Madden 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1976. They didn't win a game that year, and only claimed two wins in 1977. By 1979 they were in the playoffs though, and had soon established themselves as a serious NFL team. In the late '90s under Tony Dungy the Bucs became a legitimate contender and in 1999 they made the NFC championship game. They were in the playoffs again in 2000 and 2001 before the reins were handed to Jon Gruden. Standing on the shoulders of the remarkable defense Dungy had built, the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl in 2002, Gruden's first season as head coach, but since then they have not won a playoff game. In the last seven seasons they have had four head coaches and just one winning season, and now find themselves at a crossroads. Should they continue with the young quarterback they have or strip down the roster and start again? In Madden 19 you can make the decision, and just maybe lead the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl.

﻿*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a 79 overall rating in Madden 19. This isn't great, but it's not the worst in Madden 19 either. It is better than the rating of 9 other teams and tied with the Indianapolis Colts. That puts the Bucs solidly in the middle tier of the NFL. The strength of Tampa Bay is their offense, which gets a healthy 85 rating. This puts them 9th in Madden 19, a remarkable position that makes them a deadly team for offensively-minded players. Defensively the Bucs are less good, receiving a 79 rating, but again this isn't awful. It is better than 4 teams and tied with 3 more.

Lavonte David, Outside Linebacker (OVR 95)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 3 years/$26.74 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.82 million

Best Stats: Pursuit (95), Play Recognition (93), Awareness (93), Tackle (91), Acceleration (90), Block Shedding (88), Speed (86), Zone Coverage (83)

The Buccaneers selected Lavonte David in the second round of the 2012 draft. He was a starter from day 1 and immediately impressed. His range, tackling ability, and coverage skills made him one of the best linebackers in the NFL. In his second season he racked up 145 tackles, 7 sacks, 5 interceptions and was named First Team All-Pro. He only has one Pro Bowl selection to his name thanks in part to playing for a team that does not get much national attention, but David has been the rock of the Bucs defense for his whole career and continues to be one of the best defensive playmakers in the NFL.

Mike Evans, Wide Receiver (OVR 90)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 5 years/$84.3 million

2018 Cap Hit: $15.7 million

Best Stats: Catch In Traffic (97), Spectacular Catch (96), Release (95), Jumping (94), Acceleration (92), Speed (89), Medium Route (88), Deep Route (86)

Taken seventh overall by Tampa Bay in the 2014 draft, Mike Evans has been a dynamic threat for Tampa Bay since he first pulled on their jersey. As a rookie Evans caught 12 touchdowns and racked up 1,051 yards. While his touchdown total has fluctuated with the success of the offense around him, he is yet to finish a season with fewer than 1,000 yards and quickly drew attention from opposing defenses. A physical marvel at the position, he can out-jump and bully most cornerbacks while also having the speed to run away from defenses. He is one of the most complete receivers in the NFL today.

Gerald McCoy, Defensive Tackle (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$57.6 million

2018 Cap Hit: $12.6 million

Best Stats: Strength (92), Tackle (90), Play Recognition (87), Block Shedding (86), Power Moves (86), Hit Power (85), Acceleration (84)

Gerald McCoy was drafted third overall by the Bucs in 2010 and was an immediate star in the heart of Tampa's defensive line. He has racked up 6 Pro Bowl appearances in his career and was named First Team All-Pro in 2013 following a remarkable season that included 9.5 sacks, 21 QB hits, 15 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. McCoy has always been a brute against the run, but his ability to pressure the quarterback and collapse the top of the pocket is what sets him apart from most other defensive tackles.

