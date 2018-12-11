Madden 19: Seattle Seahawks Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart, & Playbooks

The Seattle Seahawks have been a dominant force in the NFL for the last six years. They crushed the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and were a yard away from repeating as champions in Super Bowl XLIX. However, recent years have seen the core of the Seahawks reduced.

The Legion Of Boom, the secondary that fuelled their early success, fell apart due to injury, contract demands, and disagreement with management. Marshawn Lynch’s abilities eroded and he even retired for a year before leaving Seattle. The offensive line turned into a trainwreck and while Russell Wilson did all he could at quarterback, the Seahawks went from perennial Super Bowl contender to scraping for a wildcard berth before eventually missing out on the playoffs completely in the 2017 season.

In Madden 19 there is still plenty of talent on the Seahawks roster, but it is not the same Seahawks fans are so used to seeing.

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Seattle Seahawks are rated in the middle of the pack. There are ten teams rated higher than them, along with another four 82 rated teams. This makes them firmly “average”, but they are really anything but.

﻿The offense is rated 81, a solid score, but they have a terrific quarterback meaning that a good player can elevate the offense immediately. Russell Wilson’s talents go beyond his arm too, as his speed on the ground adds an extra dimension to the offense. The strength of the roster however is the defense. Their 85 rating is the eighth best on the game, and they have talent enough in the secondary and linebackers to create a lot of turnovers.

Bobby Wagner, Middle Linebacker (OVR 99)

Age: 28

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$20.25 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.25 million

Best Stats: Tackle (99), Play Recognition (99), Awareness (99), Pursuit (98), Hit Power (95), Zone Coverage (89), Speed (88)

Drafted in the second round by Seattle in 2012, Bobby Wagner has developed into one of the best middle linebackers of his generation. A three-time All-Pro, Wagner is a superb tackler and can read the game like few can. His coverage work is better than people assume and his only real competition for best linebacker in the game comes from Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.

Earl Thomas III, Free Safety (OVR 96)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 1 year/$11.9 million

2018 Cap Hit: $11.9 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (98), Awareness (98), Zone Coverage (95), Acceleration (92), Speed (90)

The last remaining member of the great Legion Of Boom, Earl Thomas has proven to be the most vital piece of Seattle’s secondary. As a free safety his range and influence has been unrivaled ever since the Seahawks drafted him 14th overall in 2010. Through the 2017 season Thomas has snagged 25 interceptions and been the man that makes the entire coverage system possible. In Madden 19 he still has elite traits and the ability to take away the deep pass against anyone.

Russell Wilson, Quarterback (OVR 90)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 2 years/$42.6 million

2018 Cap Hit: $19.4 million

Best Stats: Throw On Run (97), Play Action (95), Throw Power (93), Break Sack (91), Short Accuracy (91)

Drafted in the third-round in 2012, Wilson wasn’t expected to be a superstar by any means, but he soon became the starter and developed into a well-rounded passer as well as a master scrambler. In his six years as a Seahawk Wilson has racked up over 22,000 yards and 161 touchdowns through the air as well as 3,275 yards and 16 scores on the ground. He comes into Madden 19 as one of the most productive “new generation” quarterbacks and still has a lot of years ahead of him in which to win more Super Bowls.

Doug Baldwin, Wide Receiver (OVR 87)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 3years/$23.89 million

2018 Cap Hit: $7.05 million

Best Stats: Catching (94), Catching In Traffic (92), Spectacular Catch (92), Speed (90), Short Route (88)

Doug Baldwin entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and was signed by the Seahawks. He soon proved worthy of a draft pick though, making 51 catches in his rookie year alone. As Russell Wilson entered the team the pair developed into a deadly duo that could turn games on their head. Baldwin registered his first 1,000+ yard season in 2015 and also led the NFL in touchdowns catches (14) that season. He is Seattle’s deadliest threat on the outside and a nightmare for cornerbacks to handle.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Russell Wilson 90 86 93 91 88 83 82 95 Brett Hundley 70 85 91 84 76 73 76 80

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Chris Carson 81 87 83 76 89 80 63 Mike Davis 77 89 86 73 87 81 70 JD McKissic 77 88 91 76 85 85 74 Rashaad Penny 76 90 91 81 90 86 65 CJ Prosise 71 90 86 76 75 82 72

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Tre Madden 69 84 74 75 64 61 77 60

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Doug Baldwin 87 90 92 94 88 86 84 93 92 85 88 Tyler Lockett 85 93 96 89 83 84 87 84 82 75 85 David Moore 76 91 84 86 84 75 75 84 88 77 87 Jaron Brown 75 90 91 85 76 77 73 84 87 76 90 Malik Turner 64 88 86 80 67 69 66 76 81 69 84

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Ed Dickson 78 83 76 80 70 67 62 55 Nick Vannett 76 76 81 83 69 66 63 63 Will Dissly 74 77 79 77 67 62 58 68 Tyler Ott 47 78 73 71 48 43 38 49

