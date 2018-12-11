Madden 19: Seattle Seahawks Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Seattle Seahawks have been a dominant force in the NFL for the last six years. They crushed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and were a yard away from repeating as champions in Super Bowl XLIX. However, recent years have seen the core of the Seahawks reduced.
The Legion Of Boom, the secondary that fuelled their early success, fell apart due to injury, contract demands, and disagreement with management. Marshawn Lynch’s abilities eroded and he even retired for a year before leaving Seattle. The offensive line turned into a trainwreck and while Russell Wilson did all he could at quarterback, the Seahawks went from perennial Super Bowl contender to scraping for a wildcard berth before eventually missing out on the playoffs completely in the 2017 season.
In Madden 19 there is still plenty of talent on the Seahawks roster, but it is not the same Seahawks fans are so used to seeing.
*All stats correct at time of writing
Team Rating
The Seattle Seahawks are rated in the middle of the pack. There are ten teams rated higher than them, along with another four 82 rated teams. This makes them firmly “average”, but they are really anything but.
The offense is rated 81, a solid score, but they have a terrific quarterback meaning that a good player can elevate the offense immediately. Russell Wilson’s talents go beyond his arm too, as his speed on the ground adds an extra dimension to the offense. The strength of the roster however is the defense. Their 85 rating is the eighth best on the game, and they have talent enough in the secondary and linebackers to create a lot of turnovers.
Bobby Wagner, Middle Linebacker (OVR 99)
Age: 28
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 2 years/$20.25 million
2018 Cap Hit: $8.25 million
Best Stats: Tackle (99), Play Recognition (99), Awareness (99), Pursuit (98), Hit Power (95), Zone Coverage (89), Speed (88)
Drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2012, Bobby Wagner has developed into one of the best middle linebackers of his generation. A three-time All-Pro, Wagner is a superb tackler and can read the game like few can. His coverage work is better than people assume and his only real competition for best linebacker in the game comes from Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.
Earl Thomas III, Free Safety (OVR 96)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 1 year/$11.9 million
2018 Cap Hit: $11.9 million
Best Stats: Play Recognition (98), Awareness (98), Zone Coverage (95), Acceleration (92), Speed (90)
The last remaining member of the great Legion Of Boom, Earl Thomas has proven to be the most vital piece of Seattle’s secondary. As a free safety his range and influence has been unrivaled ever since the Seahawks drafted him 14th overall in 2010. Through the 2017 season Thomas has snagged 25 interceptions and been the man that makes the entire coverage system possible. In Madden 19 he still has elite traits and the ability to take away the deep pass against anyone.
Russell Wilson, Quarterback (OVR 90)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 2 years/$42.6 million
2018 Cap Hit: $19.4 million
Best Stats: Throw On Run (97), Play Action (95), Throw Power (93), Break Sack (91), Short Accuracy (91)
Drafted in the third-round in 2012, Wilson wasn’t expected to be a superstar by any means, but he soon became the starter and developed into a well-rounded passer as well as a master scrambler. In his six years as a Seahawk Wilson has racked up over 22,000 yards and 161 touchdowns through the air as well as 3,275 yards and 16 scores on the ground. He comes into Madden 19 as one of the most productive “new generation” quarterbacks and still has a lot of years ahead of him in which to win more Super Bowls.
Doug Baldwin, Wide Receiver (OVR 87)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Quick
Contract: 3years/$23.89 million
2018 Cap Hit: $7.05 million
Best Stats: Catching (94), Catching In Traffic (92), Spectacular Catch (92), Speed (90), Short Route (88)
Doug Baldwin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and was signed by the Seahawks. He soon proved worthy of a draft pick though, making 51 catches in his rookie year alone. As Russell Wilson entered the team the pair developed into a deadly duo that could turn games on their head. Baldwin registered his first 1,000+ yard season in 2015 and also led the NFL in touchdowns catches (14) that season. He is Seattle’s deadliest threat on the outside and a nightmare for cornerbacks to handle.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Russell Wilson
|90
|86
|93
|91
|88
|83
|82
|95
|Brett Hundley
|70
|85
|91
|84
|76
|73
|76
|80
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Chris Carson
|81
|87
|83
|76
|89
|80
|63
|Mike Davis
|77
|89
|86
|73
|87
|81
|70
|JD McKissic
|77
|88
|91
|76
|85
|85
|74
|Rashaad Penny
|76
|90
|91
|81
|90
|86
|65
|CJ Prosise
|71
|90
|86
|76
|75
|82
|72
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Tre Madden
|69
|84
|74
|75
|64
|61
|77
|60
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Doug Baldwin
|87
|90
|92
|94
|88
|86
|84
|93
|92
|85
|88
|Tyler Lockett
|85
|93
|96
|89
|83
|84
|87
|84
|82
|75
|85
|David Moore
|76
|91
|84
|86
|84
|75
|75
|84
|88
|77
|87
|Jaron Brown
|75
|90
|91
|85
|76
|77
|73
|84
|87
|76
|90
|Malik Turner
|64
|88
|86
|80
|67
|69
|66
|76
|81
|69
|84
