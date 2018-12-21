Madden 19: Atlanta Falcons Player Ratings, Roster, Depth Chart & Playbooks

The Atlanta Falcons have been a contender in the NFC ever since they drafted Matt Ryan in 2008. They have made the playoffs six times since then, reaching the NFC championship game in 2012 as the #1 seed and then going one better and getting to the Super Bowl in 2016. However, they are yet to win their first Lombardi Trophy. In Super Bowl LI they held a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots before falling in overtime. Since then the team has lost its offensive maestro Kyle Shanahan and experienced some changes, but the core of the roster is still intact. With talent across the field and on both sides of the ball they are a deadly team, can you bring them the ultimate prize on Madden 19?
Team Rating
The Atlanta Falcons get a very good 84 overall rating in Madden 19. This puts them behind only five teams (Eagles, Rams, Saints, Patriots, Steelers). Their team breaks down into a strong 87 rated offense, 7th best in Madden 19, and an 85 rated defense which puts them 9th. The Falcons starting roster is one of the best in Madden, but their lack of depth is what ends up bringing the overall down. For a one-off game they are right up there as one of the best teams to use, but in franchise mode there is still a lot of work to do on the roster.
Julio Jones, Wide Receiver (OVR 98)
Age: 29
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 3 years/$30 million
2018 Cap Hit: $9.64 million
Best Stats: Release (98), Spectacular Catch (97), Jumping (97), Short Route (97), Catch In Traffic (96), Agility (96), Catching (95)
Julio Jones has been nothing short of spectacular for the Atlanta Falcons ever since they traded up to pick him 6th overall in 2011. He was an immediate threat in the NFL, posting 54 catches and 959 yards in his rookie season, and then breaking 1,000 in his second year. He comes into Madden 19 as one of the most impressive players regardless of position, with the speed and skills to dominate any cornerback one on one. He has racked up over 9,000 yards and 43 touchdowns coming into the 2018 season.
Deion Jones, Middle Linebacker (OVR 91)
Age: 23
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 2 years/$2.4 million
2018 Cap Hit: $1.06 million
Best Stats: Play Recognition (92), Awareness (92), Acceleration (90), Speed (89), Tackle (89), Pursuit (89), Zone Coverage (88), Agility (88)
The Falcons picked Deion Jones in the second round in 2016 and slotted him straight into their starting lineup. His remarkable speed and terrific instincts brought a new ferocity to the Falcons defense in 2016 and made them a perfect complimentary unit to the explosive offense that was developing. Jones led the defense into Super Bowl LI and racked up 9 tackles and a forced fumble in the game. He is one of the most athletic and impressive middle linebackers in Madden 19.
Desmond Trufant, Cornerback (OVR 90)
Age: 27
Development Trait: Superstar
Contract: 5 years/$46.6 million
2018 Cap Hit: $8.19 million
Best Stats: Agility (97), Acceleration (93), Speed (92), Jumping (92), Zone Coverage (91), Press (91), Man Coverage (88), Play Recognition (88)
Desmond Trufant has been an excellent player for the Falcons ever since they drafted him in the first round in 2013. He started every game as a rookie and it didn't take long for quarterbacks to realize they couldn't pick on him like most rookies. In Trufant's third season he was voted to the Pro Bowl, but in 2016 injury kept him sidelined as the Falcons ran through the league all the way to the Super Bowl. Since returning Trufant has been his usual impressive self, excelling against the oppositions best receiver and picking off any off-target pass that comes his way.
Matt Ryan, Quarterback (OVR 89)
Age: 33
Development Trait: Star
Contract: 6 years/$113 million
2018 Cap Hit: $17.5 million
Best Stats: Throw Under Pressure (94), Short Accuracy (93), Throw Power (92), Awareness (92), Play Action (91), Medium Accuracy (89), Throw On Run (89)
The Falcons selected Matt Ryan first overall in 2008 and have not been disappointed with the results. He started every game in his first year and claimed the 2008 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Ryan has been a solid upper-tier quarterback for most of his career, keeping the Falcons offense ticking in down years and being amazingly productive when there was good coaching and talent around him. In 2016 under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan the Falcons offense was a monster and Matt Ryan's numbers were astronomical. He threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns on his way to the league MVP award.
Full Roster & Depth Chart
|QB
|OVR
|Speed
|Throw Power
|Short Accuracy
|Medium Accuracy
|Deep Accuracy
|Throw Under Pressure
|Play Action
|Matt Ryan
|89
|72
|92
|93
|89
|83
|94
|91
|Matt Schaub
|66
|64
|80
|84
|76
|73
|71
|75
|HB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Elusiveness
|Carrying
|Juke Move
|Catching
|Devonta Freeman
|89
|92
|94
|89
|85
|94
|73
|Tevin Coleman
|83
|94
|95
|81
|86
|90
|69
|Ito Smith
|77
|91
|80
|78
|84
|86
|72
|Brian Hill
|65
|88
|84
|67
|84
|78
|68
|FB
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Carrying
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Ricky Ortiz
|63
|76
|78
|67
|66
|58
|73
|64
|WR
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Catch In Traffic
|Spectacular Catch
|Release
|Jumping
|Julio Jones
|98
|93
|96
|95
|97
|94
|92
|96
|97
|98
|97
|Mohamed Sanu Sr
|82
|87
|88
|90
|87
|83
|79
|84
|89
|80
|88
|Calvin Ridley
|79
|93
|95
|81
|82
|83
|84
|78
|83
|78
|76
|Justin Hardy
|73
|87
|91
|83
|77
|75
|73
|84
|85
|62
|87
|Marvin Hall
|71
|92
|93
|79
|73
|69
|74
|76
|75
|67
|92
|Russell Gage Jr
|60
|89
|82
|76
|65
|60
|63
|73
|77
|58
|92
|TE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Catching
|Short Route
|Medium Route
|Deep Route
|Run Block
|Austin Hooper
|83
|82
|81
|90
|75
|73
|66
|72
|Eric Saubert
|72
|83
|78
|75
|65
|60
|55
|68
|Logan Paulsen
|71
|73
|71
|78
|64
|59
|54
|62
|Josh Harris
|52
|76
|81
|55
|48
|43
|38
|60
|Jon Condo
|40
|67
|63
|62
|33
|28
|23
|50
|OL
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|Lead Block
|Impact Block
|Alex Mack
|89
|63
|92
|82
|92
|91
|94
|Jake Matthews
|82
|70
|86
|84
|82
|86
|85
|Andy Levitre
|78
|57
|88
|79
|80
|58
|83
|Brandon Fusco
|77
|64
|89
|76
|79
|81
|80
|Ryan Schraeder
|75
|66
|87
|79
|79
|80
|85
|Wes Schweitzer
|70
|67
|81
|74
|75
|75
|77
|Zan Beadles
|70
|60
|83
|71
|72
|86
|85
|Ben Garland
|69
|66
|82
|73
|77
|73
|75
|Ty Sambrailo
|68
|60
|79
|70
|76
|83
|82
|Matt Gono
|61
|65
|82
|68
|72
|77
|72
|DE
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Brooks Reed
|82
|82
|78
|83
|68
|82
|Takkarist McKinley
|81
|86
|86
|73
|80
|75
|Vic Beasley Jr
|79
|88
|87
|69
|77
|75
|Brice Irvin
|77
|87
|83
|78
|60
|79
|Derrick Shelby
|74
|75
|76
|78
|64
|81
|Steven Means
|71
|82
|74
|70
|78
|74
|DT
|OVR
|Speed
|Strength
|Power Moves
|Finesse Moves
|Block Shedding
|Impact Block
|Grady Jarrett
|88
|70
|89
|87
|72
|88
|87
|Terrell McClain
|75
|75
|89
|75
|56
|66
|86
|Jack Crawford
|75
|79
|77
|80
|60
|75
|84
|Deadrin Senat
|74
|67
|91
|74
|66
|78
|83
|Justin Zimmer
|71
|75
|90
|73
|70
|74
|83
|OLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|De'Vondre Campbell
|80
|85
|87
|88
|79
|82
|82
|65
|74
|Foyesade Oluokun
|72
|90
|85
|78
|86
|68
|79
|66
|73
|Duke Riley
|70
|86
|83
|79
|82
|73
|78
|53
|57
|Kemal Ishmael
|69
|84
|82
|77
|79
|72
|79
|52
|60
|MLB
|OVR
|Speed
|Agility
|Tackle
|Hit Power
|Play Recognition
|Pursuit
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Deion Jones
|91
|89
|88
|89
|84
|92
|89
|82
|88
|Bruce Carter
|70
|84
|84
|83
|79
|70
|79
|55
|63
|CB
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Press
|Desmond Trufant
|90
|92
|93
|97
|88
|91
|91
|Robert Alford
|80
|92
|93
|94
|79
|77
|80
|Brian Poole
|78
|89
|92
|86
|77
|78
|79
|Justin Bethel
|73
|87
|89
|93
|75
|74
|77
|Isaiah Oliver
|73
|89
|89
|85
|78
|74
|79
|Blidi Wreh-Wilson
|72
|87
|91
|91
|72
|76
|76
|FS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Agility
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Ricardo Allen
|84
|89
|89
|92
|87
|81
|82
|Damontae Kazee
|81
|88
|89
|91
|80
|75
|81
|SS
|OVR
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Tackle
|Play Recognition
|Man Coverage
|Zone Coverage
|Keanu Neal
|89
|87
|88
|77
|86
|79
|86
|Jordan Richards
|70
|86
|90
|71
|69
|58
|70
|Sharrod Neasman
|67
|83
|91
|70
|63
|65
|62
|Ryan Neal
|65
|90
|90
|67
|53
|70
|67
|ST
|OVR
|Kick Power
|Kick Accuracy
|Matt Bryant (K)
|85
|96
|91
|Mstt Bosher (P)
|80
|91
|87
|Giorgio Tavecchio (K)
|76
|94
|82
The Falcons roster is littered with excellent players. The offense is marshaled by Matt Ryan (94 throw under pressure, 93 short accuracy) at quarterback, and he has a number of weapons to throw the ball to. Julio Jones (98 release, 97 spectacular catch) is the headline attraction, but there is also Mohamed Sanu (90 catching, 89 spectacular catch) and rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley (93 speed, 84 deep route) to threaten on the outside. The Falcons have a good tight end in Austin Hooper (). In the backfield the Falcons have a deadly duo in Devonta Freeman (94 juke move, 92 speed) and Tevin Coleman (94 speed, 90 juke move), both of whom can break long runs and challenge coverages as receivers. Up front the Falcons have a solid offensive line. Center Alex Mack (94 impact block, 92 run block) is a star and left tackle Jake Matthews (84 pass block, 82 run block) still has a lot of improvement in his future.
Defensively the Falcons have a lot of talent, but not great depth. On the defensive line they have some youthful talent in Vic Beasley (88 speed, 77 finesse moves) and Takkarist McKinley (86 speed, 80 finesse moves) on the edge, as well as Grady Jarrett (89 strength, 88 block shedding) in the middle. Deion Jones (92 play recognition, 89 speed) is the star at linebacker but De'Vondre Campbell (88 tackle, 85 speed) is no slouch either. In the secondary Desmond Trufant (91 zone coverage, 91 press) is supported by Keanu Neal (88 acceleration, 86 play recognition) and Robert Alford (92 speed, 79 man coverage), but if any of these stars gets injured there is next to nothing in reserve for the Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons Playbook - Offense
I Form Close
I Form Pro
I Form Slot
I Form Slot Open Flex
I Form Tight
I Form Twin TE
I Form Y Off
Strong I Close
Strong I Y Off
Weak I Close
Weak I Pro
Singleback Ace
Singleback Ace Pair
Singleback Bunch
Singleback Deuce Close
Singleback Dice Slot
Singleback Wing Slot
Singleback Wing Stack
Singleback Wing Tight
Singleback Wing Tight Z
Singleback Y Off Trio
Singleback Y Trips
Pistol Full Panther
Pistol Y Trips
Shotgun Bunch Wide
Shotgun Doubles Y-Flex
Shotgun Empty Base
Shotgun Empty Base Flex
Shotgun Split Close
Shotgun Spread Double Flex
Shotgun Stack Y-Flex
Shotgun Tight
Shotgun Trey
Shotgun Trey Open
Shotgun Trey Y-Flex
Shotgun Trio Falcon
Shotgun Trio Offset
Shotgun Wing Slot Offset
Shotgun Y Off Trio Wk
The Atlanta Falcons offensive playbook is a nice balance between power run and wide open passing, providing the flexibility players need depending on personal style and game situation. You get a lot of I Form in this playbook, allowing you to run downhill at defenses, and even giving you a chance to sneak Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman onto the field at the same time. You have a couple of pistol formations for misdirection, and then some excellent sets in singleback and shotgun like Deuce Close and Trio Falcon.
Atlanta Falcons Playbook - Defense
4-3 Normal
4-3 Over
4-3 Over Plus
4-3 Under
4-3 Wide 9
46 Bear Under
Nickel Normal
Nickel Double A Gap
Nickel Wide 9
Big Nickel Over G
Dime Normal
Quarter Normal
Quarter 3 Deep
Dollar 3-2-6
Goal Line Defense 5-3-3
Goal Line Defense 5-4-2
The Falcons defensive playbook is a pretty standard 4-3 one. You get your usual 5 4-3 formations, and a change-up look of 46 Bear Under. this is a very good formation for stopping inside zone runs and doesn't compromise your coverage too much. You also have enough nickel & dime formations to help control pass-heavy opponents, with Big Nickel Over G being your best option to mix coverage and blitzes against shotgun looks.