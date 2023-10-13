LoL Cafe Cuties Skins 2023: Release date, champions, price, and more

One of the most endearing League of Legends skin lines, Cafe Cuties, has captured the adoration of fans worldwide since its release around two years ago and is set to receive more love in 2023 with the addition of four new skins.

Cafe Cuties draws inspiration from maid and butler cafés, whisking a host of champions from the Rift to the cosy atmosphere of a bustling cosplay café. These skins are tailor-made for players who have a penchant for all things bright, colourful, and cute!

Table of contents League of Legends Cafe Cuties champion lineup for 2023 League of Legends Cafe Cuties 2023 skin prices League of Legends Cafe Cuties 2023 skins release date

Following the bewitching return of Coven, get ready to work up an appetite with the highly anticipated revival of the Cafe Cuties skin line. Embracing a more subdued beige and soft pastel colour palette compared to the previous pink lineup, the 2023 Cafe Cuties skins bring their own unique charm to the table!

League of Legends Cafe Cuties champion lineup for 2023

According to the official League of Legends post, Jinx, Lulu, Poppy, and Rumle are set to receive a Cafe Cuties skin in 2023:

Cafe Cuties Jinx

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

“Determined to prove that she's the best pastry chef around, Jinx uses her unique blend of chaos and technique to impress her patrons and blow away the competition! Although she specializes in savory treats, she'll occasionally indulge in a little sugary goodness from time to time. But… don't get in her way while she's in the middle of a sugar rush.”

Cafe Cuties Lulu

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

“Sweet tooths are always satisfied when Lulu and her helpful sous-chef Pix are crafting the desserts! Just one whiff of their pastry magic concoctions is enough to enchant even the most unruly customers. Some say their treats are so captivating that they even have reality altering effects…”

Cafe Cuties Poppy

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

“After stumbling upon a magical hammer said to leave behind the tastiest treats from every swing, Poppy discovered her true calling: feeding the cafe's hungry customers! Anybody who messes with her friends, though… might find out that those treats aren't always so sweet.”

Cafe Cuties Rumble

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: Riot Games

“As the cafe's handy barista, Rumble always provides piping hot deliciousness! His trusty coffee making suit is unconventional, but effective for any cafe's needs. Just make sure to check the temperature before taking a sip of his drinks—his inventions are known for occasionally going haywire!”

League of Legends Cafe Cuties 2023 skin prices

All four new additions to the LoL Cafe Cuties universe belong to the same Epic Tier. Upon release, the Cafe Cuties skins will be available for purchase for 1350 RP.

League of Legends Cafe Cuties 2023 skins release date

The Cafe Cuties is opening up shop in the LoL patch 13.21, set to release on 25 October 2023. Reserve your table and treat yourself to these delightful skins!