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Ed Dickson
|78
|83
|76
|80
|70
|67
|62
|55
|Nick Vannett
|76
|76
|81
|83
|69
|66
|63
|63
|Will Dissly
|74
|77
|79
|77
|67
|62
|58
|68
|Tyler Ott
|47
|78
|73
|71
|48
|43
|38
|49
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Duane Brown
|84
|65
|90
|85
|83
|87
|86
|DJ Fluker
|82
|61
|91
|81
|82
|80
|87
|Justin Britt
|78
|66
|87
|79
|75
|80
|82
|JR Sweezy
|76
|76
|84
|79
|73
|86
|83
|Germain Ifedi
|74
|63
|84
|77
|75
|79
|81
|George Fant
|70
|78
|85
|73
|74
|77
|76
|Ethan Pocic
|68
|67
|83
|71
|73
|81
|83
|Joey Hunt
|67
|63
|88
|72
|75
|77
|78
|Jamarco Jones
|66
|56
|80
|76
|74
|77
|75
|Jordan Simmons
|61
|65
|81
|71
|73
|55
|74
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Frank Clark
|85
|84
|76
|88
|83
|70
|Dion Jordan
|79
|84
|84
|71
|81
|80
|Jacob Martin
|70
|86
|83
|56
|71
|69
|Quinton Jefferson
|70
|74
|75
|65
|79
|70
|Rasheem Green
|70
|81
|73
|79
|66
|71
|Branden Jackson
|69
|77
|78
|76
|55
|71
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Jarran Reed
|79
|65
|90
|70
|81
|75
|84
|Shamar Stephen
|74
|64
|85
|76
|55
|75
|81
|Nazair Jones
|74
|69
|87
|81
|72
|72
|87
|Poona Ford
|72
|68
|83
|65
|70
|77
|81
|Malik McDowell
|71
|77
|85
|78
|74
|76
|82
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|KJ Wright
|83
|80
|80
|88
|87
|87
|85
|69
|79
|Mychal Kendricks
|82
|88
|81
|84
|78
|76
|87
|65
|76
|Barkevious Mingo
|79
|86
|84
|83
|82
|76
|81
|70
|77
|Shaquem Griffin
|70
|91
|84
|76
|80
|51
|83
|52
|62
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Bobby Wagner
|99
|88
|85
|99
|95
|99
|98
|79
|89
|Austin Calitro
|69
|83
|82
|82
|84
|66
|81
|53
|63
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Shaquill Griffin
|79
|92
|92
|87
|77
|79
|82
|Justin Coleman
|78
|88
|92
|93
|76
|79
|66
|Tre Flowers
|76
|88
|91
|80
|75
|79
|72
|Kalan Reed
|69
|89
|90
|86
|69
|78
|68
|Neiko Thorpe
|68
|90
|89
|87
|73
|71
|69
|Akeem King
|63
|91
|89
|84
|65
|67
|75
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Earl Thomas III
|96
|90
|92
|93
|98
|84
|95
|Tedric Thompson
|74
|86
|88
|86
|72
|70
|75
|Delano Hill
|69
|86
|89
|82
|65
|61
|68
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Kam Chancellor
|88
|86
|86
|83
|86
|75
|85
|Bradley McDougald
|82
|87
|87
|76
|86
|75
|81
|Maurice Alexander
|74
|90
|90
|75
|70
|60
|68
|Shalom Luani
|65
|87
|90
|64
|65
|56
|63
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Michael Dickson (P)
|81
|96
|89
|Sebastian Janikowski (K)
|77
|95
|83
The Seattle Seahawks roster may not look like the one that won Super Bowl XLVIII, but it is still very talented. Not only do you have Russell Wilson’s brilliance under centre (86 speed, 91 short accuracy) but a deep stable of running backs featuring Chris Carson (87 speed, 87 trucking) and rookie Rashaad Penny (90 speed, 86 juke move), and on the outside there is Doug Baldwin (90 speed, 94 catching) and deep threat Tyler Lockett (93 speed, 87 deep route). The offensive line is not as bad as it used to be thanks to veteran Duane Brown (85 pass block, 83 run block) and DJ Fluker (81 pass block, 82 run block).
The strength of this team is still the defense, however. Up front you have the monstrous Frank Clark (88 strength, 88 power moves) and youthful talent of Jarran Reed (90 strength, 87 tackle) while linebackers Bobby Wagner (99 tackle, 99 play recognition) and KJ Wright (88 tackle, 87 play recognition) to crush any ball carrier that gets through the defensive line.
The secondary is still strong thanks to Earl Thomas (98 play recognition, 95 zone coverage) and Shaquill Griffin (92 speed, 82 press). If you go into franchise mode, you do eventually get Kam Chancellor back (97 hit power, 85 zone coverage) too.
Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Offense
I Form Pro
I Form H Slot Open
I Form H Tight
I Form H Wing
Strong I H Slot
Strong I H Wing
Strong I H Y-Off
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Bunch Ace
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Tight Z
Pistol Ace
Pistol Strong Slot Open
Shotgun Ace Offset
Shotgun Ace Slot Offset
Shotgun Bunch
Shotgun Bunch Open TE
Shotgun Bunch TE
Shotgun Double Stack
Shotgun Doubles Offset
Shotgun Doubles Y Off
Shotgun Empty Bunch
Shotgun Empty Cowboy
Shotgun Snugs Flip
Shotgun Spread Y-Slot
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Trips TE Offset
Shotgun Trips Y Iso
Shotgun Wing Pair
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Y Trio Offset Wk
Shotgun Y Trips Wk
The Seahawks offensive playbook is a hidden gem of Madden 19. It is our favorite rushing playbook thanks to its multiple I Form looks and some really unique sets. Shotgun Wing Pair puts three tight ends away from the halfback and features four different runs that can ruin a defensive gameplan. Along with that you get Singleback Deuce Close and several option runs to utilize Wilson’s speed. There are plenty of good passing sets too, along with two different empty formations.
Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Bear Under
Nickel Normal
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Dollar 3-2-6
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Seahawks 4-3 defense is a very nice playbook. It bring five 4-3 formations and the usual sub packages with extra defensive backs, but it also holds the 46 Bear Under front. This formation is terrific to bring extra pressure and stop short-yardage runs. There are only six plays in it, with a cover three blitz and gap press being the best, but that bonus look can really throw a wrench in the works for an opponent.