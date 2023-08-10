Football fans from are excited for what's to come after getting a first look at Madden 24 gameplay and the new features of franchise mode. Now, we also know that there are new Madden 24 relocation cities, so you can move your franchise to another location.

One of the most popular game modes in Madden 24 is surely without a doubt franchise mode. There were only a few relocation cities in earlier editions of the game. However, the developers heard what the community had to say and made the franchise mode better this time around.

If you want to relocate your franchise in Madden 24, you should think carefully about which city you want to move to. Here are all Madden 24 relocation cities.

Madden 24 relocation cities

The relocation option in franchise mode was pretty poor before Madden 24. There weren’t enough cities to relocate to, and also those offered weren’t attractive enough to the players. Other important aspects, such as stadium redesign, also failed to satisfy the players.

Madden 23 had 19 relocation cities, and now we will have 13 more in Madden 24. While the previous version had four international locations, Madden 24 added seven more outside the United States. Here is the list of confirmed new 13 Madden 24 relocation cities:

Anchorage, Alaska

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Canton, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii

Louisville, USA

Melbourne, Australia

Montreal, Canada

Omaha, USA

Paris, France

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Tokyo, Japan

Virginia Beach, USA

EA Sports still didn’t hasn't released the available names for the stadiums on each city.

Madden 24 relocation teams

It is important to know that not all teams can be relocated to a new city. In case the stadium isn’t brand new or state-of-the-art, or the fans are unhappy, then you can take that team to a new location. The stadiums with lower ratings have a 'Bad' or 'Ok' level of happiness.

These three teams can be relocated instantly:

Tennessee Titans - Rating: 10, Happiness: Bad Buffalo Bills - Rating: 11, Happiness: Bad Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Rating: 14, Happiness: Bad

click to enlarge The Tennessee Titans had the worst stadium rating in Madden 23

And here are ten more teams that can be relocated with ease:

1. Green Bay Packers - Rating: 20, Happiness: Bad

2. New Orleans Saints - Rating: 20, Happiness: Bad

3. Houston Texans - Rating: 22, Happiness: Ok

4. Washington Commanders - Rating: 23, Happiness: Ok

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Rating: 26, Happiness: Bad

6. Cleveland Browns - Rating: 26, Happiness: Ok

7. Detroit Lions - Rating: 28, Happiness: Bad

8. Kansas City Chiefs - Rating: 29, Happiness: Fair

9. New England Patriots - Rating: 29, Happiness: Ok

Loading...

10. Denver Broncos - Rating: 32, Happiness: Fair

There are also high-rated stadiums with a 'High' level of happiness meter:

Los Angeles Raiders (99)

Las Vegas Raiders (99)

Los Angeles Charges (99)

Atlanta Falcons (95)

Minnesota Vikings (93)

San Francisco 49ers (92)

Now that you learned the new 13 Madden 24 relocation cities, you can check out the best Madden 24 camera settings and whether there will be tattoos in Madden 24.