header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

11 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Seattle Seahawks Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

Madden 19: Seattle Seahawks Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Seahawks have been a force in the NFC for years now. How do they stack up in Madden 19?

Jump To
link decal

Team Rating

link decal

Bobby Wagner, Middle Linebacker (OVR 99)

link decal

Earl Thomas III, Free Safety (OVR 96)

link decal

Russell Wilson, Quarterback (OVR 90)

link decal

Doug Baldwin, Wide Receiver (OVR 87)

link decal

Full Roster & Depth Chart

link decal

Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Offense

link decal

Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Defense

The Seattle Seahawks have been a dominant force in the NFL for the last six years. They crushed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and were a yard away from repeating as champions in Super Bowl XLIX. However, recent years have seen the core of the Seahawks reduced. 

The Legion Of Boom, the secondary that fuelled their early success, fell apart due to injury, contract demands, and disagreement with management. Marshawn Lynch’s abilities eroded and he even retired for a year before leaving Seattle. The offensive line turned into a trainwreck and while Russell Wilson did all he could at quarterback, the Seahawks went from perennial Super Bowl contender to scraping for a wildcard berth before eventually missing out on the playoffs completely in the 2017 season. 

In Madden 19 there is still plenty of talent on the Seahawks roster, but it is not the same Seahawks fans are so used to seeing.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Seattle Seahawks are rated in the middle of the pack. There are ten teams rated higher than them, along with another four 82 rated teams. This makes them firmly “average”, but they are really anything but. 

﻿The offense is rated 81, a solid score, but they have a terrific quarterback meaning that a good player can elevate the offense immediately. Russell Wilson’s talents go beyond his arm too, as his speed on the ground adds an extra dimension to the offense. The strength of the roster however is the defense. Their 85 rating is the eighth best on the game, and they have talent enough in the secondary and linebackers to create a lot of turnovers.

Bobby Wagner, Middle Linebacker (OVR 99)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$20.25 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.25 million

Best Stats: Tackle (99), Play Recognition (99), Awareness (99), Pursuit (98), Hit Power (95), Zone Coverage (89), Speed (88)

Drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2012, Bobby Wagner has developed into one of the best middle linebackers of his generation. A three-time All-Pro, Wagner is a superb tackler and can read the game like few can. His coverage work is better than people assume and his only real competition for best linebacker in the game comes from Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.

Earl Thomas III, Free Safety (OVR 96)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$11.9 million

2018 Cap Hit: $11.9 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (98), Awareness (98), Zone Coverage (95), Acceleration (92), Speed (90)

The last remaining member of the great Legion Of Boom, Earl Thomas has proven to be the most vital piece of Seattle’s secondary. As a free safety his range and influence has been unrivaled ever since the Seahawks drafted him 14th overall in 2010. Through the 2017 season Thomas has snagged 25 interceptions and been the man that makes the entire coverage system possible. In Madden 19 he still has elite traits and the ability to take away the deep pass against anyone.

Russell Wilson, Quarterback (OVR 90)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$42.6 million

2018 Cap Hit: $19.4 million

Best Stats: Throw On Run (97), Play Action (95), Throw Power (93), Break Sack (91), Short Accuracy (91)

Drafted in the third-round in 2012, Wilson wasn’t expected to be a superstar by any means, but he soon became the starter and developed into a well-rounded passer as well as a master scrambler. In his six years as a Seahawk Wilson has racked up over 22,000 yards and 161 touchdowns through the air as well as 3,275 yards and 16 scores on the ground. He comes into Madden 19 as one of the most productive “new generation” quarterbacks and still has a lot of years ahead of him in which to win more Super Bowls.

Doug Baldwin, Wide Receiver (OVR 87)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3years/$23.89 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.05 million

Best Stats: Catching (94), Catching In Traffic (92), Spectacular Catch (92), Speed (90), Short Route (88)

