Madden 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1976. They didn't win a game that year, and only claimed two wins in 1977. By 1979 they were in the playoffs though, and had soon established themselves as a serious NFL team. In the late '90s under Tony Dungy the Bucs became a legitimate contender and in 1999 they made the NFC championship game. They were in the playoffs again in 2000 and 2001 before the reins were handed to Jon Gruden. Standing on the shoulders of the remarkable defense Dungy had built, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl in 2002, Gruden's first season as head coach, but since then they have not won a playoff game. In the last seven seasons they have had four head coaches and just one winning season, and now find themselves at a crossroads. Should they continue with the young quarterback they have or strip down the roster and start again? In Madden 19 you can make the decision, and just maybe lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl.
Team Rating
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a 79 overall rating in Madden 19. This isn't great, but it's not the worst in Madden 19 either. It is better than the rating of 9 other teams and tied with the Indianapolis Colts. That puts the Bucs solidly in the middle tier of the NFL. The strength of Tampa Bay is their offense, which gets a healthy 85 rating. This puts them 9th in Madden 19, a remarkable position that makes them a deadly team for offensively-minded players. Defensively the Bucs are less good, receiving a 79 rating, but again this isn't awful. It is better than 4 teams and tied with 3 more.
Lavonte David, Outside Linebacker (OVR 95)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 3 years/$26.74 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.82 million
Best Stats: Pursuit (95), Play Recognition (93), Awareness (93), Tackle (91), Acceleration (90), Block Shedding (88), Speed (86), Zone Coverage (83)
The Buccaneers selected Lavonte David in the second round of the 2012 draft. He was a starter from day 1 and immediately impressed. His range, tackling ability, and coverage skills made him one of the best linebackers in the NFL. In his second season he racked up 145 tackles, 7 sacks, 5 interceptions and was named First Team All-Pro. He only has one Pro Bowl selection to his name thanks in part to playing for a team that does not get much national attention, but David has been the rock of the Bucs defense for his whole career and continues to be one of the best defensive playmakers in the NFL.
Mike Evans, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)
Age: 25
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 5 years/$84.3 million
2018 Cap Hit: $15.7 million
Best Stats: Catch In Traffic (97), Spectacular Catch (96), Release (95), Jumping (94), Acceleration (92), Speed (89), Medium Route (88), Deep Route (86)
Taken seventh overall by Tampa Bay in the 2014 draft, Mike Evans has been a dynamic threat for Tampa Bay since he first pulled on their jersey. As a rookie Evans caught 12 touchdowns and racked up 1,051 yards. While his touchdown total has fluctuated with the success of the offense around him, he is yet to finish a season with fewer than 1,000 yards and quickly drew attention from opposing defenses. A physical marvel at the position, he can out-jump and bully most cornerbacks while also having the speed to run away from defenses. He is one of the most complete receivers in the NFL today.
Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle (OVR 88)
Age: 30
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 4 years/$57.6 million
2018 Cap Hit: $12.6 million
Best Stats: Strength (92), Tackle (90), Play Recognition (87), Block Shedding (86), Power Moves (86), Hit Power (85), Acceleration (84)
Gerald McCoy was drafted third overall by the Bucs in 2010 and was an immediate star in the heart of Tampa's defensive line. He has racked up 6 Pro Bowl appearances in his career and was named First Team All-Pro in 2013 following a remarkable season that included 9.5 sacks, 21 QB hits, 15 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. McCoy has always been a brute against the run, but his ability to pressure the quarterback and collapse the top of the pocket is what sets him apart from most other defensive tackles.
