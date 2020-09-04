*BREAKING* Madden 21: Superstar MVPs Part II is LIVE in Madden Ultimate Team
20 new star players have been added to MUT 21, and they’re set to make an immediate splash.
Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 21 has received tons of game-changing sets in the few days since launch, but today might be the biggest.
Superstar MVPs Part II is now live, and with it comes 20 players from 80 to 89 OVR.
This release features Heroes, Elites, Masters, and LTD Julio Jones.
Some of the highlights of the set include:
- Superstar MVP LTD Julio Jones – 89 OVR
- Superstar MVP Master Ezekiel Jackson – 89 OVR
- Superstar MVP Master Myles Garrett – 89 OVR
- Superstar MVP DeForest Buckner – 86 OVR
- Superstar MVP Joe Thuney – 86 OVR
Players can complete challenges to unlock these cards, or purchase them from the Auction House.