Doug Baldwin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and was signed by the Seahawks. He soon proved worthy of a draft pick though, making 51 catches in his rookie year alone. As Russell Wilson entered the team the pair developed into a deadly duo that could turn games on their head. Baldwin registered his first 1,000+ yard season in 2015 and also led the NFL in touchdowns catches (14) that season. He is Seattle’s deadliest threat on the outside and a nightmare for cornerbacks to handle.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Russell Wilson9086939188838295
Brett Hundley7085918476737680
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Chris Carson81878376898063
Mike Davis77898673878170
JD McKissic77889176858574
Rashaad Penny76909181908665
CJ Prosise71908676758272
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Tre Madden6984747564617760
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Doug Baldwin8790929488868493928588
Tyler Lockett8593968983848784827585
David Moore7691848684757584887787
Jaron Brown7590918576777384877690
Malik Turner6488868067696676816984
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Ed Dickson7883768070676255
Nick Vannett7676818369666363
Will Dissly7477797767625868
Tyler Ott4778737148433849
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Duane Brown84659085838786
DJ Fluker82619181828087
Justin Britt78668779758082
JR Sweezy76768479738683
Germain Ifedi74638477757981
George Fant70788573747776
Ethan Pocic68678371738183
Joey Hunt67638872757778
Jamarco Jones66568076747775
Jordan Simmons61658171735574
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Frank Clark858476888370
Dion Jordan798484718180
Jacob Martin708683567169
Quinton Jefferson707475657970
Rasheem Green708173796671
Branden Jackson697778765571
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Jarran Reed79659070817584
Shamar Stephen74648576557581
Nazair Jones74698781727287
Poona Ford72688365707781
Malik McDowell71778578747682
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
KJ Wright838080888787856979
Mychal Kendricks828881847876876576
Barkevious Mingo798684838276817077
Shaquem Griffin709184768051835262
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Bobby Wagner998885999599987989
Austin Calitro698382828466815363
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Shaquill Griffin79929287777982
Justin Coleman78889293767966
Tre Flowers76889180757972
Kalan Reed69899086697868
Neiko Thorpe68908987737169
Akeem King63918984656775
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Earl Thomas III96909293988495
Tedric Thompson74868886727075
Delano Hill69868982656168
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Kam Chancellor88868683867585
Bradley McDougald82878776867581
Maurice Alexander74909075706068
Shalom Luani65879064655663
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Michael Dickson (P)819689
Sebastian Janikowski (K)779583

The Seattle Seahawks roster may not look like the one that won Super Bowl XLVIII, but it is still very talented. Not only do you have Russell Wilson’s brilliance under centre (86 speed, 91 short accuracy) but a deep stable of running backs featuring Chris Carson (87 speed, 87 trucking) and rookie Rashaad Penny (90 speed, 86 juke move), and on the outside there is Doug Baldwin (90 speed, 94 catching) and deep threat Tyler Lockett (93 speed, 87 deep route). The offensive line is not as bad as it used to be thanks to veteran Duane Brown (85 pass block, 83 run block) and DJ Fluker (81 pass block, 82 run block).

The strength of this team is still the defense, however. Up front you have the monstrous Frank Clark (88 strength, 88 power moves) and youthful talent of Jarran Reed (90 strength, 87 tackle) while linebackers Bobby Wagner (99 tackle, 99 play recognition) and KJ Wright (88 tackle, 87 play recognition) to crush any ball carrier that gets through the defensive line.

The secondary is still strong thanks to Earl Thomas (98 play recognition, 95 zone coverage) and Shaquill Griffin (92 speed, 82 press). If you go into franchise mode, you do eventually get Kam Chancellor back (97 hit power, 85 zone coverage) too.

Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form H Slot Open

I Form H Tight

I Form H Wing

Strong I H Slot

Strong I H Wing

Strong I H Y-Off

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Pistol Ace

Pistol Strong Slot Open

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Ace Slot Offset 

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Bunch Open TE

Shotgun Bunch TE

Shotgun Double Stack

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Empty Bunch

Shotgun Empty Cowboy

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trips TE Offset

Shotgun Trips Y Iso

Shotgun Wing Pair

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Trio Offset Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Seahawks offensive playbook is a hidden gem of Madden 19. It is our favorite rushing playbook thanks to its multiple I Form looks and some really unique sets. Shotgun Wing Pair puts three tight ends away from the halfback and features four different runs that can ruin a defensive gameplan. Along with that you get Singleback Deuce Close and several option runs to utilize Wilson’s speed. There are plenty of good passing sets too, along with two different empty formations.

Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Seahawks 4-3 defense is a very nice playbook. It bring five 4-3 formations and the usual sub packages with extra defensive backs, but it also holds the 46 Bear Under front. This formation is terrific to bring extra pressure and stop short-yardage runs. There are only six plays in it, with a cover three blitz and gap press being the best, but that bonus look can really throw a wrench in the works for an opponent.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy