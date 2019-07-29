header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Madden

29 Jul 2019

Madden 20: Chicago relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

Madden 20: Chicago relocation guide + uniforms and team logos

We've got all the uniforms and logos for moving your NFL team to the Windy City.

Jump To
link decal

Chicago stats

If New York and LA can have two teams, why can't Chicago? The Second City has been a Bears town forever, but with the Rams and Chargers moving into Los Angeles and the Raiders heading to Las Vegas who is to say another team couldn't find a home in Chicago?

Well now thanks to EA Sports, you can be that team by moving your team in Madden 20's Franchise Mode. Here is everything you need to know about moving your team to Chicago.

READ MORE: Every relocation option in Madden 20

Chicago stats

Fan interest: 4/6

Market size: Huge

Personality: Hardcore

Chicago is America’s Second City, but it only has one football team. With the Bears now 30 years removed from their last Super Bowl triumph, even the most hardcore fans can be turned with a drought like that.

There are plenty of fans to fill your stadium, so will you choose the Cougars, Blues, or Tigers?

READ MORE: Every X-Factor ability & player

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy