Madden 19: Fastest players

Nothing is harder to defend in football than outright speed, and the same holds true in Madden 19. How can you cover a receiver you can't keep up with? How do you get open against a cornerback that is quicker than you? Speed is the hardest thing to improve in Franchise Mode, and the most important part of any scouting in your draft.

How to choose the fastest players in Madden 19's Franchise Mode?

The speed stat is obviously the most important, but it isn't the only thing you should consider. Acceleration and agility are also vital parts of any players speed. Change of direction and burst can create separation or turnovers in an instant, and swing your game. Here are the fastest players in Madden 19 with a speed of 94 or more.

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (OVR 87)

Age: 24

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$1.32m

2018 Cap Hit: $610k

Best Stats: Speed (98), Acceleration (97), Agility (98)

Tyreek Hill has been a rocket since he entered the NFL in 2016 as a fifth-round pick. He spent his rookie year as a star kick returner, scoring two punt return touchdowns and one kick return score, making the First Team All-Pro as a returner. In 2017 he became a more consistent piece of the offense, amassing 1,183 yards as a receiver along with seven touchdowns. In the preseason Hill has already amazed with a 69-yard touchdown against the Falcons.

Hill is the fastest player in Madden 19, with 98 speed, 97 acceleration, and 98 agility all of which are the best in the game. Hill is simply an electric athlete who is deadly with the ball in his hands. Along with all those stellar physical stats he has a 88 catch rating, 88 deep route running rating, and a 95 juke move.

John Ross, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (OVR 76)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/$13.03m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.15m

Best Stats: Speed (97), Acceleration (95), Agility (93)

The Bengals took Ross ninth-overall in the 2017 draft after he blew away scouts at the combine as he ran a record 40-yard dash time of 4.22 second. Ross was a star at Washington in his junior year, making 81 catches for 1,150 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He is yet to do much in the NFL after injuries hampered him in his rookie year.

In Madden 19 Ross is a rocket. He isn't quite as agile (93) as you'd like, but there is no cornerback that can keep up with his sheer speed (97). His route running (79 short, 76 medium, 81 deep) and catching (82) could be better but if you want sheer speed, then Ross is perfect. ﻿

Jakeem Grant, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins (OVR 73)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 2 years/$1.26m

2018 Cap Hit: $600k

Best Stats: Speed (96), Acceleration (95), Agility (91)

Jakeem Grant was a sixth-round pick in 2016 for the Dolphins and is yet to make much of an impact for them offensively. With just 13 receptions so far for 203 yards and two scores, Grant hasn't been a big piece of the offense for them at all. However, he has been a dangerous returner for them, averaging 7.9 yards per punt return and 23.0 yards per kick return with one touchdown.

In Madden 19 Grant is a stellar athlete. With 96 speed and 95 acceleration he can get behind every defense, while that 91 agility still makes him a threat with the ball in his hands. Like Ross he is underdeveloped as a receiver, with 82 catching and strong route running (78 short, 74 medium, 79 deep), however that speed means he will consistently get open on crossing routes.

Jalen Myrick, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars (OVR 70)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/1.83m

2018 Cap Hit: $590k

Best Stats: Speed (96), Acceleration (95), Agility (88)

﻿Jalen Myrick was a seventh-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 after four strong years playing defensive back for Minnesota. Myrick picked off five passes and deflected 21 more in his time, as well as averaging 24.5 yards per kick return and taking one back to the end zone. At his combine Myrick ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds and completed the short shuttle in 4.22 seconds.

In Madden 19, Myrick is the fastest cornerback in the game. His 96 speed and 95 acceleration means he can dominate most receivers and even keep up with the likes of Tyreek Hill and John Ross. His raw coverage skills are not great, with just 70 man coverage and 69 zone coverage, but he has time to develop, and if you want to move him to safety and control him yourself you could pounce on several poor passes and create a lot of turnovers.

Damiere Byrd, Wide Receiver, Carolina Panthers (OVR 72)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 1 year/$630k

2018 Cap Hit: $630k

Best Stats: Speed (96), Acceleration (94), Agility (94)﻿﻿

﻿Damiere Byrd went undrafted in 2015, but quickly latched on with the Carolina Panthers and by 2017 was making an impact both as a returner and a wide receiver. He caught 10 passes for 105 yards and scored two touchdowns, while averaging 32.7 yards per kick return and taking one 103 yards for a score.

In Madden 19 Byrd is an excellent athlete. With 96 speed, 94 acceleration, and 94 agility he's a nightmare to stop. He also has stellar 92 jumping, meaning he can go over defensive backs as well as blaze past them. His catching (76) is not great, but if you can get the ball in Byrd's hands then he has a chance to take it to the house every time.

