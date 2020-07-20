GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 23 July – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more
Another weekly update is on its way to the online Los Santos, so we’ve covered exactly what to expect.
Yet another weekly update is on its way to GTA Online and, like usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.
Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 23 July’s weekly update.
Release Date
The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 23 July between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.
We’ll update this article with the patch notes as soon as they drop.
What do we expect from July?
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
July’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
16 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Komoda
Returning Content:
- Diamonds (Casino Heist)
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Cargo
- Time Trials
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- The Vespucci Job
Discounted Content:
- V-STR, $899,500
- Rebla GTS, $822,500
- Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400
- Everon, $663,750/$885,000
- Bugstars Burrito, $225,000
- Retinue, $369,000
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Office Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- Galileo Park, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Imorgon
- APC
9 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Car: Vagner
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight, 2X
Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Stockpile, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Osiris, $1,365,000
- T20, $1,540,000
- Scramjet, $2,436,000
- FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000
- RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000
- LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
- Rogue, $720,000
- Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280
- Ultralight, Free
- Hangars, 50% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount
- Garages, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- APC, $348,750
- Overflod Imorgon, $324,750
2 July Weekly Update
According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: Sovereign
Returning Content:
- Independence Day Vehicles
- Independence Day Clothing
- Independence Day Masks
- Firework Launcher
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Bunker Series
- Missile Base Series
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $897,500
- ETR1, $997,500
- Avenger Renovations
- Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500
- Thruster, $1,375,000
- RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000
- V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000
- Tula, $1,945,000
- APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125
- Liberator, $371,007
- Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500
- Sovereign, $60,000
- Hangars, 70% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
- Facilities, 75% Discount
- Bunkers, 75% Discount
- Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000
- Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000
- Swift, $750,000/$800,000
- Luxor, $812,500
- Yachts, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00
- Video Guide
