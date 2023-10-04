League of Legends Boyband Members Teased in Wild Rift

The hype ignited by League of Legends’ virtual K-pop girl group, KD/A, still courses through the veins of the gaming community, and Riot Games appears poised to rekindle those flames with an all-male counterpart — a K-pop-inspired boyband. The much-anticipated boyband is set to make its grand debut during Worlds 2023.

Rumours about this all-male music group have been circulating since as far back as 2020. Now, it has become a hot topic once again among League of Legends fans as a handful of the boyband members have recently been teased through cameos in Wild Rift.

Reportedly named “BLOODTHIRSTER”, this League of Legends boyband is sure to make waves in both the music and gaming scenes.

League of Legend boyband members teased through Wild Rift cameos

Just recently, players have spotted four champions cameos in the Arena mode of Wild Rift, the mobile version of League of Legends. These champions are Ezreal, Kayn, Sett, and Yone, all of whom align with the circulating leaks and rumors, and are certified “pretty boys” of Runeterra.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: LeagueOfLeaks

Notably, it has been heavily implied that the boyband will consist of more than just four members, so for those eagerly anticipating Rakan or Aphelios boyband skins, don’t give up hope just yet!

According to a credible League of Legends leaker, LeagueOfLeaks, the popular K-pop group ATEEZ will be working with Riot Games, lending their talents to the upcoming new boyband, much like (G)I-DLE did for KD/A.

League of Legends boyband release date

KD/A POPSTARS marked Riot Games' breakthrough into mainstream media, showcasing that they are more than just a gaming company. Considering the immense success of KD/A, it’s not far-fetched to think that Riot has plans to introduce another Korean pop group to their universe.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Considering Riot's track record of releasing music towards the end of the year, often coinciding with Worlds, it's highly likely that the League of Legends boyband will be revealed in patch 13.22, during Worlds 2023.

Rather than holding off until 2024, it's more probable for the Boyband to debut this year. This is especially likely given that Season 2 of Arcane is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As we approach the end of this year, brace yourself for more updates about this highly-anticipated boyband, poised to leave an indelible mark on both the gaming and music scenes!