﻿Jameis Winston, Quarterback (OVR 80)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$21.7 million

2018 Cap Hit: $10.6 million

Best Stats: Throw Power (95), Break Sack (91), Short Accuracy (86), Throw Under Pressure (84), Throw On Run (83), Play Action (83)

Tampa Bay took Winston #1 overall in the 2015 draft. His career with Bucs has been a bit of a rollercoaster, with off-field incidents and inconsistent play leading to a less-than-healthy relationship with fans. On the field Winston has an 18-27 record as a quarterback, and comes into his fourth year in the NFL with a 60.8 percent completion rate, an average of 3,878 yards per season, and 69 touchdowns to 44 interceptions. With just two years left on his contract in Madden 19 a decision on sticking with Winston or moving on will need to be made soon.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Jameis Winston 80 80 95 86 80 77 84 83 Ryan Fitzpatrick 78 71 89 86 81 79 85 89 Ryan Griffin 61 64 84 82 76 70 68 64

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Peyton Barber 78 88 85 79 89 82 64 Jacquizz Rodgers 74 87 91 74 87 83 71 Ronald Jones II 72 93 94 77 86 87 62 Shaun Wilson 67 90 88 78 78 82 65

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catching In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Mike Evans 90 89 86 88 84 88 86 97 96 95 94 DeSean Jackson 85 93 96 90 82 85 90 82 86 76 87 Chris Godwin 81 91 86 89 82 84 81 84 85 81 86 Adam Humphries 79 88 87 89 85 82 74 82 80 74 83 Justin Watson 69 91 82 81 73 71 73 82 83 71 93 Bobo Wilson Jr 64 87 88 77 71 72 70 76 74 58 77

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block OJ Howard 85 87 82 87 78 74 70 61 Cameron Brate 80 80 75 85 76 73 66 60 Antony Auclair 66 76 82 74 62 57 52 55 Tanner Hudson 65 82 77 77 62 57 53 58 Donny Ernsberger 63 80 79 72 60 55 49 61 Alan Cross 60 78 72 72 59 50 41 57 Garrison Sanborn 42 65 67 50 24 17 13 45

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Ali Marpet 88 73 88 87 88 83 87 Demar Dotson 86 57 86 88 78 88 84 Ryan Jensen 80 62 90 80 78 83 84 Donovan Smith 72 72 88 76 72 82 81 Evan Smith 70 63 85 72 76 80 79 Alex Cappa 68 61 82 73 76 82 81 Caleb Benenoch 68 73 78 72 72 71 73 Mike Liedtke 66 74 86 70 74 79 78 Leonard Wester 64 67 79 73 73 79 78

DE OVR Speed Agility Strength Block Shedding Finesse Moves Power Moves Jason Pierre-Paul 83 79 83 85 78 81 64 Vinny Curry 80 81 82 81 84 83 77 Carl Nassib 79 78 75 79 81 71 81 Noah Spence 78 80 86 80 67 79 67 Jeremiah Ledbetter 71 78 69 85 68 75 61

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Gerald McCoy 88 69 92 86 77 86 90 Vita Vea 81 69 97 82 61 82 91 Mitch Unrein 78 73 84 75 56 85 87 Beau Allen 76 60 88 79 60 75 81 William Gholston 74 73 77 74 57 75 84 Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 71 64 90 73 57 76 86 Rakeem Nunez-Roches 70 72 80 75 59 74 78

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Lavonte David 95 86 87 91 86 93 95 72 83 Kendell Beckwith 75 79 80 85 86 77 79 64 69 Devante Bond 68 82 82 77 68 68 78 45 57 Cameron Lynch 65 79 75 76 72 59 74 58 68

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Kwon Alexander 80 87 84 80 86 89 83 70 77 Kevin Minter 69 78 81 84 81 70 80 49 60 Adarius Taylor 69 86 80 79 75 76 77 54 65 Jack Cichy 66 83 81 82 80 54 81 54 62 Riley Bullough 64 81 80 79 83 51 78 60 68 Emmanuel Smith 59 84 84 75 76 56 74 51 60

