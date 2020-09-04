[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden

*BREAKING* Madden 21: Superstar MVPs Part II is LIVE in Madden Ultimate Team

20 new star players have been added to MUT 21, and they’re set to make an immediate splash.

by Brandon Ridgely Sep 4, 2020
Madden 21 Superstar MVPs Part II Julio Jones LTD

Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 21 has received tons of game-changing sets in the few days since launch, but today might be the biggest.

Madden 21 Ultimate Team Superstar MVPs Part II 1
OVERFLOW: Madden Ultimate Team is receiving a massive amount of new impactful cards

Superstar MVPs Part II is now live, and with it comes 20 players from 80 to 89 OVR.

This release features Heroes, Elites, Masters, and LTD Julio Jones.

Madden Ultimate Team Madden 21 Superstar MVP LTD Julio Jones 1
GET IT WHILE YOU CAN: This rare Julio Jones can be a massive boost for your Ultimate Team squad

Some of the highlights of the set include:

  • Superstar MVP LTD Julio Jones – 89 OVR
  • Superstar MVP Master Ezekiel Jackson – 89 OVR
  • Superstar MVP Master Myles Garrett – 89 OVR
  • Superstar MVP DeForest Buckner – 86 OVR
  • Superstar MVP Joe Thuney – 86 OVR

Players can complete challenges to unlock these cards, or purchase them from the Auction House.

