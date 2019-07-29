header decal
29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: London relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Want to move your team to the UK? Here is everything you need for a move to London.

London stats

The NFL has sent at least one regular season game to London every year since 2007, and this year will see 4 take place in Britain's capital.

There have been several teams moving the NFL of late, with the Rams trading St. Louis for Los Angeles and quickly being joined by the ﻿Chargers﻿. The Raiders then announced they would move to Las Vegas in 2020.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rumored to be seeking a permanent move across the pond and have become London's unofficial home team, but in Madden 20 you can disregard their foothold and jump into the grand old city yourself.

Here is everything you need to know about moving to London.

London stats

Fan interest: 6/6

Market size: Huge

Personality: Loyal

The NFL have been hosting games in London every year since 2007, and now you can send a whole franchise! You won't have to worry about filling your stadium either, with a rabid and enormous fanbase that stretches across all of Europe.

If you do pick London, you'll have a choice between the Bulldogs, the Black Knights, and the Monarchs.﻿ Let's take a look at their logos and uniform choices.