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Brent Grimes 82 87 91 91 81 83 88 Vernon Hargreaves III 77 90 94 94 76 77 81 Carlton Davis III 73 88 89 81 76 72 79 Ryan Smith 72 90 89 87 74 70 68 Javien Elliott 71 86 90 83 73 77 77 MJ Stewart Jr 71 87 89 87 77 72 82 De'Vante Harris 69 88 92 92 69 73 68 David Rivers 64 87 92 87 73 74 56

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Justin Evans 77 87 91 90 74 66 64 Andrew Adams 72 88 92 84 72 63 72 Josh Shaw 68 90 91 83 71 55 60

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Chris Conte 71 86 85 64 78 65 71 Jordan Whitehead 68 86 88 71 63 66 73 Isaiah Johnson 67 81 86 75 61 62 72

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Bryan Anger (P) 79 95 87 Cairo Santos 75 95 81

﻿The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is far from devoid of talent, but they are not particularly deep. At quarterback Jameis Winston (95 throw power, 86 short accuracy) is a solid quarterback, but he can certainly be improved upon. Around him there is little at running back, where Peyton Barber (91 acceleration, 89 carrying) and rookie Ronald Jones II (93 speed, 86 carrying) will have to share the load. The Bucs are loaded at wide receiver though. Mike Evans (97 catch in traffic, 96 spectacular catch) is an exceptional player and can physically dominate any cornerback, DeSean Jackson (96 agility, 93 speed) is an excellent deep threat, while Adam Humphries (89 catching, 89 acceleration) and Chris Godwin (92 acceleration, 89 catching) are good #3 & #4 options. Tampa also have two solid tight ends in OJ Howard (90 acceleration, 87 catching) and Cameron Brate (87 spectacular catch, 86 acceleration).

Along the offensive line the Bucs are in need of help. There are some talented players you can lean on though, like tackle Demar Dotson (88 pass block, 86 strength) and guard Ali Marpet (88 run block, 87 pass block).

Defensively Tampa are less strong. Gerald McCoy (92 strength, 90 tackle) is an excellent defensive tackle and Vita Vea (97 strength, 89 hit power) is an exciting rookie next to him, but the Buccaneers lack a star at defensive end where Jason Pierre-Paul (88 hit power, 87 play recognition) is the best option. At linebacker Lavonte David (93 play recognition, 91 tackle) is a superstar, and Kwon Alexander (90 acceleration, 89 play recognition) is a very good middle linebacker too. In the secondary things are less sound. Cornerback Brent Grimes (91 agility, 90 play recognition) is good but nearing the end of his career, while Vernon Hargreaves III (94 agility, 90 speed) is yet to live up to his draft position. The real problem position is safety, where both strong and free safety are filled by limited players.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playbook - Offense

I Form Close Flex

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Twin TE

Strong I Close

Strong I Pro

Strong I Wing

Weak I Close

Weak I Pro

Weak I Slot

Weak I Wing

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Ace Slot

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Pair

Singleback Wing Stack

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Doubles

Shotgun Doubles Flex Wk

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Eagle Trips

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Split Slot

Shotgun Spread Dbl Flex

Shotgun Spread Flex Wk

Shotgun Spread Y-Flex

Shotgun Trio Offset

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive playbook is fairly unexceptional. You get a decent number of I Form sets if that is your thing, but there is no pistol formation and there is limited creativity in the shotgun sets too. There's no stack look, and minimal trips/trio sets too. Shotgun Trio Offset and Split Slot are the best looks here, along with Shotgun Bunch which is traditionally a strong formation in Madden.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive playbook is a very basic 4-3 one. You have the standard 5 4-3 formations, but you do get the 46 Bear Under look as a pressure/heavy front. There aren't that many nickel & dime packages available here either. You only have 3 nickel looks and none of them change the front dramatically and mix angles. There is only one dime package, and that is the normal one. Big Nickel Over G is likely to be your best sub package, but given the Buccaneers weakness at safety you'll need to improve there as quickly as possible.