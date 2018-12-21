Madden 19: Atlanta Falcons Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Atlanta Falcons have been a contender in the NFC ever since they drafted Matt Ryan in 2008. They have made the playoffs six times since then, reaching the NFC championship game in 2012 as the #1 seed and then going one better and getting to the Super Bowl in 2016. However, they are yet to win their first Lombardi Trophy. In Super Bowl LI they held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots before falling in overtime. Since then the team has lost its offensive maestro Kyle Shanahan and experienced some changes, but the core of the roster is still intact. With talent across the field and on both sides of the ball they are a deadly team, can you bring them the ultimate prize on Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Atlanta Falcons get a very good 84 overall rating in Madden 19. This puts them behind only five teams (Eagles, Rams, Saints, Patriots, Steelers). Their team breaks down into a strong 87 rated offense, 7th best in Madden 19, and an 85 rated defense which puts them 9th. The Falcons starting roster is one of the best in Madden, but their lack of depth is what ends up bringing the overall down. For a one-off game they are right up there as one of the best teams to use, but in franchise mode there is still a lot of work to do on the roster.

Julio Jones, Wide Receiver (OVR 98)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 3 years/$30 million

2018 Cap Hit: $9.64 million

Best Stats: Release (98), Spectacular Catch (97), Jumping (97), Short Route (97), Catch In Traffic (96), Agility (96), Catching (95)

Julio Jones has been nothing short of spectacular for the Atlanta Falcons ever since they traded up to pick him 6th overall in 2011. He was an immediate threat in the NFL, posting 54 catches and 959 yards in his rookie season, and then breaking 1,000 in his second year. He comes into Madden 19 as one of the most impressive players regardless of position, with the speed and skills to dominate any cornerback one on one. He has racked up over 9,000 yards and 43 touchdowns coming into the 2018 season.

Deion Jones, Middle Linebacker (OVR 91)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$2.4 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.06 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (92), Awareness (92), Acceleration (90), Speed (89), Tackle (89), Pursuit (89), Zone Coverage (88), Agility (88)

The Falcons picked Deion Jones in the second round in 2016 and slotted him straight into their starting lineup. His remarkable speed and terrific instincts brought a new ferocity to the Falcons defense in 2016 and made them a perfect complimentary unit to the explosive offense that was developing. Jones led the defense into Super Bowl LI and racked up 9 tackles and a forced fumble in the game. He is one of the most athletic and impressive middle linebackers in Madden 19.

Desmond Trufant, Cornerback (OVR 90)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 5 years/$46.6 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.19 million

Best Stats: Agility (97), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Jumping (92), Zone Coverage (91), Press (91), Man Coverage (88), Play Recognition (88)

Desmond Trufant has been an excellent player for the Falcons ever since they drafted him in the first round in 2013. He started every game as a rookie and it didn't take long for quarterbacks to realize they couldn't pick on him like most rookies. In Trufant's third season he was voted to the Pro Bowl, but in 2016 injury kept him sidelined as the Falcons ran through the league all the way to the Super Bowl. Since returning Trufant has been his usual impressive self, excelling against the oppositions best receiver and picking off any off-target pass that comes his way.

Matt Ryan, Quarterback (OVR 89)

Age: 33

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 6 years/$113 million

2018 Cap Hit: $17.5 million

Best Stats: Throw Under Pressure (94), Short Accuracy (93), Throw Power (92), Awareness (92), Play Action (91), Medium Accuracy (89), Throw On Run (89)

The Falcons selected Matt Ryan first overall in 2008 and have not been disappointed with the results. He started every game in his first year and claimed the 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Ryan has been a solid upper-tier quarterback for most of his career, keeping the Falcons offense ticking in down years and being amazingly productive when there was good coaching and talent around him. In 2016 under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan the Falcons offense was a monster and Matt Ryan's numbers were astronomical. He threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns on his way to the league MVP award.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action Matt Ryan 89 72 92 93 89 83 94 91 Matt Schaub 66 64 80 84 76 73 71 75

HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching Devonta Freeman 89 92 94 89 85 94 73 Tevin Coleman 83 94 95 81 86 90 69 Ito Smith 77 91 80 78 84 86 72 Brian Hill 65 88 84 67 84 78 68

FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Ricky Ortiz 63 76 78 67 66 58 73 64

WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping Julio Jones 98 93 96 95 97 94 92 96 97 98 97 Mohamed Sanu Sr 82 87 88 90 87 83 79 84 89 80 88 Calvin Ridley 79 93 95 81 82 83 84 78 83 78 76 Justin Hardy 73 87 91 83 77 75 73 84 85 62 87 Marvin Hall 71 92 93 79 73 69 74 76 75 67 92 Russell Gage Jr 60 89 82 76 65 60 63 73 77 58 92

TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block Austin Hooper 83 82 81 90 75 73 66 72 Eric Saubert 72 83 78 75 65 60 55 68 Logan Paulsen 71 73 71 78 64 59 54 62 Josh Harris 52 76 81 55 48 43 38 60 Jon Condo 40 67 63 62 33 28 23 50

OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block Alex Mack 89 63 92 82 92 91 94 Jake Matthews 82 70 86 84 82 86 85 Andy Levitre 78 57 88 79 80 58 83 Brandon Fusco 77 64 89 76 79 81 80 Ryan Schraeder 75 66 87 79 79 80 85 Wes Schweitzer 70 67 81 74 75 75 77 Zan Beadles 70 60 83 71 72 86 85 Ben Garland 69 66 82 73 77 73 75 Ty Sambrailo 68 60 79 70 76 83 82 Matt Gono 61 65 82 68 72 77 72

DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Brooks Reed 82 82 78 83 68 82 Takkarist McKinley 81 86 86 73 80 75 Vic Beasley Jr 79 88 87 69 77 75 Brice Irvin 77 87 83 78 60 79 Derrick Shelby 74 75 76 78 64 81 Steven Means 71 82 74 70 78 74

DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block Grady Jarrett 88 70 89 87 72 88 87 Terrell McClain 75 75 89 75 56 66 86 Jack Crawford 75 79 77 80 60 75 84 Deadrin Senat 74 67 91 74 66 78 83 Justin Zimmer 71 75 90 73 70 74 83

OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage De'Vondre Campbell 80 85 87 88 79 82 82 65 74 Foyesade Oluokun 72 90 85 78 86 68 79 66 73 Duke Riley 70 86 83 79 82 73 78 53 57 Kemal Ishmael 69 84 82 77 79 72 79 52 60

MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage Deion Jones 91 89 88 89 84 92 89 82 88 Bruce Carter 70 84 84 83 79 70 79 55 63

CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press Desmond Trufant 90 92 93 97 88 91 91 Robert Alford 80 92 93 94 79 77 80 Brian Poole 78 89 92 86 77 78 79 Justin Bethel 73 87 89 93 75 74 77 Isaiah Oliver 73 89 89 85 78 74 79 Blidi Wreh-Wilson 72 87 91 91 72 76 76

FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Ricardo Allen 84 89 89 92 87 81 82 Damontae Kazee 81 88 89 91 80 75 81

SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage Keanu Neal 89 87 88 77 86 79 86 Jordan Richards 70 86 90 71 69 58 70 Sharrod Neasman 67 83 91 70 63 65 62 Ryan Neal 65 90 90 67 53 70 67

ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy Matt Bryant (K) 85 96 91 Mstt Bosher (P) 80 91 87 Giorgio Tavecchio (K) 76 94 82

The Falcons roster is littered with excellent players. The offense is marshaled by Matt Ryan (94 throw under pressure, 93 short accuracy) at quarterback, and he has a number of weapons to throw the ball to. Julio Jones (98 release, 97 spectacular catch) is the headline attraction, but there is also Mohamed Sanu (90 catching, 89 spectacular catch) and rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley (93 speed, 84 deep route) to threaten on the outside. The Falcons have a good tight end in Austin Hooper (). In the backfield the Falcons have a deadly duo in Devonta Freeman (94 juke move, 92 speed) and Tevin Coleman (94 speed, 90 juke move), both of whom can break long runs and challenge coverages as receivers. Up front the Falcons have a solid offensive line. Center Alex Mack (94 impact block, 92 run block) is a star and left tackle Jake Matthews (84 pass block, 82 run block) still has a lot of improvement in his future.

Defensively the Falcons have a lot of talent, but not great depth. On the defensive line they have some youthful talent in Vic Beasley (88 speed, 77 finesse moves) and Takkarist McKinley (86 speed, 80 finesse moves) on the edge, as well as Grady Jarrett (89 strength, 88 block shedding) in the middle. Deion Jones (92 play recognition, 89 speed) is the star at linebacker but De'Vondre Campbell (88 tackle, 85 speed) is no slouch either. In the secondary Desmond Trufant (91 zone coverage, 91 press) is supported by Keanu Neal (88 acceleration, 86 play recognition) and Robert Alford (92 speed, 79 man coverage), but if any of these stars gets injured there is next to nothing in reserve for the Falcons.

﻿Atlanta Falcons Playbook - Offense

I Form Close

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Slot Open Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

I Form Y Off

Strong I Close

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Close

Weak I Pro

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Stack

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Off Trio

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Full Panther

Pistol Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch Wide

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex

Shotgun Empty Base

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Split Close

Shotgun Spread Double Flex

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Tight

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trio Falcon

Shotgun Trio Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Off Trio Wk

The Atlanta Falcons offensive playbook is a nice balance between power run and wide open passing, providing the flexibility players need depending on personal style and game situation. You get a lot of I Form in this playbook, allowing you to run downhill at defenses, and even giving you a chance to sneak Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman onto the field at the same time. You have a couple of pistol formations for misdirection, and then some excellent sets in singleback and shotgun like Deuce Close and Trio Falcon.

Atlanta Falcons Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Falcons defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 one. You get your usual 5 4-3 formations, and a change-up look of 46 Bear Under. this is a very good formation for stopping inside zone runs and doesn't compromise your covera﻿ge too much. You also have enough nickel & dime formations to help control pass-heavy opponents, with Big Nickel Over G being your best option to mix coverage and blitzes against shotgun looks.