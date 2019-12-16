Madden 20: TOTW 15 predictions (MUT Ultimate Team Team Of The Week 15) - Julio Jones, Kenyan Drake, Stephon Gilmore

Week 15 is just one game away from ending

and the playoff picture continues to become clearer.

Thursday Night Football saw Lamar Jackson cement himself as having had the best rushing season ever for the QB and seemingly lock up the MVP award in the process, Jameis Winston took the next step to leading the league in passing touchdowns, yards, and interceptions in the Bucs' win over the Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliot to a dominant win over the LA Rams.

They were just some of the great performances this week, but who will make MUTs TOTW 15?

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (LTD) – 94 OVR

UNSTOPPABLE: Jones was his signature best as the Falcons upset the 49ers

Julio Jones has been relatively quiet over the last few weeks, but came up HUGE against the former NFC one seed 49ers.

The Falcons receiver totalled 13 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with just one second left on the clock. His was one of several huge performances this week, but the game-winner clinches his LTD card.

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals (Hero) – 92

OVR

In a game hyped for its QB matchup, Kenyan Drake stole the spotlight with one of the biggest running back performances of the year.

The midseason trade of Drake saw the RB leave the winless Dolphins and join the struggling Cardinals, where he was yet to win a game. On Sunday, he took matters into his own hands to earn his first win of the season.

He ran the ball 22 times for 137 yards, with an incredible four touchdowns. He was a nightmare for the Browns.

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

(Hero) – 92 OVR

It is outrageous that Gilmore is yet to

earn a card higher than 90 OVR, and 92 OVR isn’t enough. But, it’ll have to do.

Gilmore has cemented himself as the top cornerback in the NFL this season, completely shutting down most receivers he has faced. Today, against the one-win Bengals, he dominated.

He notched two interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown, meaning he now has two touchdowns on the year, while giving up none.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles – 86 OVR

BREAKOUT: Sanders carried the Eagles in his best performance yet

The Eagles needed a win this week, and they

just about came up with it. A lot of their offensive production was thanks to

Sanders.

The rookie out of Penn State had by far the biggest game of his young career.

He ran for over 100 yards for the first time, totalling 122 on 19 carries, and added 50 yards on six catches. He also added two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

Ryan Anderson, Washington Redskins – 85 OVR

On the receiving end of Sanders’

performance was Anderson of the Redskins, but he did plenty to give the Eagles

fits.

Anderson harassed Carson Wentz and the

Eagles’ offensive line all day. He notched two sacks and forced three fumbles.

It may not have been enough to win the game, but it was a hell of a

performance.

Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 84

OVR

FINALLY: Perriman finally turned in a signature NFL performance

The Buccaneers needed someone to step up at the receiver position this week in Mike Evans’ absence, and Perriman did that.

In case missing Evans wasn’t enough, Chris

Godwin missed a lot of time thanks to a similar injury to Evans, luckily

Perriman filled in. The speedy receiver logged five receptions for 113 yards

and three(!) touchdowns. The Lions just couldn’t match his speed.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Minnesota Vikings – 83 OVR

The Chargers are in disarray, and the

Vikings took advantage of it. Particularly, Odenigbo rose to the occasion.

At the end of the first half, the Chargers needing to regroup after an interception, The Vikings sacked Philip Rivers and forced a fumble in the process. Odenigbo was on hand to (eventually) recover the fumble and return it 56 yards for a touchdown. He also added a sack on the day.

Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles – 82 OVR

NOT BAD FOR A QB: Ward came up huge when the Eagles needed him

The Eagles have suffered all season long at

the receiver position, and on Sunday were virtually left with only Greg Ward,

the former college quarterback. Today he came up big when they needed him most.

Ward may not have had the biggest stat line among receivers in Week 15, but his seven catches for 61 yards often came at crucial times. None, though, were more important than his game-winning touchdown over Josh Norman with less than a minute remaining.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers –

81 OVR

The focus of the Buccaneers has been on Jameis Winston and the offense all season, and it mostly will be again this week, but it was Murphy-Bunting who sealed the game.

The Bucs were up one possession and needed to defend that lead: enter Murphy-Bunting. The cornerback, and Detroit native, intercepted David Blough and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to put the Bucs up by two scores and ice the game in his homecoming. With eight tackles he also led the team in that statistic.