Jameis Winston, Quarterback (OVR 80)
Age: 24
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$21.7 million
2018 Cap Hit: $10.6 million
Best Stats: Throw Power (95), Break Sack (91), Short Accuracy (86), Throw Under Pressure (84), Throw On Run (83), Play Action (83)
Tampa Bay took Winston #1 overall in the 2015 draft. His career with Bucs has been a bit of a rollercoaster, with off-field incidents and inconsistent play leading to a less-than-healthy relationship with fans. On the field Winston has an 18-27 record as a quarterback, and comes into his fourth year in the NFL with a 60.8 percent completion rate, an average of 3,878 yards per season, and 69 touchdowns to 44 interceptions. With just two years left on his contract in Madden 19 a decision on sticking with Winston or moving on will need to be made soon.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Jameis Winston
|80
|80
|95
|86
|80
|77
|84
|83
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|78
|71
|89
|86
|81
|79
|85
|89
|Ryan Griffin
|61
|64
|84
|82
|76
|70
|68
|64
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Peyton Barber
|78
|88
|85
|79
|89
|82
|64
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|74
|87
|91
|74
|87
|83
|71
|Ronald Jones II
|72
|93
|94
|77
|86
|87
|62
|Shaun Wilson
|67
|90
|88
|78
|78
|82
|65
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catching In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Mike Evans
|90
|89
|86
|88
|84
|88
|86
|97
|96
|95
|94
|DeSean Jackson
|85
|93
|96
|90
|82
|85
|90
|82
|86
|76
|87
|Chris Godwin
|81
|91
|86
|89
|82
|84
|81
|84
|85
|81
|86
|Adam Humphries
|79
|88
|87
|89
|85
|82
|74
|82
|80
|74
|83
|Justin Watson
|69
|91
|82
|81
|73
|71
|73
|82
|83
|71
|93
|Bobo Wilson Jr
|64
|87
|88
|77
|71
|72
|70
|76
|74
|58
|77
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|OJ Howard
|85
|87
|82
|87
|78
|74
|70
|61
|Cameron Brate
|80
|80
|75
|85
|76
|73
|66
|60
|Antony Auclair
|66
|76
|82
|74
|62
|57
|52
|55
|Tanner Hudson
|65
|82
|77
|77
|62
|57
|53
|58
|Donny Ernsberger
|63
|80
|79
|72
|60
|55
|49
|61
|Alan Cross
|60
|78
|72
|72
|59
|50
|41
|57
|Garrison Sanborn
|42
|65
|67
|50
|24
|17
|13
|45
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Ali Marpet
|88
|73
|88
|87
|88
|83
|87
|Demar Dotson
|86
|57
|86
|88
|78
|88
|84
|Ryan Jensen
|80
|62
|90
|80
|78
|83
|84
|Donovan Smith
|72
|72
|88
|76
|72
|82
|81
|Evan Smith
|70
|63
|85
|72
|76
|80
|79
|Alex Cappa
|68
|61
|82
|73
|76
|82
|81
|Caleb Benenoch
|68
|73
|78
|72
|72
|71
|73
|Mike Liedtke
|66
|74
|86
|70
|74
|79
|78
|Leonard Wester
|64
|67
|79
|73
|73
|79
|78
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Strength
|Block Shedding
|Finesse Moves
|Power Moves
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|83
|79
|83
|85
|78
|81
|64
|Vinny Curry
|80
|81
|82
|81
|84
|83
|77
|Carl Nassib
|79
|78
|75
|79
|81
|71
|81
|Noah Spence
|78
|80
|86
|80
|67
|79
|67
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|71
|78
|69
|85
|68
|75
|61
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Gerald McCoy
|88
|69
|92
|86
|77
|86
|90
|Vita Vea
|81
|69
|97
|82
|61
|82
|91
|Mitch Unrein
|78
|73
|84
|75
|56
|85
|87
|Beau Allen
|76
|60
|88
|79
|60
|75
|81
|William Gholston
|74
|73
|77
|74
|57
|75
|84
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|71
|64
|90
|73
|57
|76
|86
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|70
|72
|80
|75
|59
|74
|78
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Lavonte David
|95
|86
|87
|91
|86
|93
|95
|72
|83
|Kendell Beckwith
|75
|79
|80
|85
|86
|77
|79
|64
|69
|Devante Bond
|68
|82
|82
|77
|68
|68
|78
|45
|57
|Cameron Lynch
|65
|79
|75
|76
|72
|59
|74
|58
|68
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Kwon Alexander
|80
|87
|84
|80
|86
|89
|83
|70
|77
|Kevin Minter
|69
|78
|81
|84
|81
|70
|80
|49
|60
|Adarius Taylor
|69
|86
|80
|79
|75
|76
|77
|54
|65
|Jack Cichy
|66
|83
|81
|82
|80
|54
|81
|54
|62
|Riley Bullough
|64
|81
|80
|79
|83
|51
|78
|60
|68
|Emmanuel Smith
|59
|84
|84
|75
|76
|56
|74
|51
|60
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Brent Grimes
|82
|87
|91
|91
|81
|83
|88
|Vernon Hargreaves III
|77
|90
|94
|94
|76
|77
|81
|Carlton Davis III
|73
|88
|89
|81
|76
|72
|79
|Ryan Smith
|72
|90
|89
|87
|74
|70
|68
|Javien Elliott
|71
|86
|90
|83
|73
|77
|77
|MJ Stewart Jr
|71
|87
|89
|87
|77
|72
|82
|De'Vante Harris
|69
