The Dev update disclosed a lot of information about upcoming LoL content. Developers talked about the Arena mode and some of the changes it will undergo. How the development of the Quick Play mode has been going, and also unveiled the new skins that will arrive at the game shortly.

But this wasn't everything that was announced. In the Dev Update video, new information about the Blue Essence Emporium event was also revealed. Furthermore, developers announced that some champions will receive new ability icons in August.

So, let's find out everything that was announced in the DEV Update video.

Arena mode to undergo some changes

The Arena mode has quickly become one of the most popular LoL modes of All-Time. So, fans have been wanting to know if Arena will become a permanent game mode.

Developers didn't give a straightforward answer to this question. They said they will "listen to players’ feedback and gauge the mode’s popularity before making any decisions".

click to enlarge + 5 The Arena game mode has become very popular!

However, if Arena ends up becoming a permanent game mode, developers want to make some changes to it. They want to add a custom lobbies feature and allow queueing with multiple friends. Some other changes will also be made, such as small champion changes.

An Arena FAQ dev blog was also released today. This blog answers most of the fans' questions, so make sure to check it out.

Quick Play is finally coming

Quick Play was created to replace the Blind Pick mode, which is the least played mode in LoL. In Quick Play, players chose a role and champions before queuing up. This way, the amount of discussion and conflict in champion select is decreased

click to enlarge + 5 In the champion select of the Blind Pick mode, you can usually find players arguing with each other.

The Quick Play mode was announced a long time ago. However, Riot Games put the mode on hold, to focus on the Soul Fighter event, Arena mode, and ranked changes.

However, the development of the mode has been resumed. We can expect Quick Play to launch by the end of the year, which is great news.

Blue Essence Emporium event is back!

After a long hiatus, the fan-favourite Blue Essence Emporium event is finally back. Furthermore, the developers announced they plan to bring the event back twice a year from now on.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: u/-PeaceSeeker The Blue Essence Emporium event lets you acquire some great skins by using Blue Essence!

The event allows fans to sell their extra Blue Essence, in exchange for unique skins, chromas, emotes, wards, and more. So, it's a perfect opportunity for players to add incredible skins to their collections.

Redeemed Xayah and Rakan are coming to LoL

After the huge success of the Star Guardian Seraphine and Orianna skins, more skins from Wild Rift are coming to LoL. This time, developers are introducing the Redeemed Xayah and Rakan skins. The skins will arrive at LoL by the end of the year.

click to enlarge + 5 The amazing Redeemed Xayah and Rakan skins are coming to LoL!

Star Guardian Seraphine and Orianna skins are two of the most popular skins of 2023. So, developers are hoping the Redeemed Xayah and Rakan skins perform just as well.

It seems the tactic of incorporating skins from Wild Rift into LoL has been working really well. So, don't be surprised if more skins follow the same path in the future.

New ability icons and disenchant feature

In this LoL Dev Update, developers also announced new ability icons and a new disenchant feature.

click to enlarge + 5 Blue Essence is the main currency used by players to buy champions.

The new ability icons will be released in August. Graves, Janna, Jarvan, Nami, Orianna and Varus are the champions that are going to receive them. However, other champions will also have their ability icons updated in the near future.

As for the new disenchant feature, it will allow players to "quickly disenchant unneeded champion shards". We still don't know when this feature will be released, but it's already in development.