off to a strong start, as after showing the best wide receivers in the game, EA Sports has now announced the best safeties in Madden 25.

These players have some astonishing attributes, which allow them to stop even the best wide receivers in the game. Every player on this list would be a valuable addition to your Franchise squad.

Wihtoru further ado, let's take a look at the tenbest sfaeties in Madden 25.

Jessie Bates III (97 OVR)

Jessie Bates III sits on the throne, as with a 97 OVR he is by far the best safety of Madden 25. Bates had a career year in 2023, with 132 tackles, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

After such an impressive year, seeing the Falcons star sit comfortably in first place is no surprise.

Bates is the nightmare of every wide receiver in Madden 25, as he possesses 90 speed, an impressive 99 awareness, 98 play recognition, and 96 zone coverage.

In general, Bates's defensive abilities are incredible, and he can lock down every wide receiver in the game.

Antoine Winfield Jr (94 OVR)

Similar to Bates, Antoine Winfield Jr 2023 season was also a masterpiece, as the Buccaneers safety recorded an impressive 122 tackles, 6 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four fumbles recovered.

So it's hard to argue that Winfield Jr doesn't deserve the second place in this list. Winfield Jr defensive stats are spectacular in Madden 25, especially his 97 play recognition, 92 pursuit, 90 zone coverage, and 86 hit power.

He is incredibly fast, with 91 speed and 92 acceleration, has 94 stamina, and an impressive 95 awareness. Winfield Jr is a problem for every team's offense.

Minkah Fitzpatrick (93 OVR)

The 2023 season is one Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to forget as fast as possible, as the Steelers safety only played ten games due to injuries. Fitzpatrick only had 64 tackles, but he is still an elite safety when healthy.

In Madden 25, Fitzpatrick's defense attributes are great, with 91 play recognition, 95 zone coverage, 85 pursuit, and 85 hit power. He is incredibly fast, with 91 speed and 92 acceleration.

Derwin James Jr (91 OVR)

With a 91 OVR, Derwin James Jr is the fourth-best safety in Madden 25. In the 2023 season, Derwin James Jr put up some great numbers, with a career-high 125 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

His Madden 25 attributes reflect just that, has James Jr has an impressive 92 hit power, 91 play recognition, 88 pursuit, 95 stamina, and 92 awareness. James Jr 90 speed and 92 acceleration allow him to keep up with the fastest wide receivers in the game, making him an even bigger problem on defense.

Tyrann Mathieu (91 OVR)

Tyrann Mathieu is the fifth-best safety in Madden 25, with a 91 OVR. The Saints safety had a good 2023 season, with 75 total tackles and four interceptions.

Mathieu might not be as fast or have the incredible defensive attributes as the four players mentioned before, but he still has some good defensive attributes.

With 94 play recognition, 88 man coverage, 86 zone coverage, 87 pursuit, and a spectacular 96 awareness, Mathieu is a player you can count on to lock down the opponent's biggest offensive threats.

Budda Baker (90 OVR)

Budda Baker had a solid 2023 season, having 87 tackles, and cementing himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Baker is incredibly fast, and agile, has impressive stamina, and has great awareness, which allows him to react very fast to the ball when it's in the air. His defense attributes are also solid.

Kevin Byard (89 OVR)

Coming in at seventh place, we have the Chicago Bears safety, Kevin Byard. Similar to Baker, Byard possesses some solid attributes across the board, with his 97 injury, 94 stamina, 88 zone coverage, and 87 play recognition, standing out.

Byard is not as fast as Bates or Winfield Jr, but his 89 speed and 88 acceleration should still be enough to keep up with most of the wide receivers in the game.

Kyle Hamilton (89 OVR)

In his second year in the NFL, Kyle Hamilton showed he is on his way to becoming an elite safety, having 81 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Hamilton's best attributes in Madden 25 are his 91 acceleration, 91 stamina, 90 jumping, 90 pursuit, and 88 hit power. The rest of his defensive abilities are also very solid, making him a solid safety.

Talanoa Hufanga (88 OVR)

Talanoa Hufanga's 2023 season wasn't a great one, as the 49ers' safety missed most a good part of the season due to injury. Despite that, there is no denying that Hufanga is a great safety, being strong against the run and the passing game.

Hufanga's 94 stamina, 91 pursuit, and 90 play recognition are his best attributes. However, his man coverage attribute is quite low, especially compared to the other players on this list.

Jevon Holland (88 OVR)

Closing out the top ten, we have Jevon Holland, the Miami Dolphins safety. Holland had a good 2023 season, with 74 tackles, 1 interception, and three forced fumbles.

In Madden 25, Holland is incredibly fast, with 91 speed and 93 acceleration. Furthermore, he has 93 stamina and 93 zone coverage.

What do you think of the Madden 25 safety rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

