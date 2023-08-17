Madden 24 is finally here, as the was game released on 15 August. Despite a shaky release, with players facing all kinds o problems, most fans are over the moon about the game.

As usual, this new Madden edition brings plenty of new features. The gameplay was also revamped, to deliver players the best gaming experience possible.

One thing that is crucial in Madden 24 is for you to find the best camera angle possible. Players do better with different camera angles, so finding the one that best suits you can help you reach the next level.

Let's see how you can change the camera angle in Madden 24 without further ado.

Changing camera angle in Madden 24

As mentioned above, finding the best camera angle is quite important. When you find one you are comfortable with, it becomes much easier to scan the field. This will help you both on defense and offense.

There are two ways to change the camera angle in Madden 24. One is done in the menus, while the other can be performed during the game.

Both methods are very useful. It just depends if you like to constantly change camera angles, or find one you like and stick to it.

click to enlarge + 2 There are plenty of different camera angles in Madden 24.

If you are a player that prefers constantly changing camera angles in-game, to get the best possible perspective of a particular play, here is how you can do it.

In consoles, press the D-pad button up and down.

For the PC, press the Pg Up and Pg Down keys.

Doing this will allow you to go throw multiple camera angles. Then, you just need to choose the best one for that particular play.

It's worth noting that, you won't be able to change the camera angle after the ball is snapped. You will need to wait for the next play to do so, so make sure to keep that in mind.

How to change camera angle in the menus

Changing the camera angle in the Madden 24 menus is quite easy. This is something players that like to use just one specific camera angle should do. That's because once you select a camera angle in the "Visual Feedback" tab, it becomes your default camera.

click to enlarge + 2 A good camera angle will help you find open teammates much more easily.

However, you can still use the in-game controls to change camera angles if you wish so.

To change the camera angle in the Madden 24 menus, here is what you need to do.