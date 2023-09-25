LoL Coven Skins 2023: Release date, champion lineup, price, and more

One of League of Legends’ most popular skin lines, the bewitchingly sinister Coven, has captured the rapt love of fans worldwide since its release in 2018, and is set to receive more love in 2023 with the addition of six more skins! True to its name, the recent “Coven” 2023 skins teaser featured the newest Coven members convening and plotting in the woods

Inspired by works like The Witch, Game of Thrones, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, the Coven skin line evokes images of forgotten gods, ancient rites, and the return of what “they call ‘order’, but others call ‘suffering.’” A cinematic trailer featuring a monologue by Nami hints at the “forgotten gods” and sets an eerie tone for the new Coven skins.

League of Legends Coven champion lineup for 2023

In the recent Coven 2023 teaser, titled "The Siren's Call", Nami is set to take centre stage in "making the world anew" with the ominous Leviathan, rising like a looming tide. To the delight of all Nami mains, her Coven skin will be a Legendary skin!

Here are all the champions set to receive a Coven skin in 2023:

Coven Nami

Coven Elise

Coven Akali

Coven Syndra

Coven Nilah

In addition to the new Coven skins, Mordekaiser is also slated to receive an Old God skin. The Old God skin line exists in the same universe as the Coven, serving as its male counterpart. Fans are eager to see how the lore develops between this cult of witches and the Old Gods.

An exciting aspect of the new Coven skins is that all five witches can be played together on Summoner’s Rift. This allows players and their friends to team up with all the new Coven skins for a coordinated aesthetic experience!

League of Legends Coven 2023 skin prices

Aside from Coven Nami, all the other Coven 2023 skins fall under the category of Epic Skins. This means that you'll have the opportunity to acquire them at the standard Epic Skin price of 1350 RP in the League of Legends client Skin Store once they are released.

Nami's Legendary Coven skin will be priced at 1820 RP.

League of Legends Coven 2023 skins release date

According to the reveal post, Riot will be bringing Coven back on 11 October 2023, which is just around the corner! This release date also coincides with the upcoming Worlds Path, 13.19.

Get ready to unleash your dark side with the new Coven skins!