|88
|92
|92
|69
|73
|68
|David Rivers
|64
|87
|92
|87
|73
|74
|56
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Justin Evans
|77
|87
|91
|90
|74
|66
|64
|Andrew Adams
|72
|88
|92
|84
|72
|63
|72
|Josh Shaw
|68
|90
|91
|83
|71
|55
|60
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Chris Conte
|71
|86
|85
|64
|78
|65
|71
|Jordan Whitehead
|68
|86
|88
|71
|63
|66
|73
|Isaiah Johnson
|67
|81
|86
|75
|61
|62
|72
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Bryan Anger (P)
|79
|95
|87
|Cairo Santos
|75
|95
|81
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is far from devoid of talent, but they are not particularly deep. At quarterback Jameis Winston (95 throw power, 86 short accuracy) is a solid quarterback, but he can certainly be improved upon. Around him there is little at running back, where Peyton Barber (91 acceleration, 89 carrying) and rookie Ronald Jones II (93 speed, 86 carrying) will have to share the load. The Bucs are loaded at wide receiver though. Mike Evans (97 catch in traffic, 96 spectacular catch) is an exceptional player and can physically dominate any cornerback, DeSean Jackson (96 agility, 93 speed) is an excellent deep threat, while Adam Humphries (89 catching, 89 acceleration) and Chris Godwin (92 acceleration, 89 catching) are good #3 & #4 options. Tampa also have two solid tight ends in OJ Howard (90 acceleration, 87 catching) and Cameron Brate (87 spectacular catch, 86 acceleration).
Along the offensive line the Bucs are in need of help. There are some talented players you can lean on though, like tackle Demar Dotson (88 pass block, 86 strength) and guard Ali Marpet (88 run block, 87 pass block).
Defensively Tampa are less strong. Gerald McCoy (92 strength, 90 tackle) is an excellent defensive tackle and Vita Vea (97 strength, 89 hit power) is an exciting rookie next to him, but the Buccaneers lack a star at defensive end where Jason Pierre-Paul (88 hit power, 87 play recognition) is the best option. At linebacker Lavonte David (93 play recognition, 91 tackle) is a superstar, and Kwon Alexander (90 acceleration, 89 play recognition) is a very good middle linebacker too. In the secondary things are less sound. Cornerback Brent Grimes (91 agility, 90 play recognition) is good but nearing the end of his career, while Vernon Hargreaves III (94 agility, 90 speed) is yet to live up to his draft position. The real problem position is safety, where both strong and free safety are filled by limited players.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playbook - Offense
I Form Close Flex
I Form Pro
I Form Slot
I Form Twin TE
Strong I Close
Strong I Pro
Strong I Wing
Weak I Close
Weak I Pro
Weak I Slot
Weak I Wing
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Ace Slot
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Pair
Singleback Wing Stack
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Y Trips
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Doubles
Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk
Shotgun Doubles Y Off
Shotgun Eagle Trips
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Split Slot
Shotgun Spread Dbl Flex
Shotgun Spread Flex Wk
Shotgun Spread Y-Flex
Shotgun Trio Offset
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive playbook is fairly unexceptional. You get a decent number of I Form sets if that is your thing, but there is no pistol formation and there is limited creativity in the shotgun sets too. There's no stack look, and minimal trips/trio sets too. Shotgun Trio Offset and Split Slot are the best looks here, along with Shotgun Bunch which is traditionally a strong formation in Madden.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Bear Under
Nickel Normal
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Dollar 3-2-6
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive playbook is a very basic 4-3 one. You have the standard 5 4-3 formations, but you do get the 46 Bear Under look as a pressure/heavy front. There aren't that many nickel & dime packages available here either. You only have 3 nickel looks and none of them change the front dramatically and mix angles. There is only one dime package, and that is the normal one. Big Nickel Over G is likely to be your best sub package, but given the Buccaneers weakness at safety you'll need to improve there as quickly as possible.