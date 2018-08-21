Madden 19: Complete controls guide (Offense, Defense, Running, Catching, and Intercept) on PS4 & Xbox One

Madden has some of the deepest control sets in eSports. With 22 players on the field doing vastly different things at any one time, Madden has always had to give you several controls for each position, and this year is no different.

If you are a Madden veteran then this year's offering only has a few new features to master, but if you are new to the game and want to catch up to the competition, then this is for you. Let's start with the most common controls you'll need...

Ball Carrier

Action PS4 Controls Xbox One Controls Stiff Arm X A Dive ■ X Spin O B Hurdle ▲ Y Precision Modifier/Hesi L2/ Tap L2 LT/Tap LT Pitch L1 LB Sprint R2 RT Protect Ball R1 RB Truck R Stick Up R Stick Up Stop Juke R Stick Down R Stick Down Juke Left R Stick Left R Stick Left Juke Right R Stick Right R Stick Right

These controls are similar to the way they have always been, but the game mechanics are a little different. The Real Player Motion physics allow you to make more precise cuts and change direction in a hurry. If you lay off the acceleration button and save the bursts of speed for when you make cuts, you'll find you make many more yards as a running back and can even leave defenders grabbing at air. Turning while holding the sprint button turns you from an agile athlete into a lumbering truck, with wide turns that fool no one. So behind the line of scrimmage and in traffic stay off the sprint button this year and wait until you have open space ahead of you.

The precision skills are not quite as deadly as they were last year, but they are still a great way to dodge would-be tacklers. LT/L2 and any of the spin, juke, and stiff arm buttons will produce a precision skill version of that move. You are more likely to fumble while doing these moves, but you can also affect more than one defender. Below you can see a precision juke move used to dodge a defender and break into space.