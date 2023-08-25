Madden 24: How to restructure contracts

The hard salary cap of the NFL can often make Madden's Franchise Mode tricky, but restructuring contracts can help you out. A new feature for Madden 24, the ability to restructure contracts means you can move some payments back into future years for players.

This should help you create enough cap space to make splashy trades and big free agent deals, as well as keeping your current stars. It's not a foolproof method as you can still get into cap trouble down the road, but it definitely helps!

How to restructure contracts in Madden 24

In order to restructure a contract in Madden 24 you need to head over to the team salaries page where you can see which players you can do this to.

click to enlarge + 2

You can restructure the contracts of most players, but there are some exceptions. You aren't able to restructure anyone on their rookie contract, players who have just signed the deal as free agents or contract extensions, and you can't restructure players on the last year of their contract.

You will be able to tell who you can restructure the contract of as you will be able to press Y on Xbox or triangle on PlayStation when on the team salaries page. Doing so will give you the option of taking some money from their cap hit in the current season and spreading it out over the remaining years of their deal.

click to enlarge + 2

Unfortunately, you can't actually pick how much to restructure the contract by. That would be far too in-depth for Madden! Instead, you just get presented a deal to take X amount off this year's cap hit and add Y to each remaining year. It's not great, but hey it's better than not having it at all. Kind of like Madden itself.

It's worth noting that contract restructuring is NOT a feature for those on PS4 or Xbox One.

Is there any downside to restructuring a contract?

The only downside to a contract restructure is that the cap penalty if you cut or trade that player increases. So you should only do it with players you are willing to have reach the last year of their contract, as at that point you can cut or trade with minimal or even no penalty involved.

Loading...

If you are uncertain about a player or just looking to save some cap space overall then you might be better served simply by trying to trade an expensive player for some draft picks and saving on your cap that way.