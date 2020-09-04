BREAKING* Madden 21: Superstar MVPs Part II is LIVE in Madden Ultimate Team

20 new star players have been added to MUT 21, and they’re set to make an immediate splash.

Madden Ultimate Team in Madden 21 has received tons of game-changing sets in the few days since launch, but today might be the biggest.

OVERFLOW: Madden Ultimate Team is receiving a massive amount of new impactful cards

Superstar MVPs Part II is now live, and with it comes 20 players from 80 to 89 OVR.

This release features Heroes, Elites, Masters, and LTD Julio Jones.

GET IT WHILE YOU CAN: This rare Julio Jones can be a massive boost for your Ultimate Team squad

Some of the highlights of the set include:

Superstar MVP LTD Julio Jones – 89 OVR

Superstar MVP Master Ezekiel Jackson – 89 OVR

Superstar MVP Master Myles Garrett – 89 OVR

Superstar MVP DeForest Buckner – 86 OVR

Superstar MVP Joe Thuney – 86 OVR

Players can complete challenges to unlock these cards, or purchase them from the Auction House.

