Madden 24 is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. That's why every year millions of copies are sold. Throughout the years, the game has also created a loyal fan base, that is not afraid to criticize the game when necessary.

This year, the title received some mixed reviews, which left some players wondering if it was worth buying the game. Because of that, many players wanted to know if Madden 24 is on Game Pass, so they could try out the game without having to pay full price for it.

So, let's find out if Madden 24 is on Game Pass.

Is Madden 24 on Game Pass?

The short answer to this question would be no. As of right now, Madden 24 isn't available on the Xbox Game Pass.

click to enlarge + 2

This is not great news for Game Pass subscribers, or for people who were thinking about acquiring the service to try out Madden 24. It means that fans need to pay full price for the game if they want to play it.

However, the fact that Madden 24 isn't available on the Xbox Game Pass right now, doesn't mean it won't be available in the future. In previous editions, the game also wasn't available in the Game Pass at launch, but would later be added to it.

When will Madden 24 come to Game Pass?

It's very likely that Madden 24 will be on Game Pass in the future. We expect it to arrive at the service in February 2024, six months after its release. That's because previous editions followed the same system, being made available on Game Pass six months after their release.

click to enlarge + 2

Unfortunately, this is when Madden is already on a downward trajectory, with a decreasing player base, and less content making its way to the game. So, if you want to play Madden 24 at its peak, we advise you to acquire the game now!

If you want to master all of the game controls before you adventure into online play, make sure to check out our guide.