[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 23 July – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

Another weekly update is on its way to the online Los Santos, so we’ve covered exactly what to expect.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jul 20, 2020
 

GTA V ONLINE WEEKLY UPDATE COUNTDOWN 23 JULY

Yet another weekly update is on its way to GTA Online and, like usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 23 July’s weekly update.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 What do we expect from July?
3 July’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 16 July Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Returning Content:
4.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.4 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.5 Discounted Content:
4.6 Time Trial:
4.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
5 9 July Weekly Update
5.1 New Content:
5.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.3 Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
5.4 Discounted Content:
5.5 Time Trial:
5.6 RC Bandito Time Trial:
5.7 Twitch Prime Bonuses:
6 2 July Weekly Update
6.1 New Content:
6.2 Returning Content:
6.3 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
6.4 Discounted Content:
6.5 Time Trial:

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

Release Date

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 23 July between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.

We’ll update this article with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
geralds last play gta v online
GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

July’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

16 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Komoda
komoda gta online weekly update podium car 16 july 1
TRY YOUR LUCK: The Komoda is this week’s podium car

Returning Content:

  • Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Cargo
  • Time Trials

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • The Vespucci Job
gta online vespucci job weekly update 16 july 1
TRIPLE TROUBLE: It’s triple payout for The Vespucci Job this week

Discounted Content:

  • V-STR, $899,500
  • Rebla GTS, $822,500
  • Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400
  • Everon, $663,750/$885,000
  • Bugstars Burrito, $225,000
  • Retinue, $369,000
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Imorgon
  • APC

9 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Vagner
gta online vagner podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Vagner

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Stockpile, 3X
gta online weekly update stockpile 3x payout
BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Stockpile this week

Discounted Content:

  • Osiris, $1,365,000
  • T20, $1,540,000
  • Scramjet, $2,436,000
  • FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000
  • LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280
  • Ultralight, Free
  • Hangars, 50% Discount
  • Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
  • Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • APC, $348,750
  • Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

2 July Weekly Update

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

  • Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

  • Independence Day Vehicles
  • Independence Day Clothing
  • Independence Day Masks
  • Firework Launcher
gta online sovereign podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Sovereign

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Bunker Series
  • Missile Base Series

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

  • Deveste Eight, $897,500
  • ETR1, $997,500
  • Avenger Renovations
  • Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
  • Thruster, $1,375,000
  • RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
  • V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
  • Tula, $1,945,000
  • APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
  • Liberator, $371,007
  • Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
  • Sovereign, $60,000
  • Hangars, 70% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
  • Facilities, 75% Discount
  • Bunkers, 75% Discount
  • Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
  • Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
  • Swift, $750,000/$800,000
  • Luxor, $812,500
  • Yachts, 50% Discount
gta weekly update bunker
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Bunker Series this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon