Madden 20: Orlando relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Florida may have three NFL teams already, but that doesn't mean you can't squeeze a fourth in there if you really want to enjoy some sunshine and hurricanes. Madden 20's Franchise Mode gives you the opportunity to move your team to one of 19 locations, including the home of the Magic Kingdom, Orlando.

If you want to follow in the footsteps of the ﻿Rams﻿, Chargers, and Raiders and skip town on the promise of a beautiful new stadium and a fresh influx of fans, then you can.

Here is everything you need to know about moving to Orlando.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

Orlando stats

Fan interest: 1/6

Market size: Decent

Personality: Front Runner

Adding another team to the Florida mix will be tough. The locals are already fans of one of the others, so making a dent in the market is going to require wins, and a lot of them. That's before you consider that Orlando has an NBA team as well as a million and one tourist attractions to compete with, so making your mark in this town will be hard.

You have three teams to choose from if you choose Orlando. They are the Orbits, the Sentinels, and Wizards.

READ MORE: Madden 20 controls guide