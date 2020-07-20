GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 23 July – Release date, time, expected content, discounts & more

Another weekly update is on its way to the online Los Santos, so we’ve covered exactly what to expect.

Yet another weekly update is on its way to GTA Online and, like usual, we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know ahead of 23 July’s weekly update.

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 23 July between 9-10am BST / 4-5am ET.

We’ll update this article with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

What do we expect from July?

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover July 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 16 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Komoda

TRY YOUR LUCK: The Komoda is this week’s podium car

Returning Content:

Diamonds (Casino Heist)

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Cargo

Time Trials

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

The Vespucci Job

TRIPLE TROUBLE: It’s triple payout for The Vespucci Job this week

Discounted Content:

V-STR, $899,500

Rebla GTS, $822,500

Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400

Everon, $663,750/$885,000

Bugstars Burrito, $225,000

Retinue, $369,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Galileo Park, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Imorgon

APC

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 9 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Car: Vagner

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Vagner

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Stockpile, 3X

BIG BUCKS: It’s triple payout for Stockpile this week

Discounted Content:

Osiris, $1,365,000

T20, $1,540,000

Scramjet, $2,436,000

FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Rogue, $720,000

Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280

Ultralight, Free

Hangars, 50% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount

Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

APC, $348,750

Overflod Imorgon, $324,750

According to Reddit user Call_Me_Tsuikyit, 2 July’s patch notes contain the following updates.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Sovereign

Returning Content:

Independence Day Vehicles

Independence Day Clothing

Independence Day Masks

Firework Launcher

TRY YOUR LUCK: This week’s podium car is the Sovereign

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Series

Missile Base Series

Discounted Content:

Deveste Eight, $897,500

ETR1, $997,500

Avenger Renovations

Oppressor MKII, $1,462,500

Thruster, $1,375,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,225,000

V-65 Molotok, $1,800,000

Tula, $1,945,000

APC, $1,162,500/$1,546,125

Liberator, $371,007

Gauntlet Hellfire, $372,500

Sovereign, $60,000

Hangars, 70% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

Facilities, 75% Discount

Bunkers, 75% Discount

Luxor Deluxe, $5,000,000

Swift Deluxe, $2,575,000

Swift, $750,000/$800,000

Luxor, $812,500

Yachts, 50% Discount

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Bunker Series this week

Time Trial:

Down Chilliad, par time of 00:54.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Beach, Par Time of 02:05.00

Video Guide