JJ Nelson, Wide Receiver, Arizona Cardinals (OVR 77)

Age: 26

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 1 year/$610k

2018 Cap Hit: $610k

Best Stats: Speed (96), Acceleration (94), Agility (92)

JJ Nelson was a fifth-round pick for the Cardinals in 2015 and has become a nice part of their wide receiver corps ever since. He made 11 catches as a rookie, averaging 27.2 yards per catch as defenses were stunned by his speed. Problems at quarterback limited his impact from 2016 onwards, but he has averaged 31 catches, 538 yards, and four touchdowns since then.

﻿In Madden 19 Nelson is an excellent deep threat, with 88 jumping and 82 deep route running to go along with that 96 speed and 94 acceleration. He has 84 catching which is good, and while his catching in traffic is only 79, he can still get it done if there is tight coverage. The only downside is his release (63) but if you get him off the line then he is going to be deadly.

﻿Rico Gafford, Cornerback, Tennessee Titans (OVR 65)

Age: 22

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 3 years/$1.71m

2018 Cap Hit: $570k

Best Stats: Speed (96), Acceleration (94), Agility (90)

Rico Gafford played two years at Wyoming before joining the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He finished his college career with 103 tackles and six interceptions, including taking one back for a touchdown. At his pro day Gafford ran a stunning 4.22 second 40-yard dash as well as completing the short shuttle in 4.46 seconds and reaching 10'2" on the broad jump.

In Madden 19 Gafford is extremely raw. He has just 70 man coverage and 67 zone coverage, however his speed (96) and acceleration (94) make him a very useful user cornerback as well as a nice player to use on special teams.

Corey Grant, Running Back, Jacksonville Jaguars (OVR 76)

Age: 25

Development Trait: Normal

Contract: 1 year/$2.91m

2018 Cap Hit: $2.91m

Best Stats: Speed (96), Acceleration (90), Agility (93)

Corey Grant was undrafted in 2015, but soon landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been there ever since. Grant played his college ball at Auburn, where he ran for 1,040 yards in total with a stunning average of 7.7 yards per carry. He also caught 14 passes for another 100 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in total. With the Jaguars Grant has mostly been a special teams star, but he has also averaged 6.1 yards per carry for them in limited work, scoring four touchdowns.

Grant is the fastest running back in Madden 19, with his 96 speed unrivaled. He has good, but not amazing, acceleration (90) but his agility (93) makes him incredibly difficult to tackle. He has solid carrying (79) and a reasonable juke move (79) but it isn't as good as you would expect for someone with his athletic ability.

Marquise Goodwin, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers (OVR 83)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Quick

Contract: 4 years/$18.2m

2018 Cap Hit: $4.32m

Best Stats: Speed (95), Acceleration (96﻿﻿), Agility (91)

Marquise Goodwin was a third-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 after making the 2012 Olympics for the long jump. Goodwin struggled to make an impact with the Bills immediately, catching just 17 passes as a rookie, but in 2016 he showcased his speed by blazing past Darrelle Revis for a touchdown. He moved to the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent in 2017 and became a favorite target for them, making 56 catches for 962 yards at a strong average of 17.2 yards per catch.

Goodwin is a star in Madden 19. His 95 speed is backed by a brilliant 96 acceleration that will help carry him past everyone. His speed is not his only weapon. He has 93 jumping, 86 catching, and is a very well-rounded route runner with at least 84 in each category.

Denzel Ward, Cornerback, Cleveland Browns (OVR 80)

Age: 21

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 4 years/$7.08m

2018 Cap Hit: $7.08m

Best Stats: Speed (95), Acceleration (95), Agility (95)

Cleveland made Denzel Ward the #4 pick in the 2018 draft. The latest product from Ohio State, he followed in the shoes of Marshon Lattimore, Eli Apple, and Bradley Roby as a top cornerback prospect from that school. Ward had to wait his turn behind those players, but once he found a starting spot he proved his ability. He picked off just two passes as he blanketed receivers so much quarterbacks rarely attempted to pass on him. At his combine Ward ran a stellar 4.32 second 40-yard dash.

In Madden 19 Ward has spectacular stats despite his rookie status. His speed shines through with 95 in speed, acceleration, and agility, but he's also technically strong. He already has solid man coverage (83) skills and pretty good zone coverage (79). He can be started right away, and with his star development trait he can quickly become the best in the NFL.

﻿Other fast players in Madden 19