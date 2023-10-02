Madden 24 has found a unique way to gift players with a great card for free! Together with Doritos, one of the oldest and biggest NFL sponsors, they have launched a campaign that allows fans to earn a free Travis Kelce card.

However, many fans are wondering what they have to do to get this card, while others aren't sure if this campaign is available where they live. With this Travis Kelce card having some spectacular attributes and being available for free, fans are desperate to get their hands on it.

So, let's find out how you can do just that.

How to get a free Travis Kelce card

It is actually quite simple to get this card. The only thing you need to do is head to your nearest Target shop and buy one bag of Doritos. Once you have done that, just scan the QR code that you will find in the back of the Doritos bag.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Zirksee

After that, just open Madden 24 on your platform of choice, and open the special 85 OVR Travis Kelce pack. It's worth noting that, this promo is probably only available in the USA and Canada. So, if you are a Madden fan but live anywhere else in the world you are out of luck.

Card attributes

As mentioned above this card has some incredible attributes, and the best thing about it is that it's free! Kelce has an astonishing 85 speed, 88 acceleration, 83 awareness, and 88 ball carrier.

click to enlarge + 2

Furthermore, Kelce possesses some incredible tier 1 and X-factor abilities. Among them are Ankle Breaker, RAC 'em Up, Clutch, Indoor Baller, Reach For It, Double Me, and many others.

This is a great card to have in the TE position, with cards with similar attributes and X-factors costing a good amount of coins. If you want to upgrade your TE position, and also get a player that will win you plenty of games, you need to get this card.