Madden 20 Patch: Final update for X-Factor changes – January update is live

As we embark on Super Bowl week, EA has given us a small update with some adjustments to the players that are X-Factor development trait based on how they have performed this season.

If you are already moving on to wondering about Madden 21 then you can check out our summary update, and see how the new PS5 and Xbox Series X will change the style of play.

If you are still all in on Madden 20, then read on the for the details of the update;

X-Factor Changes

Madden 20 has been the most dynamic yet in terms of trying to match the real-life performance with in-game updates. As the season closes with the Super Bowl LIV match of the Chiefs v 49ers this weekend, we get our last updates to development traits

This is a topic we have praised EA on, and generally, it’s a one-in-one-out policy that ensures it’s not something to be taken lightly. These updates are also factored on Superstar KO game mode;

BULLDOZER: Henry is now unstoppable

New X-Factor Players: Titans RB Derrick Henry, replacing Jets RB Le’Veon Bell X-Factor: Freight Train Superstar Abilities: Arm Bar, Outside Zone Guru



Steelers OLB TJ Watt, replacing Bengals WR AJ Green X-Factor: Unstoppable Force Superstar Abilities: Edge Threat, Strip Specialis

Browns RB Nick Chubb, replacing Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster X-Factor: Freight Train Superstar Abilities: Arm Bar, Bulldozer

Bills CB Tre’Davious White, replacing Browns WR Odell Beckham, Jr. X-Factor: Shutdown Superstar Abilities: Pick Artist, Acrobat

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter X-Factor: Unstoppable Force Superstar Abilities: Edge Threat, Reach Elite



Other Headlines

List of Superstar ability updates

Downgraded Superstar & X-Factor players, no longer equipped with any abilities: Giants RG Kevin Zeitler Browns CB Denzel Ward Falcons MLB Deion Jones Cowboys CB Byron Jones Lions DT Damon Harrison Bears FS Eddie Jackson



MUT has added new functionality with Playcall Cooldowns & Limits This has potential to help run CFM leagues too, which that community is very excited about



