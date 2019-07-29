Madden 20: Chicago relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

If New York and LA can have two teams, why can't Chicago? The Second City has been a Bears town forever, but with the Rams and Chargers moving into Los Angeles and the Raiders heading to Las Vegas who is to say another team couldn't find a home in Chicago?

Well now thanks to EA Sports, you can be that team by moving your team in Madden 20's Franchise Mode. Here is everything you need to know about moving your team to Chicago.

Chicago stats

Fan interest: 4/6

Market size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

Chicago is America’s Second City, but it only has one football team. With the Bears now 30 years removed from their last Super Bowl triumph, even the most hardcore fans can be turned with a drought like that.

There are plenty of fans to fill your stadium, so will you choose the Cougars, Blues, or Tigers?