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Duane Brown 84 65 90 85 83 87 86 DJ Fluker 82 61 91 81 82 80 87 Justin Britt 78 66 87 79 75 80 82 JR Sweezy 76 76 84 79 73 86 83 Germain Ifedi 74 63 84 77 75 79 81 George Fant 70 78 85 73 74 77 76 Ethan Pocic 68 67 83 71 73 81 83 Joey Hunt 67 63 88 72 75 77 78 Jamarco Jones 66 56 80 76 74 77 75 Jordan Simmons 61 65 81 71 73 55 74

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Frank Clark 85 84 76 88 83 70 Dion Jordan 79 84 84 71 81 80 Jacob Martin 70 86 83 56 71 69 Quinton Jefferson 70 74 75 65 79 70 Rasheem Green 70 81 73 79 66 71 Branden Jackson 69 77 78 76 55 71

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Jarran Reed 79 65 90 70 81 75 84 Shamar Stephen 74 64 85 76 55 75 81 Nazair Jones 74 69 87 81 72 72 87 Poona Ford 72 68 83 65 70 77 81 Malik McDowell 71 77 85 78 74 76 82

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage KJ Wright 83 80 80 88 87 87 85 69 79 Mychal Kendricks 82 88 81 84 78 76 87 65 76 Barkevious Mingo 79 86 84 83 82 76 81 70 77 Shaquem Griffin 70 91 84 76 80 51 83 52 62

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Bobby Wagner 99 88 85 99 95 99 98 79 89 Austin Calitro 69 83 82 82 84 66 81 53 63

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Shaquill Griffin 79 92 92 87 77 79 82 Justin Coleman 78 88 92 93 76 79 66 Tre Flowers 76 88 91 80 75 79 72 Kalan Reed 69 89 90 86 69 78 68 Neiko Thorpe 68 90 89 87 73 71 69 Akeem King 63 91 89 84 65 67 75

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Earl Thomas III 96 90 92 93 98 84 95 Tedric Thompson 74 86 88 86 72 70 75 Delano Hill 69 86 89 82 65 61 68

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Kam Chancellor 88 86 86 83 86 75 85 Bradley McDougald 82 87 87 76 86 75 81 Maurice Alexander 74 90 90 75 70 60 68 Shalom Luani 65 87 90 64 65 56 63

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Michael Dickson (P) 81 96 89 Sebastian Janikowski (K) 77 95 83

The Seattle Seahawks roster may not look like the one that won Super Bowl XLVIII, but it is still very talented. Not only do you have Russell Wilson’s brilliance under centre (86 speed, 91 short accuracy) but a deep stable of running backs featuring Chris Carson (87 speed, 87 trucking) and rookie Rashaad Penny (90 speed, 86 juke move), and on the outside there is Doug Baldwin (90 speed, 94 catching) and deep threat Tyler Lockett (93 speed, 87 deep route). The offensive line is not as bad as it used to be thanks to veteran Duane Brown (85 pass block, 83 run block) and DJ Fluker (81 pass block, 82 run block).

The strength of this team is still the defense, however. Up front you have the monstrous Frank Clark (88 strength, 88 power moves) and youthful talent of Jarran Reed (90 strength, 87 tackle) while linebackers Bobby Wagner (99 tackle, 99 play recognition) and KJ Wright (88 tackle, 87 play recognition) to crush any ball carrier that gets through the defensive line.

The secondary is still strong thanks to Earl Thomas (98 play recognition, 95 zone coverage) and Shaquill Griffin (92 speed, 82 press). If you go into franchise mode, you do eventually get Kam Chancellor back (97 hit power, 85 zone coverage) too.

Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Offense

I Form Pro

I Form H Slot Open

I Form H Tight

I Form H Wing

Strong I H Slot

Strong I H Wing

Strong I H Y-Off

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch Ace

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Pistol Ace

Pistol Strong Slot Open

Shotgun Ace Offset

Shotgun Ace Slot Offset

Shotgun Bunch

Shotgun Bunch Open TE

Shotgun Bunch TE

Shotgun Double Stack

Shotgun Doubles Offset

Shotgun Doubles Y Off

Shotgun Empty Bunch

Shotgun Empty Cowboy

Shotgun Snugs Flip

Shotgun Spread Y-Slot

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trips TE Offset

Shotgun Trips Y Iso

Shotgun Wing Pair

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Trio Offset Wk

Shotgun Y Trips Wk

The Seahawks offensive playbook is a hidden gem of Madden 19. It is our favorite rushing playbook thanks to its multiple I Form looks and some really unique sets. Shotgun Wing Pair puts three tight ends away from the halfback and features four different runs that can ruin a defensive gameplan. Along with that you get Singleback Deuce Close and several option runs to utilize Wilson’s speed. There are plenty of good passing sets too, along with two different empty formations.

Seattle Seahawks Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Seahawks 4-3 defense is a very nice playbook. It bring five 4-3 formations and the usual sub packages with extra defensive backs, but it also holds the 46 Bear Under front. This formation is terrific to bring extra pressure and stop short-yardage runs. There are only six plays in it, with a cover three blitz and gap press being the best, but that bonus look can really throw a wrench in the works for an opponent.