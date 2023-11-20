Thanksgiving is nearly here and another busy weekend of NFL action is in the books which means it is time to look at the Madden 24 TOTW 11.

This week should see some amazing 92 OVR cards hit the game, as the Harvest program has arrived and raised the ceiling for cards.

So who is in the running for a big upgrade this week? Let's take a look!

Madden 24 TOTW 11 predictions

The biggest cards in TOTW go to the players who impressed the most in their game, unless of course they are already slated for another program soon!

This week's biggest performer was Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and added two more scores on the ground. He already has an 89 OVR Gridiron Guardians card though, so it could be his main target Calvin Ridley (107 yards & 2 TDs) who gets the big upgrades.

Elsewhere, Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk had great performances for the 49ers and Saquon Barkley got the Giants rolling to a win over the Commanders.

click to enlarge

Over on defense, Texans LB Blake Cashman should be in line for the biggest card of the week after a 19-tackle performance against Arizona that included a sack and two QB hits.

Likewise, Giants LB Bobby Okereke had himself a day with 14 tackles, while the Ravens LB duo of Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith racked up the tackles on Thursday night.

DaRon Bland got another pick-six on Sunday, his fourth of the season. Having got an 88 OVR in TOTW 1, Bland could be in the running for a new card this week. Antoine Winfield Jr was another big tackler this weekend with 16 from the safety spot, while Khalil Mack had two sacks and a forced fumble for the Chargers.

Release time

Madden 24's TOTW program lands weekly throughout the season at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT on Wednesdays. This may be a little different this week due to Thanksgiving however.

Usually, the program gets a full reveal on Good Morning Madden on Wednesday morning, but again that might be changing this week with the holidays.