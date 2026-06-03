Primary Subject: EA Sports Madden NFL 27

EA Sports Madden NFL 27 Key Update: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been officially revealed as the cover athlete for both the Standard and Deluxe editions of the game.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been officially revealed as the cover athlete for both the Standard and Deluxe editions of the game. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Quick Answer: Caleb Williams is the Madden 27 cover athlete, featuring his jump pass on the Standard Edition and his "Iceman" celebration on the Deluxe Edition.

Just one day after revealing the College Football 27 covers, EA Sports has now turned its attention to Madden 27, revealing Caleb Williams as the cover star.

Williams is featured on the cover of both editions. The Standard one showcases his signature jump pass, while the Deluxe one shows Williams performing his Iceman celebration.

The NFL's Newest Superstar Graces the Cover of Madden 27

Credit: EA Sports

Caleb Williams was among the favorites to grace the Madden 27 cover, as the Chicago Bears quarterback had a fantastic year, replete with iconic playoff moments, which will live in the minds of Bears fans for a long time.

While this was expected for many, it was still a dream come true for the new star quarterback. Like most, Williams grew up playing Madden, making this a memorable moment for the Washington native.

The Bears quarterback is confident about the quality of this year's title and of his play on the field as well. Williams is confident that his play on the real gridiron will gett him a 99 OVR on the virtual one.

Caleb Williams starts Madden 27 with a 90 OVR, which many will deem low after such a phenomenal season. With the expectations being high for both Williams and the Bears in the upcoming NFL season, that 99 OVR might be more attainable than it seems.

Just like Williams did in the previous season, Madden 27 is looking to prove the doubters wrong and bounce back after a disappointing year.

Will Madden 27 deliver a historic season, just like Caleb Williams did last year? We can only wait and see.

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