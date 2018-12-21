header decal
21 Dec 2018

Madden 19: Atlanta Falcons Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Atlanta Falcons have come oh-so close but are yet to lift a Lombardi Trophy. Can you finally deliver success to this franchise?

The Atlanta Falcons have been a contender in the NFC ever since they drafted Matt Ryan in 2008. They have made the playoffs six times since then, reaching the NFC championship game in 2012 as the #1 seed and then going one better and getting to the Super Bowl in 2016. However, they are yet to win their first Lombardi Trophy. In Super Bowl LI they held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots before falling in overtime. Since then the team has lost its offensive maestro Kyle Shanahan and experienced some changes, but the core of the roster is still intact. With talent across the field and on both sides of the ball they are a deadly team, can you bring them the ultimate prize on Madden 19?

*All stats correct at time of writing

Team Rating

The Atlanta Falcons get a very good 84 overall rating in Madden 19. This puts them behind only five teams (Eagles, Rams, Saints, Patriots, Steelers). Their team breaks down into a strong 87 rated offense, 7th best in Madden 19, and an 85 rated defense which puts them 9th. The Falcons starting roster is one of the best in Madden, but their lack of depth is what ends up bringing the overall down. For a one-off game they are right up there as one of the best teams to use, but in franchise mode there is still a lot of work to do on the roster.

Julio Jones, Wide Receiver (OVR 98)

Age: 29

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 3 years/$30 million

2018 Cap Hit: $9.64 million

Best Stats: Release (98), Spectacular Catch (97), Jumping (97), Short Route (97), Catch In Traffic (96), Agility (96), Catching (95)

Julio Jones has been nothing short of spectacular for the Atlanta Falcons ever since they traded up to pick him 6th overall in 2011. He was an immediate threat in the NFL, posting 54 catches and 959 yards in his rookie season, and then breaking 1,000 in his second year. He comes into Madden 19 as one of the most impressive players regardless of position, with the speed and skills to dominate any cornerback one on one. He has racked up over 9,000 yards and 43 touchdowns coming into the 2018 season.

Deion Jones, Middle Linebacker (OVR 91)

Age: 23

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 2 years/$2.4 million

2018 Cap Hit: $1.06 million

Best Stats: Play Recognition (92), Awareness (92), Acceleration (90), Speed (89), Tackle (89), Pursuit (89), Zone Coverage (88), Agility (88)

 The Falcons picked Deion Jones in the second round in 2016 and slotted him straight into their starting lineup. His remarkable speed and terrific instincts brought a new ferocity to the Falcons defense in 2016 and made them a perfect complimentary unit to the explosive offense that was developing. Jones led the defense into Super Bowl LI and racked up 9 tackles and a forced fumble in the game. He is one of the most athletic and impressive middle linebackers in Madden 19.

Desmond Trufant, Cornerback (OVR 90)

Age: 27

Development Trait: Superstar

Contract: 5 years/$46.6 million

2018 Cap Hit: $8.19 million

Best Stats: Agility (97), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Jumping (92), Zone Coverage (91), Press (91), Man Coverage (88), Play Recognition (88)

Desmond Trufant has been an excellent player for the Falcons ever since they drafted him in the first round in 2013. He started every game as a rookie and it didn't take long for quarterbacks to realize they couldn't pick on him like most rookies. In Trufant's third season he was voted to the Pro Bowl, but in 2016 injury kept him sidelined as the Falcons ran through the league all the way to the Super Bowl. Since returning Trufant has been his usual impressive self, excelling against the oppositions best receiver and picking off any off-target pass that comes his way.

Matt Ryan, Quarterback (OVR 89)

Age: 33

Development Trait: Star

Contract: 6 years/$113 million

2018 Cap Hit: $17.5 million

Best Stats: Throw Under Pressure (94), Short Accuracy (93), Throw Power (92), Awareness (92), Play Action (91), Medium Accuracy (89), Throw On Run (89)

The Falcons selected Matt Ryan first overall in 2008 and have not been disappointed with the results. He started every game in his first year and claimed the 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Ryan has been a solid upper-tier quarterback for most of his career, keeping the Falcons offense ticking in down years and being amazingly productive when there was good coaching and talent around him. In 2016 under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan the Falcons offense was a monster and Matt Ryan's numbers were astronomical. He threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns on his way to the league MVP award.

Full Roster & Depth Chart

QB OVR Speed Throw Power Short Accuracy Medium Accuracy Deep Accuracy Throw Under Pressure Play Action
Matt Ryan8972929389839491
Matt Schaub6664808476737175
HB OVR Speed Agility Elusiveness Carrying Juke Move Catching
Devonta Freeman89929489859473
Tevin Coleman83949581869069
Ito Smith77918078848672
Brian Hill65888467847868
FB OVR Speed Strength Carrying Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Ricky Ortiz6376786766587364
WR OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Catch In Traffic Spectacular Catch Release Jumping
Julio Jones9893969597949296979897
Mohamed Sanu Sr8287889087837984898088
Calvin Ridley7993958182838478837876
Justin Hardy7387918377757384856287
Marvin Hall7192937973697476756792
Russell Gage Jr6089827665606373775892
TE OVR Speed Agility Catching Short Route Medium Route Deep Route Run Block
Austin Hooper8382819075736672
Eric Saubert7283787565605568
Logan Paulsen7173717864595462
Josh Harris5276815548433860
Jon Condo4067636233282350
OL OVR Speed Strength Pass Block Run Block Lead Block Impact Block
Alex Mack89639282929194
Jake Matthews82708684828685
Andy Levitre78578879805883
Brandon Fusco77648976798180
Ryan Schraeder75668779798085
Wes Schweitzer70678174757577
Zan Beadles70608371728685
Ben Garland69668273777375
Ty Sambrailo68607970768382
Matt Gono61658268727772
DE OVR Speed Agility Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding
Brooks Reed828278836882
Takkarist McKinley818686738075
Vic Beasley Jr798887697775
Brice Irvin778783786079
Derrick Shelby747576786481
Steven Means718274707874
DT OVR Speed Strength Power Moves Finesse Moves Block Shedding Impact Block
Grady Jarrett88708987728887
Terrell McClain75758975566686
Jack Crawford75797780607584
Deadrin Senat74679174667883
Justin Zimmer71759073707483
OLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
De'Vondre Campbell808587887982826574
Foyesade Oluokun729085788668796673
Duke Riley708683798273785357
Kemal Ishmael698482777972795260
MLB OVR Speed Agility Tackle Hit Power Play Recognition Pursuit Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Deion Jones918988898492898288
Bruce Carter708484837970795563
CB OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Man Coverage Zone Coverage Press
Desmond Trufant90929397889191
Robert Alford80929394797780
Brian Poole78899286777879
Justin Bethel73878993757477
Isaiah Oliver73898985787479
Blidi Wreh-Wilson72879191727676
FS OVR Speed Acceleration Agility Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Ricardo Allen84898992878182
Damontae Kazee81888991807581
SS OVR Speed Acceleration Tackle Play Recognition Man Coverage Zone Coverage
Keanu Neal89878877867986
Jordan Richards70869071695870
Sharrod Neasman67839170636562
Ryan Neal65909067537067
ST OVR Kick Power Kick Accuracy
Matt Bryant (K)859691
Mstt Bosher (P)809187
Giorgio Tavecchio (K)769482

The Falcons roster is littered with excellent players. The offense is marshaled by Matt Ryan (94 throw under pressure, 93 short accuracy) at quarterback, and he has a number of weapons to throw the ball to. Julio Jones (98 release, 97 spectacular catch) is the headline attraction, but there is also Mohamed Sanu (90 catching, 89 spectacular catch) and rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley (93 speed, 84 deep route) to threaten on the outside. The Falcons have a good tight end in Austin Hooper (). In the backfield the Falcons have a deadly duo in Devonta Freeman (94 juke move, 92 speed) and Tevin Coleman (94 speed, 90 juke move), both of whom can break long runs and challenge coverages as receivers. Up front the Falcons have a solid offensive line. Center Alex Mack (94 impact block, 92 run block) is a star and left tackle Jake Matthews (84 pass block, 82 run block) still has a lot of improvement in his future.

Defensively the Falcons have a lot of talent, but not great depth. On the defensive line they have some youthful talent in Vic Beasley (88 speed, 77 finesse moves) and Takkarist McKinley (86 speed, 80 finesse moves) on the edge, as well as Grady Jarrett (89 strength, 88 block shedding) in the middle. Deion Jones (92 play recognition, 89 speed) is the star at linebacker but De'Vondre Campbell (88 tackle, 85 speed) is no slouch either. In the secondary Desmond Trufant (91 zone coverage, 91 press) is supported by Keanu Neal (88 acceleration, 86 play recognition) and Robert Alford (92 speed, 79 man coverage), but if any of these stars gets injured there is next to nothing in reserve for the Falcons.

﻿Atlanta Falcons Playbook - Offense

I Form Close

I Form Pro

I Form Slot

I Form Slot Open Flex

I Form Tight

I Form Twin TE

I Form Y Off

Strong I Close

Strong I Y Off

Weak I Close

Weak I Pro

Singleback Ace

Singleback Ace Pair

Singleback Bunch

Singleback Deuce Close

Singleback Dice Slot

Singleback Wing Slot

Singleback Wing Stack

Singleback Wing Tight

Singleback Wing Tight Z

Singleback Y Off Trio

Singleback Y Trips

Pistol Full Panther

Pistol Y Trips

Shotgun Bunch Wide

Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex

Shotgun Empty Base

Shotgun Empty Base Flex

Shotgun Split Close

Shotgun Spread Double Flex

Shotgun Stack Y-Flex

Shotgun Tight

Shotgun Trey

Shotgun Trey Open

Shotgun Trey Y-Flex

Shotgun Trio Falcon

Shotgun Trio Offset

Shotgun Wing Slot Offset

Shotgun Y Off Trio Wk

The Atlanta Falcons offensive playbook is a nice balance between power run and wide open passing, providing the flexibility players need depending on personal style and game situation. You get a lot of I Form in this playbook, allowing you to run downhill at defenses, and even giving you a chance to sneak Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman onto the field at the same time. You have a couple of pistol formations for misdirection, and then some excellent sets in singleback and shotgun like Deuce Close and Trio Falcon.

Atlanta Falcons Playbook - Defense

4-3 Normal

4-3 Over

4-3 Over Plus

4-3 Under

4-3 Wide 9

46 Bear Under

Nickel Normal

Nickel Double A Gap

Nickel Wide 9

Big Nickel Over G

Dime Normal

Quarter Normal

Quarter 3 Deep

Dollar 3-2-6

Goal Line Defense 5-3-3

Goal Line Defense 5-4-2

The Falcons defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 one. You get your usual 5 4-3 formations, and a change-up look of 46 Bear Under. this is a very good formation for stopping inside zone runs and doesn't compromise your covera﻿ge too much. You also have enough nickel & dime formations to help control pass-heavy opponents, with Big Nickel Over G being your best option to mix coverage and blitzes against shotgun looks.

